Capitol Recap: Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, his office announced Tuesday, three days after he spoke at a gathering of Democrats in Tampa, Florida.
Pritzker’s press office said he is experiencing mild symptoms and has received the anti-viral medication Paxlovid, a drug that received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December for individuals at high risk to the effects of COVID-19.
The drug, according to clinical trials, reduced by 89% the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. It is manufactured by Pfizer.
Pritzker is also vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots, according to his office.
The governor tested positive during “routine” testing after he arrived home from Florida having had several close contacts with other COVID-19-positive individuals at the gathering of Democrats.
Pritzker’s office said he will work from home and follow the current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which call for at least five days of isolation after the positive COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status.
“He urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters,” his office said in a statement.
* * *
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: The Illinois economy added 18,800 jobs during June as the unemployment rate fell to 4.5%, the lowest it has been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is down one-tenth of a percentage point from May, and down two full percentage points from June 2021.
Preliminary numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security showed the sectors with the biggest gains during June were leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, construction, and educational and health services.
Slight declines were reported in the financial industry and the catch-all category “other services.”
“With the statewide unemployment rate at its lowest since the onset of the pandemic, the data released (Thursday) is a further reflection of continued economic recovery and evidence of a strengthening Illinois labor market,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said in a statement.
Prior to the pandemic, Illinois had seen its lowest unemployment rate ever, at 3.5% in December 2019. It climbed to 4.9% in March 2020, when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic existed, and reached a historic high of 17.4% in April 2020 after restaurants, bars, theaters and other “nonessential” businesses were ordered to close in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
The state’s jobless rate has since been on a continuous downward trend as businesses gradually reopened.
The trend in Illinois mirrors what has been happening nationally, although the state continues to lag behind the rest of the country in its recovery. The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 3.6%, unchanged from the month before but down from its peak of 14.7% in April 2020.
Illinois’ unemployment rate also stood higher than all of its surrounding states. Indiana, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin all had jobless rates below 3% while Kentucky stood at 3.7%. In fact, the 4.5% rate recorded in Illinois was the fifth highest in the nation. Pennsylvania and Delaware also were at 4.5%.
* * *
CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER: The Illinois State Police announced Monday they will start using a broader definition of what constitutes a “clear and present danger” when reviewing a person’s Firearm Owners Identification card.
That’s a factor ISP considers when deciding whether to grant someone a FOID card or to revoke or suspend a card that has already been issued.
The change is meant to address gaps in the process that were identified in the wake of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park. The alleged shooter in that case had been the subject of a clear and present danger investigation, but under standards used at that time, ISP determined there was insufficient evidence to support such a determination.
Under current law, known as the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, ISP can deny a FOID card application or suspend or revoke an existing card for any person deemed to be a clear and present danger of harming themselves or someone else.
Under that statute, a physician, clinical psychologist or other qualified examiner can classify someone as a clear and present danger if he or she “communicates a serious threat of physical violence against a reasonably identifiable victim or poses a clear and imminent risk of serious physical injury to himself, herself, or another person.”
A person can also be classified as a clear and present danger if they demonstrate “threatening physical or verbal behavior such as violent, suicidal, or assaultive threats, actions or other behavior, as determined by a physician, clinical psychologist, qualified examiner, school administrator, or law enforcement official.”
That law requires physicians, clinical psychologists, law enforcement officers and school administrators to promptly report any such behavior to ISP.
In 2013, however, ISP filed administrative rules that provide a stricter, more limiting definition. Those rules defined a clear and present danger as someone who poses “an actual, impending, or imminent threat of substantial bodily harm to themselves or another person that is articulable and significant or who will be likely to act in a manner dangerous to public safety or contrary to the public interest if they were granted access to a weapon.”
ISP said the new rules announced Monday will revert to the original, statutory definition, allowing them to consider a broader range of information when determining whether someone poses a clear and present danger.
The 2013 rule also prohibited ISP from maintaining report records of people who are not determined to be a clear and present danger. The new rules would require ISP to maintain those records.
ISP adopted the new definitions through what are known as “emergency rules.” That’s allowed under state law when an agency determines it needs to take swift action to protect public interest, safety or welfare. But those rules are still subject to review by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, whose next scheduled meeting is Aug. 17.
ISP said it also plans to submit the changes to JCAR in the form of permanent rules through the regular rulemaking process as well.
