Central Illinois gun owners latest to sue over semiautomatic weapons ban

DECATUR — State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, filed a lawsuit challenging the state's semiautomatic weapons ban late Thursday afternoon, marking the latest legal challenge to the two-week old law in a downstate court.

The lawsuit was filed in Macon County Circuit Court and lists more than 600 plaintiffs in addition to Caulkins, who in a series of social media posts earlier this week encouraged gun owners to join the suit.

Caulkins represents the 88th House District, which includes communities in DeWitt, Macon, McLean and Piatt counties. He said the lawsuit filing was carefully prepared and seeks to challenge the new law on fresh grounds.

“I am not a lawyer and I don’t know how you would say it, but you will see some new claims in there,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a positive reaction from the court.”

It is at least the third lawsuit to be filed in state court against the state's ban.

Last week, Tom DeVore, the 2022 Republican nominee for attorney general, filed a lawsuit in Effingham County on behalf of more than 850 plaintiffs. A judge later granted a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the ban on those party to that lawsuit.

DeVore and former state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, filed a similar lawsuit on Monday in White County, listing more than 1,600 gun owners and a handful of gun shop owners as plaintiffs.

As in those cases, Caulkins and the plaintiffs in this suit will also seek a restraining order shielding them from being subject to the law.

“Everyone is concerned,” said Dan Cooley, the owner of the Bullet Trap in Macon and one of the plaintiffs in the Macon County lawsuit. “There's a great deal of pushback on this bill and folks are upset about it. It's a violation of the Second Amendment.”

Several gun rights organizations, including the Illinois State Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association, are challenging the law in federal court.

State lawmakers passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the semiautomatic weapons ban into law two weeks ago. Illinois is now the ninth state with a ban on assault-style firearms.

After years of being a third rail in state politics, momentum built up following a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Highland Park that left seven dead and dozens wounded.

And it comes as the nation is still reeling from back-to-back mass shootings in California. And some 39 mass shootings have happened throughout the country in the first three weeks of 2023.

Caulkins acknowledged the grim numbers but said the lawsuit was about protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners.

“Any time someone is murdered is painful, we don’t minimize any of that,” he said. “But this (the lawsuit) is about people, law-abiding citizens, this about people who obey the law. These people are all FOID card holders and they have done the right thing. They have registered with the state, they have gone through the process, and they had to go through a background check to purchase a firearm. These aren’t the people that are the problem.”

Pritzker has defended the law as constitutional and did so again in an appearance in Decatur on Tuesday. Responding to a question about the litigation, he said:

“These are folks who are in the superminority among the public, superminority in terms of elected officials, people who lost elections who, now seeing that they don’t like policy that they couldn’t win at the ballot box on, now hope they can take to state court and win with a local judge,” the governor said.

Representing Caulkins and the more than 600 plaintiffs is Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks.

Stocks told Herald & Review that they plan to file a motion for a temporary restraining order on Friday and expect a hearing sometime next week.

Valerie Wells contributed to this report.