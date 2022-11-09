Blowout win to give Pritzker more power in Springfield, fuel presidential speculation

SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will enter his second term with more power in Springfield following his blowout win over Republican Darren Bailey, a romp that will undoubtedly fuel speculation over a possible presidential run in 2024.

Pritzker easily dispatched Bailey, taking 55% of the vote versus Bailey's 43% with 90% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday afternoon. Pritzker carried Cook County and all the suburban "collar" counties besides McHenry. Bailey was ahead across downstate except in Champaign, McLean, Peoria and Rock Island counties.

The result is a validation of Pritzker, whose tenure as governor began with a frenetic flurry of legislating but would come to be defined by his handling of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, which thrusted the billionaire into a role akin to a wartime leader.

Bailey, a downstate farmer, first gained celebrity and notoriety by challenging Pritzker's COVID-19 emergency powers in 2020. He was a favorite of conservatives who propelled him to a landslide victory over more moderate challengers in the Republican primary in June.

However, Bailey was long viewed as an underdog. He was vastly outspent by the billionaire incumbent, whose campaign produced a relentless barrage of advertisements highlighting the Republican's conservative views on issues like abortion and guns.

Bailey also had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, a boost in a Republican primary that quickly became a detriment in a general election in a state that voted for President Joe Biden by 17 percentage points in 2020.

Pritzker made little mention of Bailey in his victory speech Tuesday night. Instead, he turned the focus decidedly national, saying that "a cancer has spread through one ideological wing of this nation," referring to Trump and the Republican elected officials who support him.

"There’s no nice or easy way to say this — but until the Republican Party is ready to expel the extremists in their midst, we need to do it for them — at the ballot box," Pritzker said.

Pritzker added that "GOP politicians, with the exception of only a few souls, are too cowardly, too simpering to support the best interests of the nation because they’re afraid of being called insulting nicknames by a whiny bully.

"To the fake patriots and their enablers: You don’t love the United States if you're not willing to defend it against a man who would destroy it," Pritzker said. "Donald Trump is the modern embodiment of tyranny that our founders feared the most."

The fighting words and national focus from Pritzker fueled speculation that the billionaire is considering a 2024 presidential bid.

The governor has said he intends to serve out his four-year term in Springfield but has not definitively promised that he would. He has, however, confirmed that he will support a second-term bid from Biden, who will turn 80 on Nov. 20.

Pritzker dismissed the speculation when asked by reporters in Chicago on Wednesday, saying that he was "not focused on that at all" and simply expressing his values in his victory speech.

"I am focused on serving as governor for the next four years," he said. "It's really the most important thing to me as we have a lot of challenges that Illinois needs to overcome. We've got to work hard on it and I'll be doing that."

With Bailey dispatched, Pritzker will immediately turn his focus to the upcoming veto session, which starts next week, and the regular spring session that begins in January.

Pritzker will enter his new term with more political room to maneuver. Democrats appear likely to pick up a net of at least four seats in the state House, which would lead to a 77-41 majority.

Though Democrats in the state Senate may lose a seat or two, the caucus, currently with a 41-18 advantage, will maintain its supermajority.

This gives Pritzker and Democrats more votes to spare and may allow for more liberal policy initiatives to pass in the upcoming session.

Two immediate priorities for Pritzker and legislative Democrats: an assault weapons ban and additional protection for abortion rights.

House Democrats have been meeting privately for months in working groups to craft proposals on those topics and others that can be addressed in the next few weeks or months.

"The fact is, whether we get it done in November or we get it done in January (or) early in the session, whenever that may be, we are going to work on passing an assault weapon ban and making sure that we are protecting women's reproductive rights by expanding capacity and in making the investments that are necessary here in our state to protect women," Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he will "be watching carefully" what proposals legislative Democrats bring from those working groups.

"I've made my thoughts clear and we'll see if we can get something done during the veto session to address the changes that we ought to be making," Pritzker said.

This veto session will be Bailey's last as a state lawmaker following his defeat.

"Friends, I can promise you this: I may not be going to Springfield as your next governor. But I will never stop fighting for you," Bailey told supporters after conceding the race Tuesday night.

"Republicans need to be the loyal opposition in Springfield – loyal to our state, loyal to our country, loyal to our Constitution," Bailey continued. "But in opposition to the radical policies of the Democrats."

A campaign spokesman did not return a request for comment Wednesday on Bailey's plans once he is out of office in January.

For Republicans, the night could not get much worse.

The party, as expected, lost all races for statewide office. But it also came up short in several congressional races that were expected to be competitive, lost both Supreme Court elections and will lose seats in the Illinois General Assembly.

How widespread the consequences for the party's losses will go has yet to be determined, but the first domino fell Wednesday morning when House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, announced that he would stand down as the chamber's Republican leader, a post he's held since 2014.

Durkin said that "it's time for the Illinois Republican Party to rebuild with new leaders who can bring independents back to the party that are needed to bring change to the state."

Former Gov. Jim Edgar, the last Republican to serve more than one term in that role, told Lee Enterprises that "the top of the ticket just in the suburbs didn't play and it drugged down people down the ballot. And that's unfortunate, because I want to see a vital two party system."

"To ever have a chance in Illinois, we've got to move back to the center as a party and diversify, bring in more people, hopefully, someday get back to where this is a two-party state," Edgar, who was at a watch party for Democratic Congresswoman-elect Nikki Budzinski, said.