* * *
PRITZKER APPROVAL: A new poll from the firm Morning Consult showed Gov. Pritzker’s approval rating at 51% among Illinois voters, or seven points “above water” in polling lingo.
It’s the latest quarterly poll from the firm, and data included 14,258 registered voters polled from April 1 through June 30.
While it’s a truism of polling that any poll is just a “snapshot in time,” Pritzker’s numbers have been remarkably consistent in the Morning Consult measurements since January 2021. His approval has ranged from 50 to 51% while disapproval ranged from 43 to 44%.
President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Illinois as measured by the same firm, however, is an example of how quickly public sentiment can change.
Morning Consult distributed the polling results under the headline “Democratic Governors Facing Re-Election Are Resisting Biden’s Drag Effect.” The firm measured Biden’s approval at 47 percent in Illinois while disapproval measured at 50 percent.
It was a major drop from one year prior for Biden, who logged a healthy 58-38 approval-disapproval rating in Illinois for the quarter ending in June 2021.
The discrepancies between the approval ratings of Biden and Democratic governors help explain the level of intrigue in national news outlets regarding Biden potentially being replaced atop the Democratic ticket in the 2024 election cycle.
Pritzker’s name – along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had a 53-40 approval split according to the poll – has been floated time and again in that conversation. Many news outlets, including Capitol News Illinois, have asked him about his plans should Democrats seek a new presidential candidate next time around.
He hasn’t directly denied an interest in a presidential run, but he told me at the end of June that Illinois remains his focus
The intrigue has also been largely stoked by the governor’s recent speaking engagements.
In June he spoke at a gathering of Democrats in New Hampshire, normally one of the country’s first states to hold a primary, and last weekend he spoke at Florida Democrats’ Leadership Blue gala.
State Sen. Darren Bailey, the Xenia farmer who gained the GOP nomination and has vowed not to be outworked in the race for governor, saw Pritzker’s recent East Coast trip as a line of attack.
“Gov. JB Pritzker spent the weekend hobnobbing in Florida with wealthy liberals and fueling his presidential ambitions,” Bailey’s campaign said in a Monday news release. “Meanwhile in Illinois, rampant crime continued unabated. Seven people were killed over the weekend in Chicago, and eight carjackings terrorized Chicago neighborhoods in the span of just one hour.”
* * *
CAMPAIGN FUNDING: Bailey’s battle will be uphill on the fundraising front as he looks to knock off the incumbent, who is partial heir of the Hyatt hotel fortune and has a net worth of $3-4 billion.
Gov. Pritzker’s campaign fund had $60.8 million cash on hand as of June 30, while Bailey’s campaign fund had just $363,918. Pritzker’s campaign spent $27 million from April to June, while Bailey’s camp spent $9.2 million.
Bailey’s main financial backer has been Richard Uihlein, founder of the shipping supply company Uline, having donated $9 million to the candidate and $8 million to other political action committees working on Bailey’s behalf during the primary. Uihlein gave another $5 million to the pro-Bailey People Who Play By the Rule PAC on July 6.
Irvin’s campaign ended June with $763,515 cash on hand, having spent $40.5 million.
10 hot audiobooks for your summer downtime
Listen to the latest
For many people, summer is for savoring books.
With audiobooks, you can enjoy the latest celebrity biography or literary sensation on a road trip or long plane ride. What could be better company for a long solitary stroll in nature than immersing yourself in a four-century-long saga or listening to the intimate yet humorous confessions of comedians while on an extended train ride?
‘Time is a Mother’ by Ocean Vuong
One of the most popular modern poets of the past few years, Ocean Vuong made a splash with his 2016 collection “Night Sky With Exit Wounds,” which won the T.S. Eliot prize.
After six years spent working on other projects — including his 2019 debut novel, “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” — his long-awaited second collection, “Time is a Mother,” published this year to acclaim. Vuong narrates himself, and the rhythm of the author’s voice over the course of the 1-hour and 43-minute audiobook makes it easy to savor the imagery of his words.
‘Sea of Tranquility’ by Emily St. John Mandel
Emily St. John Mandel writes complex, time-jumping novels and her latest is no exception. Set over four centuries, “Sea of Tranquility” explores the stories of four different people who are connected by a single event in a forest.
It’s a lot to wrap your head around, but the narration for the audiobook version — provided by Arthur Morey, Dylan Moore, John Lee and Kirsten Potter — helps to make it more accessible. And as the timelines begin to merge and the narrators bleed into other sections, it helps convey the sheer ambition of what Mandel is attempting.
