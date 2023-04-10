JASON MEISNER and RAY LONG
Chicago Tribune
The “ComEd Four” federal bribery trial took Monday off due to last-minute scheduling issues involving the judge overseeing the case, court officials said, but it is expected pick back up on Tuesday.
The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case this week in the alleged bribes-for-favors scheme designed to coax then-House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, into helping ComEd block legislation it opposed and pass legislation it supported — moves that greatly improved the utility’s bottom line.
One of the last key witnesses expected to testify for the government case is Ed Moody, the former Cook County recorder of deeds who played a major role in Madigan’s political operations for years.
Moody, a legendary precinct captain, is expected to offer an insider view of how Madigan allegedly worked with ComEd to reward his political allies with utility contracts that required little or no work.
Charged in the ComEd Four case are former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, a longtime Madigan confidant: former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore; former ComEd executive John Hooker, a veteran company lobbyist; and Jay Doherty, the ex-president of the City Club and ComEd contract lobbyist.
They have all pleaded not guilty, contending the government is trying to make crimes out of legal lobbying.
Madigan and McClain have been indicted in a separate case involving ComEd and AT&T. That trial is scheduled for April 2024. They have pleaded not guilty.
At the request of Republican members, the Illinois House is convening a committee to look into whether Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan should be disciplined in light of Commonwealth Edison’s agreement with federal prosecutors that alleged the utility engaged in a “years-long bribery scheme” that sought to curry favor with Madigan.
PHOTOS: The career of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
Illinois Pensions
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives his opening remarks on the pension reform bill, SB1, on the floor on the House at the Illinois State Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. The bill passed both the House and the Senate and is planned to eliminate the state's $100 billion pension shortfall. (AP Photo/The State Journal-Register, Justin L. Fowler)
Bridget Sibthorp-Moecker
MADIGAN
Michael
Madigan
SETH PERLMAN
Illinois Budget Education Funding
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, center front, poses for a photo after meeting with police chiefs, sheriffs, and state's attorneys who are lobbying to maintain funding for early education and youth programs.
Associated Press
Illinois Budget
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, top, and Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, bottom, shake hands Wednesday before Quinn delivers the State Budget Address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House chambers.
SETH PERLMAN, Associated Press
041814-dec-news-obamalibraryart
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, left, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appear before an Illinois House committee meeting in Chicago.
Associated Press
MADIGAN
Michael
Madigan
SETH PERLMAN
Michael Madigan
Michael Madigan
Associated Press
Michael Madigan
Michael
Madigan
Al Podgorski
Illinois Legislature
Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, left and House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago talk at the Capitol on Friday.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
Pat Quinn, Christine Radogno, Michael Madigan, Jim Durkin, Mike Zalewski, Darlene Senger
FILE - in this Dec. 5, 2013 file photo, Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn hands off a pen during the signing of the pension overhaul legislation bill in Chicago. A Sangamon County judge's ruling Friday Nov. 21, 2014 on the constitutionality of the landmark Illinois pension overhaul could determine whether the matter is ultimately decided by the state Supreme Court. Looking on from left are: state Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside; Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington; Senate GOP leader Sen. Christine Radogno; Rep. Darlene Senger, R-Naperville; Rep. Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs and House Speaker Michael Madigan. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
M. Spencer Green
Illinois House Of Represntatives
Retired Justice Alan J. Greiman delivers the oath of office to House Speaker Michael Madigan during the inauguration of the state House on Wednesday on the campus of the University of Illinois Springfield.
Ted Schurter, Associated Press
Michael Madigan, Bruce Rauner
In this Feb. 4 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, reaches to shake the hand of House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, after delivering his first state of the state address at the Capitol in Springfield.
AP Photo/Seth Perlman
Bruce Rauner, Michael Madigan File
In this Jan. 12, 2015, photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, center left, shakes hands Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan after inauguration ceremonies in Springfield.
Associated Press
Illinois Legislature
In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield.
The Associated Press
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, shakes hands with Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, after being elected as the Illinois Speaker of the House for his 19th term during the inauguration ceremony for the Illinois House of Representatives for the 101st General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield's Sangamon Auditorium on Wednesday.
Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, visits with House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, and Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker prior to to the inauguration ceremony for the Illinois House of Representatives for the 101st General Assembly at the University of Illinois at Springfield's Sangamon Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 9.
Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register
Illinois Legislature
House Speaker Michael Madigan, top row, second from right, D-Chicago, listens to debate on the state budget in the House at the State Capitol on Friday.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER
Illinois Lobbyist Rape Email
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks in Springfield, Ill.
Rich Saal, The State Journal-Register
August 2015
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to supporters during a Democrats Day rally at the Illinois State Fair in August 2015 in Springfield. He announced his resignation on Thursday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 2015
In this Oct. 20 2015 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
April 2016
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters while heading into Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office for a meeting in April 2016 at the Capitol in Springfield.
SETH PERLMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 2016
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, answers questions along with Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, right, during a press conference in front of Gov. Bruce Rauner's office after a leaders meeting on the final day of the spring legislative session at the state Capitol, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Springfield, Ill.
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP
November 2016
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters outside Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office at the Illinois State Capitol during veto session Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Springfield, Ill.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
July 2017
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, looks up towards the video boards during the overtime session at the state Capitol in Springfield in July 2017.
Justin L. Fowler, Associated Press
August 2017
In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, looks out over the floor of the Illinois House at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
2019
House Speaker Mike Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, is pictured speaking to graduate students in the University of Illinois Springfield’s Public Affairs Reporting program at the Statehouse in 2019.
Lindsey Salvatelli, Capitol News Illinois
May 2020
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Springfield.
Justin L. Fowler, State Journal-Register via AP
January 2021
In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan appears on the floor as the Illinois House of Representatives convenes at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. House Speaker Madigan on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, said he was “suspending” his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.