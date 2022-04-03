Capitol Recap: PRB lacks quorum, postpones April clemency docket

SPRINGFIELD – On Tuesday, the Illinois Prisoner Review Board website noted the next quarterly clemency hearings, which were scheduled for April 12 to April 15, have been indefinitely postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances” as the agency looks to “finalize a future date and location.”

On Monday, PRB member Oreal James resigned by way of a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker before going to the Senate for a vote, and Eleanor Kaye Wilson failed to get the required votes needed to confirm her appointment to the board.

With James’ resignation and Wilson’s failed confirmation, the PRB now has just six seated members of a 15-member board. Of those, LeAnn Miller, Jared Bohland and Ken Tupy need Senate approval. Tupy and Bohland were recommended by the Executive Appointments Committee unanimously. Miller was also recommended.

“As we predicted, recent attacks on the Prisoner Review Board left the body short-staffed and without the capacity to carry out April's quarterly clemency hearings,” said Jennifer Soble, executive director of the Illinois Prison Project in a news release on Tuesday. “This is the result of failed tough-on-crime rhetoric meant merely to incite fear and score cheap political points.”

Last week, Jeff Mears, a downstate Democrat, won a recommendation from the Senate Executive Appointments Committee, but also failed to get confirmed by the full Senate. Two weeks ago, Pritzker pulled the appointment of Max Cerda, a PRB board member who was convicted of a double murder when he was 16 years old and paroled in 1998. It appeared Cerda would not have enough Senate support for approval.

The PRB has been a source of scrutiny from Senate Republicans who questioned the appointment process and the recent decisions on release, including the release of two men, both now in their 70s, who shot an Illinois State Police trooper in 1976.

Pritzker spoke out during a news conference to honor the Illinois State Police on Tuesday, saying Republicans were attacking the “character” and “biographies” in an effort to “tear apart this agency of government.”

“It's very easy just to say, ‘this person committed an awful crime so many years ago,’ and to say, ‘we're gonna throw away the key, leave them all in prison,’” Pritzker said. “That's what you're gonna end up with. If that's what people want, well, let's hear that. But I don't think that's what people wanted when we created the Prisoner Review Board.”

Pritzker did not directly respond to a question Tuesday as to how long it would take to get the board to a quorum, but he did note that the recent publicity around the board makes finding replacements more difficult.

The governor could appoint new members before the Senate adjourns, but the Senate would have to act on those appointments before recess on April 8, probably too late to save the April clemency docket. The constitution provides that a governor can make a temporary appointment to a board during a recess of the Senate.

* * *

TEACHER COVID DAYS: A bill that allows school and university employees who are fully vaccinated to take paid administrative leave if they have to miss work due to coronavirus-related issues cleared the Illinois Senate Thursday and will soon be sent to Gov. Pritzker.

House Bill 1167, sponsored by Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, would guarantee full pay for any day that a fully-vaccinated school employee misses if they are required to stay home because they have a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19.

It also applies if the employee is required to stay home because they have been in close contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19, to care for a child with COVID-19, or if the building in which they work is forced to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

It also applies to public university and community college personnel.

The bill, which would be retroactive to the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, defines “fully vaccinated” as having received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two weeks before being forced to miss work.

The bill is similar to one lawmakers passed during the fall veto session last year, HB2778, except that the earlier bill did not include a vaccination requirement. Pritzker vetoed that bill while at the same time announcing he had negotiated a compromise package with the state’s two major teachers unions, school districts, community colleges and universities that included a vaccine requirement.

But while the earlier bill passed the General Assembly nearly unanimously – 113-0 in the House; 53-1 in the Senate – the inclusion of a vaccine requirement caused lawmakers to split along party lines.

Republicans argued that the new bill amounts to a kind of vaccine mandate for school employees because it treats people who are otherwise equally situated, differently, based on their vaccination status.

Harmon, however, said the bill does not mandate that any school employee be vaccinated, and he compared the extra benefit vaccinated employees would receive to the extra pay some teachers receive if they pursue an advanced degree.

He also said he believed people who object to being vaccinated for religious or medical reasons would be exempted under federal law.

The bill passed the Senate 32-18. It passed the House on March 1, 70-28.

* * *

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH: Members of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus were joined by Planned Parenthood officials at a news conference Thursday to tout actions they say reaffirm women’s reproductive rights.

House Democrats passed House Bill 1464, which prevents the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation from being able to revoke, suspend or take any other disciplinary action against licensed physicians, nurses and advanced practice nurses for providing any medical service related to an abortion.

Illinois law already protects the right to an abortion as health care, but the bill is aimed at protecting health care providers who practice in multiple states.

Bill sponsor Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, said that if a medical professional practicing in Illinois and other states is disciplined in the other state, it triggers potential disciplinary action in Illinois as well. But as other states have moved to make abortion more difficult or outright illegal, the law would shield an Illinois doctor who is disciplined in one of those states for performing an abortion from facing the same discipline in Illinois.

