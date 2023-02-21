SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, met Tuesday with an advisory group of farmers and Illinois agriculture officials to solicit feedback ahead of negotiations on the latest version of the Farm Bill.

Budzinski, whose district includes some the country's most fertile farmland and agribusiness giants like Archer Daniels Midland Co., will have a front-row seat to negotiations as a member of the House Agriculture Committee.

The committee also includes Reps. Mary Miller, R-Oakland; Jonathan Jackson, D-Chicago; and Eric Sorensen, D-Moline.

“The Farm Bill is only negotiated once every five years,” Budzinski said. “So this is a really unique moment for communities throughout central and southern Illinois to really weigh in on our agricultural priorities.”

The expansive measure includes provisions that address everything from crop insurance to the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP).

“The Farm Bill affects every farmer in this state and every consumer in the state,” said Adam Nielsen, national legislative director for Illinois Farm Bureau. “It provides food security for everybody in the country. The nutrition program is the biggest component of the Farm Bill — we have a number of people in the state who receive those SNAP benefits.”

The nutrition program makes up 80% of the bill. But the measure also impacts farmers and producers throughout the state who rely on the legislation in the event of disaster.

“The risks appear to be growing and we want to make sure that crop insurance programs are in place and that disaster programs would be in place," Nielsen said.

Farmers pay premiums to insure their crops against loss caused by natural disaster and they can also insure against drops in prices.

Farmers in attendance expressed the importance of crop insurance and said that as input costs continue to rise, so does the importance of being protected against disasters.

More than 96% of the farms in Illinois are owned by families, and Budzinski said she wants "to make sure that any Farm Bill we pass is going to support those family farmers."

Jennifer Tirey, executive director for Illinois Pork Producers Association, echoed Budzinski’s focus on family farms.

“(I want) to let more of those non-ag individuals know that a lot of our farms are fathers and daughters and sons coming back and raising those animals, having that grain operation and being able to help feed America,” Tirey said.

The measure also includes funding for research into items such as biofuels.

“The commodities like corn and soybeans are really growing into these biofuel opportunities for us, where we can be reducing carbon emissions but also supporting our farmers who are growing those crops,” Budzinski said.

The measure will also include funding for agricultural education programs and for the rural development program, which is handled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Most people don’t understand the breadth of the programs we have available,” said Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Illinois state director for rural development with the USDA. “We have more than 70 programs. There’s so many different lives that we touch in different ways.”

Rural development programs help improve economic opportunities and quality of life for individuals in small towns.

“Agribusiness is what makes Illinois go and all of those businesses are supported by people and those people for the most part live in small towns,” Londrigan said.

