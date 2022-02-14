Billionaire Ken Griffin backs GOP candidate for governor Richard Irvin

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s quest for the Republican nomination for governor was formally backed Monday by Ken Griffin, setting the stage for a potential battle of the billionaires if Irvin wins the June 28 primary and the right to face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November.

Griffin, the state’s wealthiest person and founder and CEO of the Citadel investment firm, gave Irvin’s campaign $20 million — the first of what is expected to be several big donations to counter Pritzker, a businessman and heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune.

“J. B. Pritzker puts politics first and refuses to address the crime that is tearing apart our state, cities and families. I firmly believe Richard Irvin has the character and leadership needed to again make Illinois a place where people can feel safe to live, raise a family and pursue their dreams,” Griffin, worth $26.1 billion according to Forbes, said in a statement.

“Richard Irvin is self-made, and his life story epitomizes the American dream,” Griffin said of the first Black mayor of the state’s second largest city. “I have tremendous respect for all that he has accomplished.”

In a statement, Irvin said, “I appreciate Mr. Griffin’s support and the thousands of other donors who have joined our campaign in the first few weeks.”

Griffin’s support for Irvin was no surprise. Griffin had vowed to go “all in” against Pritzker, and his allies assembled a slate of GOP candidates for statewide office, headed by Irvin, to gain his financial backing.

But for the battle of the billionaires to truly take place, Irvin must win a five-way race for the Republican nomination in the June 28 primary, which despite Griffin’s money is far from a sure thing in a party heavily influenced by former President Donald Trump.

The GOP field also includes state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine and cryptocurrency venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg.

Griffin and Pritzker, worth $3.6 billion according to Forbes, have long been at odds.

In the 2018 governor’s race, Griffin gave Pritzker’s predecessor, one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, $22.5 million for his losing reelection effort, while Pritzker, who spent more than $171 million of his own money. Griffin gave Rauner $13.5 million in the Republican’s successful 2014 campaign.

More recently, in last November’s election, Griffin spent $53.75 million to fight Pritzker’s signature agenda item, a proposed constitutional amendment rejected by voters to change the state from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate levy. Pritzker spent $58 million to encourage its passage. The measure was soundly rejected by voters.

Pritzker has already poured $125.5 million of his own money into his reelection campaign, including a $90 million deposit in January.

In a statement, the Pritzker campaign sought to tie Griffin to Rauner’s tenure as governor, when an ideological battle between the Republican governor’s anti-union stance and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly led to two years without a full state operating budget.

“Ken Griffin would conveniently like us all to forget he bankrolled the very governor that decimated the social services that prevent violence, caused our colleges and universities to nearly lose accreditation and devastated our state’s finances in previously unseen ways,” said Pritzker spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein.

“Ken’s chosen candidate is entirely unserious about addressing the issues facing Illinois and spent fifteen years profiting off of the defense of violent criminals,” she said. “The wounds left by Bruce Rauner’s incompetence are still fresh and Illinoisans see Irvin’s candidacy for exactly what it is: another empty suit for Ken Griffin to drag our state backwards.”

Griffin’s formal backing of Irvin was announced Monday in an op-ed interview of the wealthy investor by David Greising, president and CEO of the Better Government Association that appeared in the Chicago Tribune’s editorial pages.

In the BGA’s 2020 nonprofit disclosure form, the most recent available, Griffin gave the group $100,000.

In an email, Greising, a former Tribune columnist, said Griffin’s lifetime contributions to the BGA total $375,000. He also noted Pritzker was a past donor, and that Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, is a previous donor and past BGA board member.

“Going back to my time at the Tribune — when my columns sometimes would irritate board members and major advertisers — I have reported and written without allowing any non-journalistic influences to affect my work,” Greising wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0