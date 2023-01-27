Central Illinois plaintiffs seek injunction in gun lawsuit

DECATUR — Plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the state's semiautomatic weapons ban filed a motion in Macon County Circuit Court on Friday seeking either a declaratory judgment that the law is unconstitutional or, at minimum, a temporary reprieve from its enforcement.

It comes less than a day after a group of more than 600 plaintiffs, including state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and Decatur Jewelry & Antiques owner Perry Lewin, became the latest to challenge the two-week-old ban in a downstate court.

Jerry Stocks, the group's attorney, said the motion offers the judge "more alternatives" than the motion for a temporary restraining order that was requested and granted by an Effingham County judge last week in a separate but similar lawsuit challenging the ban.

"What they received in Effingham County was a declaration that essentially says 'timeout, we got to study all this before this gets enforced,'" Stocks said. "We're going to try to say something a bit different, that you can declare this unconstitutional, and the whole case kicks up to the appellate court, and not just call a 'timeout' pending other issues to be resolved."

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Macon County Circuit Court Associate Judge Rodney Forbes has been assigned the case.

If the motion is granted, Forbes has the option to issue a declaratory judgment, which would be a final legal action at the circuit court level. The case would then likely be elevated to the appellate court.

Alternately, he could issue a preliminary injunction, which would block the ban from being enforced on the plaintiffs until the case is resolved, or a temporary restraining order, which would also block enforcement but only for a short amount of time.

A hearing on a preliminary injunction is set for Feb. 1 in the Effingham case. The temporary restraining order in that case remains in effect for the time being.

State lawmakers passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the semiautomatic weapons ban into law two weeks ago. Illinois is now the ninth state with a ban on assault-style firearms.

The measure also bans high-capacity magazines and strengthens the state's "red flag" law, which allows a court to take away someone's weapons temporarily if the person is deemed a danger.

Within a week, lawsuits began piling up in federal and state court, with the former focusing on the perceived conflicts between the new law and the Second Amendment, and the latter honing in on the legislative process that proceeded the law's inaction.

Tom DeVore, the 2022 Republican nominee for attorney general, is behind two of the state-level lawsuits, including the one in Effingham.

At the federal level, groups like the Illinois State Rife Association and the National Rifle Association have filed lawsuits.

