Central Illinois gun owners, Caulkins to file suit against state's semiautomatic weapon ban

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, seeks participants for a lawsuit to be filed in Macon County over the state's semiautomatic weapon ban.

SPRINGFIELD — Just days after an Effingham County judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the state' semiautomatic weapons ban on 850 people and four firearms dealers, more gun owners are seeking a reprieve.

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, confirmed that he and a group of gun owners and dealers are planing to file a lawsuit in Macon County Circuit Court challenging the state's ban. Caulkins represents the 88th House District, which includes communities in DeWitt, Macon, McLean and Piatt counties. 

Like the lawsuit filed in Effingham by former Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore last week, the group is seeking a restraining order that will shield them from being subject to the law. 

Guns - File (copy)

AR-15-style rifles are on display at Freddie Bear Sports gun shop in Tinley Park on Aug. 8, 2019.

DeVore also filed a new lawsuit Monday challenging the ban in White County, this time with more than 1,600 gun owners and several dozen gun dealers listed as plaintiffs. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. 

Caulkins said Monday evening that more than 250 gun owners and about a half-dozen gun dealers have agreed to sign onto his litigation. The group has retained Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks to represent them. 

"The ground has been broken by Tom DeVore," Caulkins said. "And there are just people that are hopeful that they can get some relief."

Caulkins said he and some others also plan to file a federal lawsuit in the coming days. The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its own suit in federal court last week

011223-illinois-blm-house

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, looks on during the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield on Jan. 11.

When asked about the two-pronged approach, Caulkins said filing in state court would be more expedient in the short term. 

"We believe that it's the quickest way for people to get some relief from what many of us believe is an unconstitutional law," Caulkins said. "We're filing our federal lawsuits probably tomorrow ... But those lawsuits are going to take, I think, a lot longer to get a judgment."

Illinois lawmakers passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the semiautomatic weapons ban into law two weeks ago. It is now the ninth state with a ban on assault-style firearms.

011623-illinois-firearms

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs comprehensive legislation to ban military-style firearms on Jan. 10, 2023, at the Illinois Capitol in Springfield. Gun control advocate Delphine Cherry, second from right, who lost two of her children to gun violence, became emotional during the signing.

Those who owned such weapons prior to enactment of the ban are grandfathered in, but must register their serial numbers with the state police by Jan. 1, 2024.

Several gun owners, including some state lawmakers, have said they will not comply with the new law. Dozens of sheriffs across the state have said they will refuse to enforce the ban. 

Long term, the legal battle is likely to be played out in federal court, where the constitutionality of gun restrictions is uncertain following the June 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, in which the court established a new process for evaluating Second Amendment cases.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

