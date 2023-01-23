Central Illinois gun owners, Caulkins to file suit against state's semiautomatic weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD — Just days after an Effingham County judge
granted a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the state' semiautomatic weapons ban on 850 people and four firearms dealers, more gun owners are seeking a reprieve.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, confirmed that he and a group of gun owners and dealers are planing to file a lawsuit in Macon County Circuit Court challenging the state's ban. Caulkins represents the 88th House District, which includes communities in DeWitt, Macon, McLean and Piatt counties.
Like the lawsuit filed in Effingham by
former Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore last week, the group is seeking a restraining order that will shield them from being subject to the law.
DeVore also filed a new lawsuit Monday challenging the ban in White County, this time with more than 1,600 gun owners and several dozen gun dealers listed as plaintiffs. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Caulkins said Monday evening that more than 250 gun owners and about a half-dozen gun dealers have agreed to sign onto his litigation. The group has retained Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks to represent them.
"The ground has been broken by Tom DeVore," Caulkins said. "And there are just people that are hopeful that they can get some relief."
Caulkins said he and some others also plan to file a federal lawsuit in the coming days. The Illinois State Rifle Association
filed its own suit in federal court last week.
When asked about the two-pronged approach, Caulkins said filing in state court would be more expedient in the short term.
"We believe that it's the quickest way for people to get some relief from what many of us believe is an unconstitutional law," Caulkins said. "We're filing our federal lawsuits probably tomorrow ... But those lawsuits are going to take, I think, a lot longer to get a judgment."
Illinois lawmakers passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the semiautomatic weapons ban into law two weeks ago. It is now the ninth state with a ban on assault-style firearms.
Those who owned such weapons prior to enactment of the ban are grandfathered in, but must register their serial numbers with the state police by Jan. 1, 2024.
Several gun owners, including some state lawmakers, have said they will not comply with the new law.
Dozens of sheriffs across the state have said they will refuse to enforce the ban.
Long term, the
legal battle is likely to be played out in federal court, where the constitutionality of gun restrictions is uncertain following the June 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, in which the court established a new process for evaluating Second Amendment cases.
States with the biggest gun industries
States with the biggest gun industries
In 1934, Congress ratified the
National Firearms Act, legislation requiring guns to be registered and taxed. On the surface, the act's goal was to take a cut of the money the burgeoning industry was bringing in. But there was also a secondary motive: to restrict the sale of guns, subsequently being used in crimes, by charging gun buyers a $200 fee.
In the decades since, the NFA has essentially remained unchanged. Many still look to it as a way for the United States to regulate how many guns make it to the market and into citizens' hands.
While the NFA's creators undoubtedly designed it to check on the gun industry's growth, it has, unfortunately, failed to do so. This is partly because the $200 tax has never gone up, and while that fee was once prohibitive, many people can afford the one-time payment today. The significance of the gun industry, fueled by an ever-increasing demand for guns, has only intensified in the decades since Congress ratified the act.
An estimated
393 million firearms are presently in private ownership in the U.S.—that's more guns than the country's entire population. In 2016, the U.S. manufactured an all-time high of 11.49 million firearms. This figure has decreased in the intervening years (to roughly 7 million), yet it remains more than twice that of 1986. Firearm imports have also increased, with Turkey, Austria, and Brazil sending upwards of 3.78 million guns to the U.S. in 2020 alone.
Gun ownership and industry, like gun culture itself, vary. The degree to which the gun industry is entrenched in a given state is not merely a matter of how many firearms people purchase. It also has to do with the number of dealers and if manufacturing occurs in the state.
Stacker analyzed firearms commerce data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to rank states based on their total number of tax-paying occupational entities related to the manufacturing and distribution of firearms. In short, this data allows us to see which states have the most gun owners and largest gun industries.
Read on to see where your state falls in the rankings.
#50. Washington DC (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 0
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 74,315 (110.9 per 1K residents, #2 overall)
#50. Hawaii (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 9,280 (6.4 per 1K residents, #48 overall)
#49. Rhode Island
- Total weapons industry entities: 2
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 4,887 (4.5 per 1K residents, #51 overall)
#48. Delaware
- Total weapons industry entities: 3
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 3
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 6,092 (6.1 per 1K residents, #49 overall)
#47. New Jersey
- Total weapons industry entities: 29
--- Manufacturers: 7
--- Dealers: 21
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 102,228 (11.0 per 1K residents, #44 overall)
#46. Vermont
- Total weapons industry entities: 101
--- Manufacturers: 26
--- Dealers: 71
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 9,451 (14.6 per 1K residents, #42 overall)
#45. New York
- Total weapons industry entities: 114
--- Manufacturers: 91
--- Dealers: 19
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 92,191 (4.6 per 1K residents, #50 overall)
#44. North Dakota
- Total weapons industry entities: 134
--- Manufacturers: 14
--- Dealers: 119
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 30,975 (40.0 per 1K residents, #9 overall)
#43. Illinois
- Total weapons industry entities: 144
--- Manufacturers: 96
--- Dealers: 37
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 144,749 (11.4 per 1K residents, #43 overall)
#41. Maine (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 146
