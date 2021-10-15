Booster shots are outpacing new COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois

Donn Joseph got his Pfizer booster shot Friday at a newly reopened mass vaccination clinic at the DuPage County fairgrounds in Wheaton and was grateful for the extra boost of protection against COVID-19.

But the 73-year-old from west suburban Warrenville wishes more unvaccinated people would get immunized with the first round of COVID-19 shots to help lessen transmission of the virus, prevent new variants from emerging and ultimately end the pandemic.

“I truly believe we’d be through with this if a greater percentage would get vaccinated,” he said, just after getting his shot at the mass vaccination site, which was reopened Wednesday to accommodate an uptick in demand for booster doses. “I think they’re just being foolish and being selfish.”

Booster shots have begun outpacing first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide, following the Sept. 24 authorization of Pfizer booster doses for older Americans as well as certain higher-risk populations.

As of Oct. 8, an average of about 337,000 booster shots were going into arms each day, compared to an average of about 201,000 people getting their first vaccine dose every day and an average of about 200,000 people becoming fully vaccinated daily, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Locally, more booster shots are being administered than first or second vaccine doses as well.

Statewide, about 265,000 booster shots have gone into the arms of Illinois residents since Sept. 24, compared with about 143,000 first doses and about 159,000 second doses, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The first and second doses include recipients of the Moderna and Pfizer two-dose regimens, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; all adults are eligible for these shots, and anyone aged 12 and up can receive the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

While state health officials are encouraged by the uptake of booster shots — with an average of 15,000 booster doses going into arms each day — the biggest concern is vaccinating residents who haven’t had any COVID-19 shots, said spokesperson Melaney Arnold.

While about 63% of Illinois residents have received a first dose and about 54% of the state is fully vaccinated, vaccine uptake varies greatly in different sections of the state, with less than a quarter of the population fully vaccinated in a few counties in southern and western Illinois.

“First and second dose vaccinations remain steady in Illinois, but we need people who are still unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Arnold said. “Especially in parts of the state with lower vaccination rates and higher case rates. This is our priority.”

In Chicago, about 30,000 booster shots were administered from Sept. 24 to Oct. 6, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. During the same period, about 20,000 first doses and 20,000 second doses were given to Chicago residents.

The Cook County Department of Public Health said roughly 36,000 suburban residents have received a booster shot since late September; during the same time period, about 35,000 residents got a first or second dose of a primary vaccine series.

“Vaccine is readily available for those who want first, second, third/additional and boosters,” said Dr. Jacqueline Korpics, a pediatrician and the medical director for the county health department’s COVID-19 response. “There is no shortage of vaccine currently. One is not impeding the other.”

Third vaccine doses were authorized Aug. 13 for a small contingent of moderately or severely immunocompromised Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, because they might not build a sufficient immune response following the two-dose regimen. The third vaccine dose is given at least four weeks after the second shot.

Then in late September, the CDC authorized Pfizer booster shots for Americans 65 and older, as well as adults with certain health conditions, those with jobs that carry a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and those living in long-term care facilities. The Pfizer booster is given at least six months after the recipient got their second vaccine dose.

While this significantly expanded eligibility for additional vaccine doses, it fell short of the Biden administration’s initial plan to offer booster shots to all Americans adults.

So far, roughly 8.9 million Americans have received a third vaccine dose since mid-August, which includes Pfizer booster shot recipients as well as those with certain immune deficiencies who received a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Food and Drug Administration officials last began considering whether booster shots should be authorized for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients as well.

An FDA panel on Thursday endorsed authorizing a lower-dose Moderna booster shot after six months for older Americans and those with certain medical conditions, living situations or occupations that put them at a higher risk of catching the virus; FDA advisers on Friday unanimously supported Johnson & Johnson boosters. But the final decisions on both are still pending.

“I expect that really in the next week or two weeks we will have booster recommendations for anyone who got Moderna or (Johnson & Johnson),” Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s public health commissioner.

Arwady said she had actually anticipated greater demand for Pfizer booster shots in Chicago.

As of Oct. 6, almost 100,000 seniors in Chicago were eligible to get a Pfizer booster dose, but only about 16% did so in that first week and a half, she said.

“There are a lot of people eligible for boosters who have not received them,” said Arwady, who added that she planned to get her Pfizer booster shot and flu vaccine on Saturday. “But the good news is we have plenty of capacity. People can go and get that booster dose at their pharmacy. They can get it at their provider.”

But Arwady said the most pressing matter is getting shots in the arms of the unvaccinated.

“The most important thing in terms of not spreading COVID is not getting COVID,” she said. “We see the vaccine continue to be absolutely the most important thing that you can do. ”

She added that unvaccinated Chicagoans are more than five times as likely as vaccinated Chicagoans to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and more than eight times as likely to die of the virus.

“These vaccines work,” she said. “They are the way we get past this. And they are safe.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0