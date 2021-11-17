Brady becomes first Republican to announce bid for secretary of state

State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington, a member of the legislature for two decades, made official Wednesday his candidacy for the Republican nomination for secretary of state in next year’s election.

Brady, 60, a deputy House GOP leader, becomes the first Republican to announce his candidacy for the post being given up by 22-year incumbent Democrat Jesse White, who is not seeking reelection.

Backing Brady in his announcement was House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs. Brady first became a member of the House GOP leadership team in 2003.

Brady, a funeral director and a partner in the ownership of a Bloomington funeral home, previously served as McClean County Coroner from 1992 to 2000. Promotion of organ donation is a major role in the secretary of state’s office.

A legislative advocate for small business, Brady has mirrored more traditional Republicans in Illinois, seeking compromise rather than engaging in the intense partisan battles that have marked more recent politics in the state.

Brady signaled his intention to seek higher office last week when he shifted the purpose of his fundraising committee to the secretary of state’s race from his legislative duties.

Four Democrats have announced for the party’s nomination in the June 28 primary: former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia and Chicago Alds. Pat Dowell, 3rd, and David Moore, 17th.