--- Manufacturers: 48
--- Dealers: 95
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 21,396 (15.6 per 1K residents, #41 overall)
#40. Massachusetts
- Total weapons industry entities: 150
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 27
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 45,138 (6.5 per 1K residents, #47 overall)
#39. South Dakota
- Total weapons industry entities: 162
--- Manufacturers: 31
--- Dealers: 131
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 64,666 (72.2 per 1K residents, #3 overall)
#38. Nebraska
- Total weapons industry entities: 165
--- Manufacturers: 33
--- Dealers: 132
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 43,261 (22.0 per 1K residents, #32 overall)
#36. West Virginia
- Total weapons industry entities: 190
--- Manufacturers: 43
--- Dealers: 140
--- Importers: 7
- Registered weapons: 50,963 (28.6 per 1K residents, #18 overall)
#35. Connecticut
- Total weapons industry entities: 205
--- Manufacturers: 88
--- Dealers: 114
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 74,874 (20.8 per 1K residents, #36 overall)
#34. New Mexico
- Total weapons industry entities: 213
--- Manufacturers: 70
--- Dealers: 133
--- Importers: 10
- Registered weapons: 122,968 (58.1 per 1K residents, #4 overall)
#33. California
- Total weapons industry entities: 222
--- Manufacturers: 122
--- Dealers: 86
--- Importers: 14
- Registered weapons: 406,360 (10.4 per 1K residents, #46 overall)
#31. New Hampshire
- Total weapons industry entities: 228
--- Manufacturers: 101
--- Dealers: 121
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 72,433 (52.1 per 1K residents, #5 overall)
#30. Maryland
- Total weapons industry entities: 237
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 152
--- Importers: 800
- Registered weapons: 136,257 (22.1 per 1K residents, #31 overall)
#29. Mississippi
- Total weapons industry entities: 260
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 172
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 80,712 (27.4 per 1K residents, #20 overall)
#28. Idaho
- Total weapons industry entities: 287
--- Manufacturers: 130
--- Dealers: 155
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 76,425 (40.2 per 1K residents, #8 overall)
#27. Iowa
- Total weapons industry entities: 292
--- Manufacturers: 65
--- Dealers: 226
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 54,178 (17.0 per 1K residents, #39 overall)
#26. Utah
- Total weapons industry entities: 304
--- Manufacturers: 148
--- Dealers: 151
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 118,408 (35.5 per 1K residents, #14 overall)
#25. Louisiana
- Total weapons industry entities: 307
--- Manufacturers: 85
--- Dealers: 220
--- Importers: 23
- Registered weapons: 152,061 (32.9 per 1K residents, #17 overall)
#24. Arkansas
- Total weapons industry entities: 315
--- Manufacturers: 132
--- Dealers: 168
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 133,981 (44.3 per 1K residents, #7 overall)
#23. Nevada
- Total weapons industry entities: 320
--- Manufacturers: 173
--- Dealers: 135
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 119,007 (37.9 per 1K residents, #12 overall)
#21. Oregon (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 110
--- Dealers: 210
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 97,474 (23.0 per 1K residents, #29 overall)
#21. Washington (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 140
--- Dealers: 176
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 165,534 (21.4 per 1K residents, #34 overall)
#19. Oklahoma (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 138
--- Dealers: 211
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 103,368 (25.9 per 1K residents, #22 overall)
#19. Minnesota (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 109
--- Dealers: 228
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 129,825 (22.7 per 1K residents, #30 overall)
#18. Kansas
- Total weapons industry entities: 352
--- Manufacturers: 80
--- Dealers: 268
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 69,850 (23.8 per 1K residents, #26 overall)
#16. Kentucky
- Total weapons industry entities: 367
--- Manufacturers: 95
--- Dealers: 254
--- Importers: 18
- Registered weapons: 108,833 (24.1 per 1K residents, #24 overall)
#15. Wisconsin
- Total weapons industry entities: 368
--- Manufacturers: 115
--- Dealers: 252
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 95,430 (16.2 per 1K residents, #40 overall)
#14. Alabama
- Total weapons industry entities: 416
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 272
--- Importers: 26
- Registered weapons: 194,920 (38.7 per 1K residents, #10 overall)
#13. Missouri
- Total weapons industry entities: 417
--- Manufacturers: 147
--- Dealers: 255
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 113,351 (18.4 per 1K residents, #37 overall)
#12. Indiana
- Total weapons industry entities: 419
--- Manufacturers: 103
--- Dealers: 310
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 157,546 (23.1 per 1K residents, #27 overall)
#11. Michigan
- Total weapons industry entities: 446
--- Manufacturers: 134
--- Dealers: 300
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 109,835 (10.9 per 1K residents, #45 overall)
#10. Tennessee
- Total weapons industry entities: 458
--- Manufacturers: 131
--- Dealers: 321
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 151,536 (21.7 per 1K residents, #33 overall)
#9. Colorado
- Total weapons industry entities: 506
--- Manufacturers: 157
--- Dealers: 343
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 149,382 (25.7 per 1K residents, #23 overall)
#8. Georgia
- Total weapons industry entities: 596
--- Manufacturers: 203
--- Dealers: 380
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 304,124 (28.2 per 1K residents, #19 overall)
#6. Ohio
- Total weapons industry entities: 624
--- Manufacturers: 239
--- Dealers: 379
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 208,661 (17.7 per 1K residents, #38 overall)
#5. North Carolina
- Total weapons industry entities: 640
--- Manufacturers: 231
--- Dealers: 407
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 222,166 (21.1 per 1K residents, #35 overall)
#4. Pennsylvania
- Total weapons industry entities: 684
--- Manufacturers: 210
--- Dealers: 457
--- Importers: 17
- Registered weapons: 348,167 (26.9 per 1K residents, #21 overall)
#3. Arizona
- Total weapons industry entities: 713
--- Manufacturers: 407
--- Dealers: 276
--- Importers: 30
- Registered weapons: 258,691 (35.6 per 1K residents, #13 overall)
#1. Texas
- Total weapons industry entities: 1,822
--- Manufacturers: 748
--- Dealers: 1,035
--- Importers: 39
- Registered weapons: 1,006,555 (34.1 per 1K residents, #15 overall)
