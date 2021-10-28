Chicago aldermen pass Lightfoot’s $16 billion budget

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.7 billion budget for next year, which spreads around federal COVID-19 relief money and features a relatively modest tax hike, got the go-ahead from aldermen Wednesday.

The 35-15 vote came after Lightfoot was forced to make few changes to her package in order to secure more aldermanic support in the run-up to the meeting.

The accompanying city property tax levy passed 32-18.

“There has been a great tightrope walked between making sure we invest in these communities but do not saddle them in the future with what we’re doing today,” said West Side Ald. Michael Scott prior to the votes.

The mayor was in good shape in the council coming into the vote. Buoyed by an influx of $1.9 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money, her package featured significant spending on anti-violence programs, affordable housing and mental health initiatives and other community projects lots of aldermen like.

Among those programs is a $31.5 million guaranteed income plan that will provide $500 monthly checks to 5,000 low-income households for a year. Lightfoot has touted it as the “biggest” program of its kind in the country.

“There is something for everyone,” West Side Ald. Emma Mitts said before voting for the budget, ticking off programs in the city proposal she said would help struggling Chicagoans.

And Progressive Northwest Side Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa took a bow on behalf of grassroots groups who he said pushed Lightfoot to “envision a city that would spend those (federal) dollars in neighborhoods.”

Also helping the mayor earn council support, her $76.5 million total property tax increase includes the first year of an automatic hike tied to inflation that she pushed through in 2020 and another linked to borrowing for her ongoing capital plan, saving aldermen from having to vote to approve a stand-alone bump to homeowners’ bills.

Though a group of local clergy called this week for the mayor to fund a city Office on Gun Violence, and progressive groups pressed for the city to reopen mental health clinics and to end the controversial ShotSpotter contract, budget negotiations this fall did not see large numbers of council members deciding the proposal was irredeemably flawed.

Wednesday’s votes therefore were less suspenseful than the one for Lightfoot’s 2021 budget, before which her administration working until the final hours to secure aldermanic support for a package that ultimately passed 29-21.

Still, it was not without opposition.

“Listening to some of the speeches today, I feel like Christmas has come early,” said Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez, who derided the spending as leading to a budget that’s “grossly out of balance.” The city should have tightened its belt, gotten rid of vacant employee positions and used the savings to give Chicagoans a tax break, Lopez said.

And he predicted a big jump in inflation will lead to an automatic property tax increase of around $100 million in 2023 that residents won’t be prepared for.

Southwest Side Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said progressives “settled for a pittance” from the mayor rather than pushing harder to get the city to more fully fund affordable housing and other top goals.

After the budget vote, Southwest Side Ald. Matt O’Shea told reporters he couldn’t support a property tax increase and the basic income program.

“In two years, we won’t be able to afford it,” O’Shea said.

Instead, the city should’ve been talking about measures like childcare to help get people back to work.

“Just giving money out to people when there’s tens of thousands of jobs in our city right now, that’s not something I can support,” O’Shea said.

Ald. Roberto Maldonado, 26th, said he can’t support a property tax increase due to gentrification in his ward, which includes the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

“Every little bit of property tax increase is another (cause) of my people being ... displaced from the ward,” Maldonado said.

City Council opponents of the mayor’s priorities also found other issues on which to plant their flags.

Progressive opposition hardened in recent days to a Lightfoot decision to use nearly $1 billion in federal money to cancel borrowing and pay back banks for loans the city took out when the economy cratered in the early months of the pandemic.

Northwest Side Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, 33rd, told protesters outside City Hall Wednesday morning that she was tired of spending plans in which “always the banks end up winning; the bank end up hoarding the resources.”

The vote on a 2021 budget amendment to use federal funds to repay banks passed by a narrower 31-19 tally.

