Buoyed by state incentives, a string of good economic news in Central Illinois

DECATUR — It started last month with the announcement of a major industrial partnership between Archer Daniels Midland and South Korean chemical company LG Chem.

Decatur, considered by some the agribusiness capital of the world along with being a historical hotbed for manufacturing, will be the site of facilities that will produce thousands of tons of environmentally-friendly ingredients and generate 125 new jobs.

ADM and LG Chem are participating in the state's EDGE tax credit program, which awards incentives based on the level of investment and jobs created.

Earlier this week, another major announcement came with the awarding of the first tax credits under the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV) Act to Decatur-based T/CCI Manufacturing.

The company plans to transition to producing air conditioning compressors for electric vehicles. With the $2.2 million tax credit, those will be produced in Decatur instead of overseas, keeping 103 jobs in town and creating 50 new positions.

"We've had so many great announcements in the last couple of years and there are more to come," said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "So it's an exciting time."

It's certainly a run of good news for a city that was disproportionately affected by deindustrialization and subsequent globalization that saw thousands of jobs shipped overseas.

This can be measured in many ways, but there's perhaps no more acute quantification than the number of people who live here. Decatur's population has declined 25% in the past 40 years, going from 94,081 in 1980 to 70,522 as of the 2020 U.S. Census.

And Soy City isn't the only place — downstate Illinois as a whole has hollowed out over the past few decades even as the population in the Chicago region has stayed steady if not modestly increased over the years.

"There's population growth in the northeast quadrant of the state," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. "But there's been some population exodus from southern and central Illinois over the 2010 to 2020 period."

"We want to bring businesses back so we can bring jobs back so we can bring families back and make sure that we have a place that families want to stay and grow and be successful," he said. "So that's been my focus."

This was just one portion of Pritzker's answer to a question posed about the impact of tax incentives paired with the state's strategic advantages in attracting and retaining employers in downstate communities like Decatur.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey has repeatedly drawn a contrast between himself, a downstate farmer, and Pritzker, a Chicago businessman.

"On Tuesday, I milked a cow," Bailey said last month during the Illinois State Fair. "Last week, J.B. Pritzker took a picture with the butter cow. Now don't get me wrong, the butter cow is amazing. It is incredible work — it's a work of art. But J.B. and his soft billionaire hands were safely on the other side of that protective glass, far from the work. Kind of like in his billionaire bubble."

Pritzker, the Democratic incumbent and a billionaire who lives in Chicago's tony Gold Coast neighborhood, is conscious of the preconceived notions many south of Interstate 80 have of him — and he's sensitive to it.

So much so, he went out of his way to address it.

"I think people think that when you have a governor who doesn't live in central Illinois or live in some area of the state that that governor isn't going to focus on that area of the state," he said. "That's been absolutely untrue for me."

The governor is always quick to point out the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital construction program, which disproportionately help repair downstate roads and bridges and other infrastructure crucial for economic development.

"Being able to ship your product from a state and go anywhere in the world from where you are, whether it's by barge, by rail, by truck, having warehousing like we do in the state of Illinois, those are all very important things that attract manufacturers to an area," Pritzker said.

And then there's the presence of companies like Rivian, which chose Bloomington-Normal as the site of its North American manufacturing hub for its line of electric trucks.

Though many of these investments started under the administration of former Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican, Pritzker has been quick to build on those economic wins.

Case in point, the announcement of REV tax credits to T/CCI. It's no Rivian, but that's kind of the point as the state seeks out companies in the supply chain of burgeoning industries like electric vehicles.

"Central Illinois, in part because of the success of Rivian, but also because of the focus that we've had on attracting manufacturing more broadly, is actually growing jobs," Pritzker said. "And that's a terrific thing. Thousands more jobs than I think people expected in places like Bloomington-Normal and right here in Decatur."

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Bloomington-Normal added a net of 2,800 jobs between July 2021 and July 2022. In that same time, Carbondale added 1,900, Champaign-Urbana 2,220, Decatur 800, Peoria 2,600, Rockford 7,600, the Quad Cities 8,600 and Springfield 4,200.

The Chicago metro area added 173,600 in that span.

The unemployment rate declined in each of those regions as well.

Not that anyone should make too big a deal of some economic development announcements. Or view them in a vacuum — Illinois still underperforms surrounding states in economic metrics like the unemployment rate.

Nevertheless, they are positive signs and perhaps signals that downstate communities like Bloomington-Normal and Decatur are primed to benefit as companies bring manufacturing back to American in order to reduce their reliance on global supply chains.

And whether it's EDGE tax credits, the REV tax credit program or other economic development incentives, the state is helping shepherd these projects along.

T/CCI president Richard Demirjian yesterday acknowledged that the tax credits received from the state were a significant factor in their decision to build compressors for electric vehicles in Decatur and not China or India.

The company is also partnering with Richland Community College to create an EV innovation cluster that will train workers and provide facilities for research and development.

"I think Central Illinois has a lot to offer, particularly when you've got community colleges, like Richland and like Heartland and SWIC and others where we can provide these advanced manufacturing institutes and train workers to do jobs in the future and make more and more money," Pritzker said.