 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story topical

Chicago seeks to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

  • 0
Chicago Democratic National Convention

Chicago's skyline is seen from the Guaranteed Rate Field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers on April 27 in Chicago. 

 KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO — Chicago on Tuesday announced a bid to bring the Democratic National Convention that will choose the party's presidential nominee to the city in 2024.

The announcement was accompanied by endorsements from top Illinois Democrats, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"Hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will create tremendous opportunities for job creation and business growth," Lightfoot said, "and I am excited for the chance to show the world why Chicago is an important global city and the epicenter of the Midwest."

Pritzker said, "Illinois has led the way delivering for America's working families," including raising the minimum wage and expanding health care coverage, voting rights, and child care. He noted former President Barack Obama is from Chicago.

"I'm proud to invite the nation to explore the Land of Lincoln and Obama," Pritzker said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Educators push back against Illinois testing requirements

Educators push back against Illinois testing requirements

Teachers and other education professionals are urging the Illinois State Board of Education to reduce the amount of time students spend on standardized tests each year and to adopt a new testing system that produces more useful information to help teachers improve their instruction.

Rivian R1T truck named ‘Coolest Thing’ made in Illinois

Rivian R1T truck named ‘Coolest Thing’ made in Illinois

Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck is 2022’s “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.” That was the result of the third annual Makers Madness bracket-style tournament hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association which allows Illinoisans to vote for the “coolest” product made in the state.

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory sinks a massive cargo ship in seconds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News