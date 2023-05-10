SPRINGFIELD — Legislation clarifying Normal's municipal classification following a long-running legal dispute is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.

The Illinois Senate on Wednesday voted 43-13 to approve the bill, which essentially codifies a January ruling from a McLean County judge that the town clerk was not required to certify election petitions for candidates seeking offices that do not typically appear on the Normal ballot.

Last year, candidates filed petitions to run for town collector, town supervisor and town clerk despite the former two being non-existent positions and the latter being an appointed position within Normal town government.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the bill, sponsored by state Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, and state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, clarifies Normal’s municipal status and exempts the town from being required to elect those positions.

“It’s a very unique situation, really applicable only to the Town of Normal,” Koos said. “It just adds clarity to the status of the Town of Normal as a chartered town in the state of Illinois.”

Koos added that he thinks the governor will not have any issues passing the bill because it is clearing up the ambiguity in the state law.

“I can’t imagine there’d be anything that would impinge on that,” Koos said. “I’m happy that we’re getting it done because it has been a murky subject.”

The litigation stemmed from a legal dispute that began last year after a group of residents calling themselves Citizens for a Better Normal sought to place a referendum on the November ballot that could have changed the makeup of the Normal Town Council.

The group wanted to divide the community into districts, similar to Bloomington’s ward-based system, rather than electing council members at large.

State law allows for such ballot measures in communities that are classified as villages. Supporters of the referendum maintained that Normal meets those standards, specifically arguing that an incorporated town must elect a president, assessor, clerk and supervisor.

But Normal’s three-member board of electors found, and a McLean County judge agreed, that the community is an incorporated town.

The legislation passed the Illinois House in March.

Mateusz Janik contributed to this report.

Close City Manager $218,696.41 Assistant City Manager $218,696.41 Corporation Counsel $219,676 Chief of Police $161,440.50 Fire Chief $204,050.82 Director of Finance $196,091.53 Library Administrator $152,297.60 Director of Public Works and Engineering $204,293 Director of Parks and Recreation $146,386.50 Director of Cultural Arts $137,280 What top 10 Town of Normal employees make The following salary information is for town of Normal employees. Total compensation includes salary, bonuses, overtime, etc. City Manager $218,696.41 Assistant City Manager $218,696.41 Corporation Counsel $219,676 Chief of Police $161,440.50 Fire Chief $204,050.82 Director of Finance $196,091.53 Library Administrator $152,297.60 Director of Public Works and Engineering $204,293 Director of Parks and Recreation $146,386.50 Director of Cultural Arts $137,280