Chicago police leaders acknowledge missing deadlines, promise to speed up reforms

Acknowledging it has lagged behind deadlines set as part of a court-ordered consent decree, the Chicago Police Department said in a report Wednesday it has reworked its process for implementing reforms to more quickly become compliant.

In the report filed in federal court, the department outlines its own views on its work during the first half of the year to comply with a consent decree that followed a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into CPD after the killing of teenager Laquan McDonald by Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke. The consent decree mandates an overhaul to boost professionalism and address a wide variety of issues including training, the use of force, and transparency.

The new CPD report touts the department’s effort to pick up the pace of complying with the consent decree, noting a tripling of compliant paragraphs in the most recent review by the independent monitor. But the monitor’s report also shows that, while CPD did makes strides, it was still out of compliance in nearly 40% of the paragraphs included in that period.

Speaking during a media availability at the department’s South Side headquarters, Robert Boik, CPD’s executive director of constitutional policing and reform, said complying with the consent decree is a “long haul” process. At almost 800 paragraphs, he said Chicago’s court order is the most extensive in the U.S.

“There isn’t a city in the country that’s been under a consent decree that hasn’t gotten out from under the consent decree in less than a decade,” he said.

Among other items highlighted in the 140-page report were a revised use-of-force policy, an interim foot-pursuit policy, an expanded neighborhood-policing initiative, a revised policy regarding interaction with transgender, intersex and gender-nonconforming citizens and development of an e-learning program on hate crimes for all department members.

Boik pointed to use-of-force policies as the primary reason for the consent decree, noting that the DOJ found that the department had “a pattern and practice of using excessive force.”

“This monitoring period in particular ... we really doubled down extensively on use of force,” he said.

The department edited its use-of-force policy after soliciting community feedback, though some have criticized the changes as soft. Boik said some of the community feedback was incorporated in the form of removing dehumanizing language in the policy, such as changing the word “subject” to “person.”

CPD reported it has continued to collaborate with a community working group on use-of-force issues during the reporting period, concentrating on de-escalation strategies and the use of Tasers.

This monitoring period included the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, which angered his community and brought renewed attention to use-of-force and foot-pursuit policies.

The report said a working foot-pursuit policy went into effect in June, but is still under review and its finalization has been delayed. The policy calls on cops to consider a variety of factors when deciding to pursue a suspect on foot and restricts officers from chasing suspects alone.

In the past, the regular CPD report has been viewed by critics as a way to put a positive spin on the department’s work on consent-decree issues ahead of the next report from the independent monitor, though Superintendent David Brown has said CPD’s reports are a way to update the community.

From March to December 2020, CPD increased the number of consent decree paragraphs where it was found to be “in some level of compliance” over the previous reporting period, with 154 compared with 48 in the period before, the department said in its report.

The independent monitor’s report, though, said that 120 paragraphs out of the 315 reviewed had not met “preliminary compliance.” It also said the city failed to meet 24 of 43 agreed-upon deadlines from March to December in 2020 and struggled in areas including community engagement, though the report did cite the challenges of 2020.

In its first year of the court-overseen process, the city missed more than 70% of its deadlines, according to a report from the monitor last June.

In CPD’s new report, the department noted that the independent monitor previously highlighted a “need to accelerate the pace of work.” In response, police officials created a new unit to review for quality the materials sent to the independent monitor. The unit, called the Professional Standards and Compliance Division, is made up of a civilian director as well as sworn supervisors and officers.

Boik said the unit was created in January because officials found that the police department was submitting reform items to the legal department and the monitor that hadn’t gone through a “quality control” process.”

The department said it also stepped up meetings about the reform efforts and “expanded efforts” to respond to the monitor’s request for information.

The independent monitor, former federal prosecutor Maggie Hickey, will determine in the next report whether CPD’s efforts have met more of the decree’s requirements since the beginning of the year. Boik said he expects the changes the department made will help.