‘Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama’ by Bob Odenkirk
Few actors are more beloved than Bob Odenkirk, a brilliant comedian who ended up becoming a brilliant dramatic actor. His new memoir tells the story of that transition, beginning with Odenkirk’s early years at Second City, his work on the acclaimed “Mr. Show” and the phone call that would change his life by offering him the part of Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad.”
It’s a hilarious, clear-eyed look at working in Hollywood, and Odenkirk brings his wit and comedic timing to the narration.
‘Hello, Molly!’ by Molly Shannon
Molly Shannon concluded a successful 2021 on television (starring in the comedies “White Lotus,” “The Other Two” and “I Love That For You”) with a memoir — "Hello, Molly!" — that is just as enthralling to read as she is to watch on screen.
Shannon’s book is at turns depressing and hilarious, giving insight into a true legend of comedy, from her days on “Saturday Night Live” to the most difficult days of her life. Her writing style is playful, and she narrates the audiobook with all the charisma you’ve come to expect from the comedian.
‘Lapvona’ by Otessa Moshfegh
No matter how much you liked Otessa Moshfegh’s “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” it’s possible the author’s new novel “Lapvona” may be harder to swallow.
Set in a medieval village where filth and sickness is as commonplace as air, Moshfegh tells a gruesome story of religion, sexual deviance and cannibalism. The story follows a young, deformed boy named Marek who becomes heir to a terrifying lord. Moshfegh takes the freakiest and most unsettling bits of her previous novel and pushes them to a breaking point in “Lapvona.”
‘Honey and Spice’ by Bolu Babalola
Narrated by Nigerian actor Weruche Opia (seen in HBO’s “I May Destroy You”), “Honey and Spice” is a salacious and entertaining debut romance novel from journalist and cultural critic Bolu Babalola. She uses fiction as a means to explore the current state of Black British society without sparing a moment of drama or sex appeal.
And although the story of Kikiola Banjo — a student broadcaster in an unpredictable romance — is interesting enough on its own, Opia gives so much life to the narration that you won’t want to put it down.
‘Two Nights in Lisbon’ by Chris Pavone
When recently married Ariel wakes up in her Lisbon hotel room, she’s surprised to find her husband is gone. Ariel is a small-town bookshop owner and mother of a young teen whose quiet life doesn’t seem like the stuff of international intrigue. But as she appeals to the American embassy and Portuguese police for help, it turns out Ariel and her husband have been keeping secrets from each other.
This engrossing mystery combines the beauty and history of Lisbon with the story of an American couple who turn out to have more secrets than either could imagine.
‘I’ll Be You’ by Janelle Brown
Twins Sam and Elli were successful child actors, riding high until their paths began to diverge sharply as teenagers. Flash-forward more than a decade later, when over-achieving Elli fails to return from a mysterious retreat in Ojai, and Sam, who’s just beginning to finally get her life back together in L.A., is called in by their mother to help figure out what’s going on behind her twin’s perfect-seeming facade.
With lots of sharply observed details and themes that echo the practices of recent cults, “I’ll Be You” is a thoroughly entertaining contemporary California novel.
‘Age of Cage’ by Keith Phipps
Nicolas Cage, who has starred in classics such as “Con Air,” “Face/Off,” “The Rock” and “Mandy,” has cemented himself as a national treasure in Hollywood.
Written by critic and journalist Keith Phipps, “Age of Cage” is a detailed, intimate record of one of this generation’s most electric screen presences. The book paints a colorful portrait of the enigmatic icon by analyzing Cage’s expansive filmography and the transformation of film itself throughout his career. As much a story about Hollywood as it is about a movie star, “Age of Cage” is a must-listen for Cage fans.
‘Blood, Sweat and Chrome’ by Kyle Buchanan
The story of how George Miller’s 2015’s tour-de-force action film, “Mad Max: Fury Road,” was made is a saga unto itself.
“Blood, Sweat & Chrome” showcases a deep, compelling examination, including more than 130 interviews with creators and admirers. The story begins long before the film’s inception and continues through the grueling 2012 location shoot in Namibia. With a highly challenging production, this chronicle of Miller’s miraculous masterpiece is a turbocharged tale, behind the scenes of one of the most astounding films ever shown on the big screen.