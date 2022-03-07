Campaign 2022 kicks off as Illinois candidates file for June primary

SPRINGFIELD — Hundreds of candidates braved the cold and a mix of rain and snow Monday morning while waiting in line outside the State Board of Elections to file their petitions for the upcoming election.

The once-every-two-year spectacle is the formal kickoff to campaign season, with candidates for state and federal offices securing their positions on the June 28 primary ballot.

Among the first in line was state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, who filed to run for Illinois Secretary of State. Brady said he arrived around 4 a.m.

"There's a lot of tradition to it for a lot of these folks," Brady said. "And some are newbies, but you meet a lot of people and for statewide, this is a great place to meet a lot of people across the state, whatever their politics are."

Though candidates are not required to be present while their petitions are filed, Brady said he's made it a habit to do it himself.

"I think every candidate should experience it, not hand it off to somebody else," Brady said.

Peggy Hubbard, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, had the distinction of being the first in line. She said she's been waiting outside since last Friday, though taking occasional breaks while staffers held her place in line.

"After this, I'm going to take three days off and hit it again," Hubbard said. "I need to sleep."

However, any candidate in line at 8 a.m. is technically considered "first," meaning they will be included in a drawing to secure the first spot on the ballot in their respective race, according to State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich. That drawing will be held March 23.

"It was well past the Chuck E. Cheese mark as we say in Illinois elections," Dietrich said, referring to the line that stretched all they way down strip mall development on Springfield's west side. "So it's going to be a couple hours minimum to get them all in."

According to the State Board of Elections, 482 candidates were in line at 8 a.m. All of those were processed by just after 11:30 a.m.

However, most major candidates had staff holding their place in line, meaning they would not have to wait in the elements as long as others.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton arrived about 15 minutes before doors opened but were among the first to submit their petitions.

“We’re sick and tired of Republicans trying to take away the benefits that working families get from having Democratic leadership,” Pritzker told reporters ahead of filing his petitions. “We’re the party that stands up not only for voting rights and women’s rights, but also for making sure that people earn good wages, that we can create jobs for everybody in the state of Illinois.”

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia; Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin; and businessman Gary Rabine and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, all Republican candidates for governor, were also among those who filed early. Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, who is also a declared candidate, had not filed as of 2 p.m.

"The status quo is not working," Bailey said. "I am the only candidate standing up for the people pushing a message of change. And that's what's coming."

Democratic congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski, who is running in the 13th Congressional District, attempted to endear herself to potential voters waiting in line by passing out Mel-O-Cream donuts, a Springfield delicacy.

"I think that the snowy day is indicative of the whole petition process, which has been wintery laced with us getting over COVID," Budzinski said. "So it's a perfect day to be turning in petitions."

Though she's worked in state and federal politics for more than two decades, it's the first time Budzinski is on the ballot. The same is true for Republican Jesse Reising, who is also running in the 13th.

Reising said "it's a whole spectacle out here."

"I heard some people have been out here since Saturday," Reising said. "So it's almost like getting in line to buy the latest iPhone except the democracy version."

It was a family affair for Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, who brought her two-year-old daughter with to file more than 18,000 petitions for her candidacy for Illinois secretary of state.

"I will be the first woman secretary state in our history, so I'd love to see my little girl be with us as we file today," she said.

In addition to Valencia, former state treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and Chicago Ald. David Moore filed as Democrats for secretary of state.

Giannoulias is considered the frontrunner given his $4 million campaign war chest and heavy union support. Valencia, however, has some momentum after picking up the endorsements of Pritzker and incumbent Secretary of State Jesse White.

In addition to Brady, former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser filed to run for secretary of state in the Republican primary.

In addition to statewide candidates, both state legislative caucuses filed petitions. House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, and House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, turned in petitions on behalf of their caucuses.

Welch said the House Democratic campaign staff started "prepping our caucus for what we expected to be a very different season" after the fall veto session in October.

This petition season was unique in that it was pushed back several months. State lawmakers pushed back the state's primary from March to June due to delays in the delivery of U.S. Census data, which was needed to redraw district boundaries for the state legislature and Congress.

This meant obtaining signatures in the middle of winter, which also coincided with a peak in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. Not to mention a rise in crime that made some reluctant to answer their doors.

This was also the first cycle without former House Speaker Michael Madigan's vaunted organization leading petition gathering, meaning several House members were on their own for the first time.

Under those circumstances, Welch said the caucus did "quite well." He made a point to attend in-person Monday morning.

"I think it was extremely important that our caucus see that we got everything under control, that the speaker's out here himself," Welch said. "I wouldn't ask people to do something that I wouldn't do myself. I'm one of those people that rolls up my sleeves and goes to work."

Bill Houlihan, the chairman of the Sangamon County Democratic Party, filed petitions to run for the Democratic State Central Committee in the 13th District. He's been out every two years since 1982.

"Circulating petitions in the winter was not the easiest thing," Houlihan said. "I think both political parties did a good job of working under those conditions. But this one stacks up, I think there's a lot of interest."

"It looks like the Republican Party is going to have a slate funded by Ken Griffin," he said. "That's gonna make us work hard and sell our message."

Griffin, a billionaire hedge fund manager, has pledged to go "all-in" to defeat Pritzker and other statewide elected Democrats this year. He has already donated $20 million to Irvin's campaign. Some expect Griffin to drop at least $200 million on Illinois elections this year.

Every member of the Griffin-backed "slate" filed Monday morning, including Irvin for governor, state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, for lieutenant governor; state Rep. Tom Demmer for treasurer; Steve Kim for attorney general; Milhiser for secretary of state; and McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi for comptroller.

Republican David Shestokas also filed for attorney general. As of 2 p.m., attorney Tom Devore, who announced a run for attorney general a few weeks ago, had not filed.

Democratic incumbents for statewide office, including state Treasurer Mike Frerichs, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, all filed at 8 a.m.

Other candidates who filed with the State Board of Elections on Monday:

In addition to Budzinski, financial consultant David Palmer, of Champaign, filed for the Democratic primary in the 13th Congressional District. On the Republican side, Reising filed along with community activist Regan Deering and attorney Matt Hausman.

In the 15th Congressional District, Republican incumbents Rodney Davis of Taylorville; and Mary Miller of Oakland.

In the 17th Congressional District, currently held by retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, three Democrats — Rock Island County board member Angie Normoyle; former television meteorologist Eric Sorenson and former state Rep. Litesa Wallace, D-Rockford — and two Republicans — Esther Joy King and Charles Helmick.

Incumbent state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, for the Democratic nomination in the 48th Senate District. State Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, announced last month that she would run for the seat, but did not file as of Monday afternoon.

Incumbent State Sen. David Koehler, D-Peoria, has filed to run in the 46th Senate District, which now includes Bloomington-Normal.

Incumbent State Sens. Sally Turner, R-Beason, for the Republican nomination in the 44th Senate District; Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, in the 53rd Senate District; and Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, for the 51st Senate District.

Incumbent state Reps. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, in the 87th House District; Tim Butler, R-Springfield, in the 95th House District; Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, in the 96th House District

