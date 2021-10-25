Chicago-area storm impact: 4,300 still without power

About 4,300 people remained without power Monday morning in Cook County, with over 2,000 in Chicago, after widespread storms, rainfall and powerful winds overnight Sunday, according to Luz Bottecchia, a Commonwealth Edison spokesperson.

At the peak of the power outages, ComEd reported more than 9,000 homes without power in Chicago alone, with about 18,500 in all of Cook County, Bottecchia said. ComEd had restored power to 81% of homes as of 6 a.m. Monday.

The storm also took a toll on overnight air travel. As of Monday morning, 253 flights departing or arriving at O’Hare International Airport had been canceled and 259 more were delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Only three flights had been canceled at Midway Airport and 36 are delayed.

The rainfall measured at O’Hare was at 2.26 inches, Chicago National Weather Service meteorologist Casey Sullivan.

“The immediate City of Chicago was kind of on the lower side, but they still got 2-plus inches of rain. You get into the western or southern suburbs of Chicago, there was a band of 3 to 4 or more inches of rain,” Sullivan said.

Oak Lawn saw 4.31 inches of rain during the storm, for example, and Romeoville, where the weather service’s offices are located, saw 3.49 inches.

This rainfall was sorely needed. The Chicago area has seen a comparatively dry year so far. According to Sullivan, Chicago normally has about 32.5 inches of rain by Oct. 25. This year, Chicago has seen about 25.7 inches of rain by the same date.

“Even with the rain that we had through yesterday,” Sullivan said, “we were still below normal as of midnight.”

Along with the rain, intense winds continued into Monday morning, creating 50 mph winds in Chicago, according to the weather service. Off the shore of Lake Michigan, a buoy floating near Wilmette measured wave heights of up to 12.5 feet.

The wind was so severe the weather service issued a gale warning for the southern open waters of Lake Michigan and along the shoreline, saying the wind is strong enough to damage or even capsize vessels.

Downstate, Chester, Illinois, suffered damage after storms ripped across the border between Missouri and Illinois. A possible tornado touched down in St. Mary, Missouri, before traveling across the Mississippi River and into Chester. Damage was mostly confined to power lines and downed trees in Chester, The Associated Press reported. A Three Springs Lodge nursing home’s roof was ripped off, but all the residents were safe.

Looking ahead, the weather service forecasts the rain will ease throughout the day and night Monday, and Tuesday and Wednesday will remain dry. The next chance of rain arrives Thursday. The highs for the coming weeks are in the mid-50-degree range during the day. At night, the temperature drops to the low-40s.

