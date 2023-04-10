The “ComEd Four” federal bribery trial took Monday off due to last-minute scheduling issues involving the judge overseeing the case, court officials said, but it is expected pick back up on Tuesday.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case this week in the alleged bribes-for-favors scheme designed to coax then-House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, into helping ComEd block legislation it opposed and pass legislation it supported — moves that greatly improved the utility’s bottom line.

One of the last key witnesses expected to testify for the government case is Ed Moody, the former Cook County recorder of deeds who played a major role in Madigan’s political operations for years.

Moody, a legendary precinct captain, is expected to offer an insider view of how Madigan allegedly worked with ComEd to reward his political allies with utility contracts that required little or no work.

Charged in the ComEd Four case are former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, a longtime Madigan confidant: former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore; former ComEd executive John Hooker, a veteran company lobbyist; and Jay Doherty, the ex-president of the City Club and ComEd contract lobbyist.

They have all pleaded not guilty, contending the government is trying to make crimes out of legal lobbying.

Madigan and McClain have been indicted in a separate case involving ComEd and AT&T. That trial is scheduled for April 2024. They have pleaded not guilty.