HB 1464 passed the House 68-41 and still needs approval from the Senate.

The Supreme Court is expected to release a decision as early as this summer arising from a Mississippi abortion case that challenges the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. The Mississippi law prohibits an abortion after 15 weeks but makes exceptions in cases when the fetus has a severe abnormality that is “incompatible with life” or when the pregnancy threatens the woman’s life.

Brigid Leahy, vice-president of public policy at Planned Parenthood Illinois, said if the Supreme Court ignores a half century of precedent and overturns Roe v. Wade, it will become more difficult for people outside of the state to access a full range of care they need.

Illinois has 17 Planned Parenthood health care centers that provide access to health care information and services for males and females.

House Democrats also advanced non-binding resolutions that acknowledged their support for protecting reproductive health care. House Resolution 94 urges the state to fully fund Planned Parenthood, House Resolution 789 brings further awareness to the importance of reproductive rights and House Resolution 790 is to serve as a reminder of Illinois’ support for Roe v. Wade.

* * *

ISP CENTENNIAL: From his ceremonial office at the Capitol Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker proclaimed the 12-month period beginning April 1 as the Illinois State Police centennial year, ordering the ISP flag to fly atop the Capitol dome for the month of April.

The news conference in Pritzker’s office followed an appearance on the Capitol’s east lawn, where a fleet of new black-and-white squad cars and ISP officers lined up in front of the Abraham Lincoln statue.

Pritzker, at a news conference in his office, told a story of an ISP that formed in 1922 to “maintain order and safety on its massive number of newly paved roads.” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said the first class of ISP troopers consisted of eight individuals driving motorcycles “that were left over from the First World War.”

“It's safe to say the Illinois State Police has changed an awful lot since then, as threats have evolved over the decades. As our understanding of public safety has expanded, so too have the duties of the Illinois State Police,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said ISP duties now include “forensic testing, crime scene services, investigations, intelligence, cybersecurity, disaster response and a spectrum of support for all local law enforcement throughout the state.”

“The makeup of the ranks of our state troopers has changed too. Women and people of color weren't allowed to serve 100 years ago. Today they are among ISPs highest ranks,” he said.

At the event, Pritzker awarded retired Illinois State Police Captain Donald Norton with the Illinois State Police Achievement Medal Tuesday to honor his 30 years of service to ISP.

Norton, now 91, served from 1960 to 1990 in the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation and Division of Narcotic Control, and was commander of Illinois State Police District 3, now known as District Chicago.

He was previously awarded the Medal for Honor, which is awarded to Illinois State Police personnel who perform a heroic act that “by its nature results in saving a life, preventing a serious crime, or apprehending a person who committed a serious crime.”

Pritzker said Norton remains committed to ISP, providing military guidon flags for each cadet and recruit class for several years. Norton has also developed flags for the office of the ISP director, first deputy director and each division. Pritzker said those flags will be encased at a 100th anniversary ceremony this Friday.

* * *

CRIME DISCUSSION: The ISP centennial event on Tuesday came amid a political backdrop in which crime and the state’s response to it is top of mind in the early stages of the 2022 campaign season in which every seat in the General Assembly and all constitutional offices are up for grabs, including the governorship.

“I believe that our police are out there trying to protect our communities as best they can, sometimes in extraordinary and difficult circumstances,” Pritzker said. “So we ought to stand up for our police, whether they're state police, local police. Obviously, where there are police who aren't doing the job, people who are mishandling their duties, they need to be held accountable for their actions.”

Pritzker acknowledged crime is up across the state and nation, attributing the trends partially to a “pandemic recession.” The state must support law enforcement in an effort to “put away the people who actually committed crimes,” he said.

Pritzker’s budget proposal included an $18.6 million increase to the ISP budget to allow for three classes of Illinois State Police cadets. Previously passed infrastructure budgets include crime lab funding as well.

But as Pritzker and Kelly headed out to the Capitol grounds to shake hands with rank-and-file ISP troopers, Richard Irvin, a Republican challenger for governor, issued a news release criticizing the governor’s 2021 signature on a criminal justice reform bill known as the SAFE-T Act.

Republicans have seized on Pritzker’s signature on the SAFE-T Act which eliminates cash bail beginning next year in favor of a system prioritizing the offender’s threat level over ability to pay. It’s to be defined in the courts.

The bill also requires body cameras be implemented by 2025, a measure which Pritzker said would increase accountability and trust. It also changed use-of-force guidelines for law enforcement, created a new police certification system and expanded detainee rights.

The GOP has blamed the SAFE-T Act for resignations in sheriff’s offices and police departments across the state and for making recruitment of new officers difficult.

When asked about recruiting officers, Pritzker pointed to a nationwide labor shortage and emphasized the brotherhood of ISP and strong wages as a recruiting hook. Kelly said law enforcement is a “challenging and difficult job,” but it’s also “a calling” and he’s optimistic recruits will continue to materialize.

