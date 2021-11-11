Chicago alderman launches congressional bid

Chicago Ald. Gilbert Villegas formally announced his candidacy for Congress Wednesday in a new open-seat district drawn with the aim of creating the opportunity for a second Latino representative from Illinois in Washington.

“Illinois needs a proven fighter with the courage and conviction to combat the rising cost of living, lack of increase in wages and struggles our small businesses face in today’s economy,” Villegas, who’s in his second term as alderman, said in a statement. “Voters can count on me to deliver results and I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

Villegas, 51, a Marine Corps veteran and chair of the council’s Latino caucus, is the first candidate to enter the 2022 contest in the new 3rd District approved by Democratic state lawmakers Oct. 29. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the new map into law and other candidates are expected to surface.

Democrats created the new district to give greater influence to the state’s growing Latino population, though Latinos are not a majority within the district that stretches from Chicago’s Northwest Side westward to include Latino communities in Bensenville, Addison and West Chicago. Villegas’ ward is entirely within the new district.

Several allies of U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, the Chicago Democrat who is the state’s lone Latino congressman, also have expressed interest in the race including state Sen. Omar Aquino of Chicago, Eira Corral Sepulveda, a Metropolitan Water Reclamation District commissioner, and state Rep. Delia Ramirez, a Chicago Democrat.

It’s also possible that one or more suburban candidates emerge in the sprawling district.

Meanwhile, Bloomington Republican state Rep. Dan Brady, who has been in the legislature since 2001, signaled his intention to seek his party’s nomination for Illinois secretary of state in next year’s primary.

Brady, who is a deputy GOP leader in the Illinois House, shifted his campaign finance committee to be a fundraising arm for the secretary of state’s race.

So far, no Republicans have formally announced for the post, which will be open with the retirement of veteran Democratic Secretary of State Jesse White. Four Democrats have announced for the party’s nomination in the June 28 primary: former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia and Chicago Alds. Pat Dowell, 3rd, and David Moore, 17th.

