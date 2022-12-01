Brady tapped to serve on SOS transition team by former rival Giannoulias

SPRINGFIELD — Last year, state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, made the decision to forgo an all-but-assured reelection to the Illinois House to run for the office he had long aspired to hold: Illinois secretary of state.

It made sense on paper, as there were several parallels between Brady's record as a public official and experience in the private sector with the duties of the secretary of state's office.

But it wasn't meant to be. The underfunded Brady lost to Democrat Alexi Giannoulias 54% to 44% in what turned out to be a poor election performance for Illinois Republicans up and down the ballot.

Brady is getting a consolation of sorts, however, as Giannoulias has named him to a key role as part of his 125-member transition team.

Brady will chair a transition committee that will make recommendations in the space of organ and tissue donations, an issue Brady is familiar with from his days as McLean County coroner. He will also serve on a committee dealing with driver's facilities and road safety.

In an interview with Lee Enterprises in the state Capitol on Thursday, Brady said he was "very encouraged and honored" to be tapped by his former rival.

"It was a pleasant surprise because (in) elections, obviously, there's got to be a winner and there's got to be a loser," Brady said. "We worked very hard in the election process and we had a lot of ideas, not only from my experience in government and private business, but ideas we picked up and heard from constituents across the state of Illinois."

"And that's what I'm encouraged about — that we can bring that to the attention of Secretary-elect Giannoulias and have discussions about that," he said. "So that that is where the people win, when you have that type of ability to at least have communication."

The Secretary of State's Office is the state's second-largest constitutional office after the governor’s office, employing more than 4,000 people, with responsibilities that exceed most of its counterpart offices in other states.

Most prominently, it is the unit of government that issues driver’s licenses and registers motor vehicles. But the secretary of state is also the keeper of official state records, maintains the 20-building Capitol Complex, and oversees the state library.

"I don't think people see the office so much as a Democrat or Republican office as they do as a service-oriented office and an office that, really, in trying to connect with people, can improve that efficiency and do the type of things that are very, very important," Brady said.

Brady and other members of the transition team will be tasked with finding “action-oriented solutions and deliverables starting on Day One."

Giannoulias takes office Jan. 9, succeeding longtime Democratic Secretary of State Jesse White.

In terms of the campaign, Brady said he "wouldn't have done anything different" besides have more resources to make the race more competitive.

Despite the lack of resources, Brady was the highest vote-getter among Republicans running statewide. He said he appreciates that despite losing, the voices of those who voted for him will be heard.

"Yeah, we ran a campaign against each other," Brady said. "But now we have a charged dual purpose, if you will. And that dual purpose is to bring the office into the 21st century, make it as convenient as we can for the people across the state of Illinois and explore some of his ideas, maybe some of mine, and see what we can do to better serve the people in Illinois."

Brady remains a state legislator until next month. He also remains a funeral home director at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, but hopes to "continue to serve in some role publicly."

"But we'll see what the future brings," he said. "I'm not ruling out anything."