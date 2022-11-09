Budzinski defeats Deering in 13th Congressional District

Democrat Nikki Budzinski declared victory in the 13th Congressional District race, turning away a challenge from Republican Regan Deering to win her first election to the U.S. House.

With 91% of precincts reporting in the seven-county district, Budzinski had a 54% to 46% lead over Deering, a margin of nearly 20,000 votes out of more than 231,000 cast. The Associated Press called the race for Budzinski at 12:09 a.m.

Budzinski, speaking before her supporters in Springfield around 11:30 p.m., called her election "the honor of a lifetime" and pledged to find common ground with Republicans and bring civility back to Washington.

"I will work with anyone that will lift up the communities in central and southern Illinois regardless of their party or their ideology," Budzinski said. "I am committed to finding common ground. That is what I am about. That's what my campaign was about."

Deering called Budzinski to concede the race before addressing supporters.

"I know tonight isn't the outcome we worked for, prayed for and voted for," Deering told supporters in Decatur. "We may not have won this election, but we won the hearts and minds of many people throughout this district who didn't necessarily have a place in politics before. We created a seat at the table that we weren't even invited to. And for that, I am forever grateful. We really didn't expect to get this far."

The string bean-shaped district, which stretches from East St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana with Decatur and Springfield in between, was drawn by Springfield Democrats during the redistricting process last year to favor the party. President Joe Biden carried the district by 11 percentage points in 2020.

However, both sides believed that the race would be competitive given voter anxiety over issues like inflation and low approval ratings for Biden.

In her speech, Budzinski confirmed that tackling rising costs would be her top priority once she's sworn in.

"I know families are struggling right now and it will be my mission on day one to find relief," Budzinski said.

Reflecting the blue-collar nature of the district, both Budzinski and Deering both emphasized kitchen-table issues throughout the campaign.

Deering, a Decatur philanthropist and activist, was critical of policies passed by Biden and national Democrats, such as the American Rescue Plan, that she says have contributed to rising prices.

She tied Budzinski, who played an integral role in implementing the massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package when serving as chief of staff to Biden’s Office of Management and Budget, to that record. But, Deering was often short on offering specific policies to address the problem.

Budzinski, on the other hand, said she would seek to address inflation by repealing the Trump tax cuts while making the child tax credit — a signature achievement in the American Rescue Plan that lapsed last year — permanent.

Though the economy was the central issue in the race, the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade this summer became a major campaign issue. Budzinski said she would vote to codify Roe into federal law while trying to paint Deering, who is anti-abortion, as an extremist who would vote for a federal ban if one were to come up for a vote.

But Deering, following a playbook used by many Republicans running in Democratic states with abortion-friendly policies, deftly sidestepped the issue, saying she was against a national ban and that the issue should be left in the hands of the states — even though she personally disagrees with Illinois’ policies.

Beyond their stances on the substantive issues, both campaigns sought to portray the other as out-of-touch with the concerns of the district’s blue collar voters.

Budzinski, while playing up her family’s working class background, derisively referred to Deering as a “wealthy heiress” in campaign advertisements and interviews. Deering is an adopted member of the Andreas family, which ran agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland for nearly four decades. She is worth between $35 million and $142 million, according to federal disclosure forms.

Deering, on the other hand, painted Budzinski as a Springfield and Washington insider, highlighting her more than two decades as a Democratic political operative. In the late stages of the campaign, Deering latched on to a Better Government Association report that found that Budzinski collected more than $500,000 in consulting fees in the 10 months after leaving her job in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration, including more than $100,000 from "dark money" organizations that don't disclose their donors. It also highlighted Budzinski's cozy relationship with a Springfield lobbyist.

Budzinski outraised Deering $3.6 million to $2 million despite the latter’s significant wealth. Deering personally loaned her campaign $1 million.

Budzinski also benefited from outside spending from Democratic political action committees, including more than $2.4 million from House Majority PAC, a group closely aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The major Republican political action committees did not spend any money on this race, a fact that perplexed some political insiders given its close nature.