Pritzker’s proposed budget also includes $4.5 million to fund body cameras for ISP, as well as providing the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board with $10 million for distributing grants to local law enforcement for body cameras.

Pritzker has also touted $240 million in proposed funding as part of a two-year, $250 million commitment to the Reimagine Public Safety Act, which aims at investing violence prevention resources in some of the state’s most dangerous areas.

* * *

ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME: A group of Illinois senators were joined by officials from the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and state attorney general’s office at a news conference Tuesday to outline an effort to combat organized retail crime.

House Bill 1091, a collaboration between IRMA and attorney general’s office, defines organized retail crime in law and adds requirements to the information third-party selling marketplaces would be required to collect from their sellers.

Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton, D-Western Springs, said the bill defines organized retail crime as when a person steals merchandise, either from a store or while the merchandise is in transit, with the intent to resell it.

It further defines the crime as when an individual “receives, purchases or possesses items for sale or resale knowing or believing the merchandise to be stolen” from a retail establishment, among several other narrow definitions of related criminal acts.

Offenses of organized retail crime could be sentenced at various felony levels that could include restitution.

Third party sellers would be required to verify a user's identity with a bank account number or other information to prevent stolen goods from being sold online. The selling platform would be required to suspend sellers in violation of the new law.

The attorney general’s office would also have the authority to bring action against an entity believed to be engaging in organized retail crime. The attorney general would also be given subpoena authority pertaining to organized retail crime.

The bill also provides the AG’s office the ability to prosecute through a statewide grand jury.

The measure proposes that if a ring of smash-and-grab thefts happens across multiple counties, prosecutors would have the jurisdiction to consolidate charges against the offender in one county for all the smash-and-grab incidents.

The bill requires state funds to allow state prosecutors to investigate and prosecute retail criminal rings. Rob Karr, IRMA president, said the necessary funding is about $5 million but those funds would need to be allocated separately in the state’s budget for fiscal year 2023.

Karr said the measure addresses organized retail crime from multiple angles and will, if funded, create a “statewide intelligence gathering and sharing platform” that will allow retailers and law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal level to coordinate in addressing retail theft.

At a separate news conference, Gov. JB Pritzker said that he has yet to see the details of the bill but that he is looking forward to reviewing it.

* * *

TRANSCRIPT HOLD BAN: Graduates from Illinois colleges and universities may soon be able to access their transcripts even if they still owe money to the school they attended.

The Illinois House on Tuesday gave its approval to a bill that had already cleared the Senate prohibiting higher education institutions from refusing to provide copies of student transcripts either to the current or former student or that student’s current or prospective employer.

The proposed change in Illinois comes as the Biden administration is considering limited changes to federal guidelines that have long encouraged colleges and universities to withhold transcripts from anyone who is delinquent on repaying certain student loans.

Senate Bill 3032, dubbed the Student Debt Assistance Act, would go further than the Biden administration’s proposal by prohibiting the withholding of transcripts, or charging a higher fee for accessing those transcripts, on the grounds that the student owes the school any debt.

Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, the chief House sponsor of the bill, said schools have not limited the practice just to collecting student loan debt but sometimes use transcripts as leverage to collect any debt, including library fines and parking tickets. An estimated 6.6 million people in the country cannot get a copy of their transcript because they owe a debt to the college, he said.

He said that can prevent students and graduates from being able to get a job and earn the money it takes to pay off their school debt.

The bill originally passed the Senate without opposition, 55-0. But Republicans in the House raised concerns that the bill has no cap on the amount of money someone could still owe a school while still being able to access their transcripts.

The bill passed the House 74-33 but was sent back to the Senate for concurrence with a minor technical amendment. That vote could happen as early as Wednesday, which would clear the bill to be sent to Gov. Pritzker.

* * *

VEGAN LUNCH OPTIONS: Public schools in Illinois may soon be serving a lot more vegan and vegetarian meals, thanks to a bill that cleared the General Assembly Tuesday.

House Bill 4089 requires school districts to provide a plant-based lunch option that complies with federal nutritional requirements to any student who submits a prior request to the district asking for such an option.

Sen. David Koehler, D-Peoria, the lead Senate sponsor of the bill, said the proposal was meant to accommodate students with certain religious, cultural or health concerns.

But the bill drew some opposition from Republicans who called it an unfunded mandate on schools and argued that it could lead to even more dietary mandates.

Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said schools already have the authority to offer plant-based food options because there is nothing in state law prohibiting it.

“And so if we’re going to embrace the notion of local control in allowing our local units of government to make their own decisions, here lies an example of where we can put that to work,” he said.

Koehler said the impact of the bill might be minimal because there may be some districts in which no students ask for plant-based option. He also said there is little difference in the cost of plant-based foods compared to meat-based meals.

The bill previously passed the House on March 4, 96-7. It passed the Senate Tuesday, 42-10, and next will be sent to Gov. Pritzker for his consideration.

