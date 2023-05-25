Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPRINGFIELD — A bill requiring state-level constitutional challenges to be filed in either Cook or Sangamon counties is heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.

Under the legislation, the counties, home to Chicago and Springfield, respectively, would be the only venues for people seeking relief against a state statute, rule or executive order based on constitutional grounds.

An initiative of Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office, it passed the Senate 37-16 last week and was approved 69-35 by the House on Thursday.

"The people of Illinois are entitled to know with certainty what laws are in effect and where," said Raoul spokeswoman Annie Thompson. "Over the past few years, inconsistent court decisions about important public issues have repeatedly caused confusion about what laws Illinois residents are supposed to follow.

"This legislation will help streamline judicial review of constitutional challenges to state laws, rules and executive orders, and ensure uniformity in how the law is being applied throughout Illinois."

The aim of the measure, which passed with only Democratic votes, is to limit so-called “judge shopping” by downstate conservatives in recent years as they sought relief from statewide policies set by lawmakers who mostly represent the heavily populated, more liberal Chicago metropolitan area.

With Democrats now in control of all statewide offices and holding supermajorities in the state legislature, lower level downstate courts have become one of the only venues of refuge for conservatives. There, they are more likely to find ideologically sympathetic judges that will rule in their favor than they would in the state's largest city or capital city.

Republicans say that Democrats, through this legislation, are doing a version of the thing they are seeking to prevent.

The issue first came up in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic, when conservatives, such as attorney Tom DeVore, challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker's authority to issue and enforce a statewide mask mandate and to close schools to in-person learning, among other measures.

It has since come up on a number of hot-button political topics, such as the criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act, which would, if deemed constitutional, eliminate the state's system of cash bail. A number of state-level challenges to the state's semiautomatic weapons bans have also popped up in downstate courtrooms.

The Illinois Supreme Court eventually moved the challenge to Pritzker's COVID-19 emergency powers from Clay County to Sangamon County. And the SAFE-T Act and semiautomatic weapons ban cases, after working through the lower courts, are now before the state's high court.

"I think more recently than ever, over the past three years, the attorney general's office has been forced to respond to — I would call them in many cases — frivolous lawsuits that strain the office's limited resources," said state Rep Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, the bill's sponsor.

The legislation was met with universal opposition from Republicans, who said it would deprive people of access to the courts and was, in its own way, a form of venue shopping.

Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, said that Democrats pushed the legislation simply because they did not agree with the rulings of downstate judges.

He compared it to when Democratic Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride lost his retention election in 2020. Instead of running another candidate in the conservative district, the party redrew the court's districts.

"Something unfavorable happened in an election and you changed the maps," Windhorst said. "You get a court ruling where people legitimately go to their home court where they live and get a ruling that you don't like ... and you change the rules. The ends do not justify the means."

Windhorst, whose Metropolis home is closer to Nashville, Tennessee, than it is Springfield, added that bills such as this one are why many downstate county boards have adopted resolutions seeking to secede from the state.

"They're passing these resolutions because they don't feel the respect from certain parts of the state of Illinois," Windhorst said. "And what this bill does is it basically says, 'you're right.'"

While the bench in Cook County is dominated by Democrats, all Sangamon County Circuit Court judges are Republicans.

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, the lead plaintiff in one of the cases challenging the state's semiautomatic weapons ban, compared Democratic lawmakers to King George III, the British monarch on the throne during the American Revolution.

"They pass unconstitutional laws to make law-abiding citizens criminals and then they make those same citizens travel hundreds of miles to a kangaroo court that they control," Caulkins said. "Tyrants are always the same, whether they are kings or lawless Chicago politicians."

Caulkins' case, which was filed in Macon County Circuit Court, is now in the hands of the Illinois Supreme Court, which heard arguments in the case earlier this month.

Hoffman, responding to criticism, said that the legislation would expedite the process as nearly of these cases end up in Springfield or Chicago eventually.

The legislation specifically exempts claims arising from collective bargaining disputes between the state and the unions representing state workers.

It would only apply to cases moving forward, not those currently working through the system.

Influential Supreme Court decisions decided by 1 vote Influential Supreme Court decisions decided by 1 vote Slaughter-House Cases Lochner v. New York Near v. Minnesota Everson v. Board of Education of the Township of Ewing Miranda v. Arizona Furman v. Georgia Miller v. California Plyler v. Doe Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc. Bowers v. Hardwick Tison v. Arizona Texas v. Johnson Cruzan v. Director, Missouri Department of Health United States v. Lopez Grutter v. Bollinger Roper v. Simmons Kelo v. New London Morse v. Frederick District of Columbia v. Heller Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission McDonald v. Chicago National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius Shelby County v. Holder United States v. Windsor Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. Obergefell v. Hodges Fisher v. University of Texas (2016) South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Carpenter v. United States Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Council 31 Biden v. Texas