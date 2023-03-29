SPRINGFIELD — Last week was a long one in the Illinois House as representatives rushed to meet a self-imposed deadline to pass bills out of the chamber.

And the House did in fact pass many, many bills last week — 403 to be exact.

They wanted to pass more. But the process came to a screeching, theatrical halt late Friday as the House abruptly adjourned just after 10 p.m.

The reason? It had became abundantly clear that supermajority House Democrats, who make up 78 of the chamber's 118 members, no longer had enough members present in Springfield to pass legislation on their own.

Many skipped town early. Some were tucked away in their offices. Whatever the case, the Democratic side of the chamber gradually hollowed out more and more as the evening progressed.

It had been well-known throughout the day that Democrats might have some attendance issues and that there might be some tight votes on some bills.

To be clear, it is not uncommon for legislators to walk off the floor for a bit during long session days with a lot of floor action. When they do, fellow lawmakers or legislative staff will often vote their switch for them, hitting the green "yes," red "no" or yellow "present" button depending on the bill.

Most of the time, this does not present an issue as, despite popular belief, most bills pass out of the legislature with near-unanimous support.

However, that's not the case for every bill. And any member of the chamber can request a verification of the roll call vote. Basically, this means that every member has to vote their own switch and be physically present in the chamber. If not, their vote can be stricken.

House Republicans, relegated to the superminority, do not often get to wield influence in the chamber. These attendance issues presented an opportunity.

Around 7 p.m., state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, requested a verification of the roll call vote on legislation that would require employers to post salary ranges on job postings.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Mary Beth Canty, D-Arlington Heights, passed 60-37 — but only 58 Democrats were physically in the chamber when the vote was taken.

Analyzing lawmakers to be stricken from the roll, Ugaste first called state Rep. Larry Walsh's name. But like clockwork, the Elwood Democrat emerged from a door by the chamber's podium to wide applause from his Democratic colleagues.

Ugaste then called state Rep. Will Guzzardi's name. But, in an ending more befitting of a Hollywood movie than a Springfield session day, the Chicago Democrat entered from the back of the chamber, flashing a peace sign.

With 60 members in the chamber, Ugaste withdrew his verification request and the bill passed.

But it wasn't long before another verification was sought. This time, it was for legislation that would legalize and regulate natural organic reduction, also known as human composting.

I mentioned that there might be some gamesmanship today. Rep. Travis Weaver, R-Pekin, requested a verification, meaning each member has to vote their own switch. So, Cassidy filibustered as staff scrambled to get enough Dems to the floor. Weaver subsequently withdrew the request. https://t.co/o84RIce4zs — Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) March 25, 2023

The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, proceeded to filibuster in her closing statement as if she were a U.S. Senator while staff scrambled and worked the phones to get enough Democrats to the floor for the vote. It worked — the verification request was dropped as the bill passed 63-38.

The next couple hours went on without a hitch as bills with little opposition flew out of the chamber. But it was becoming more and more clear that a number of Democratic members had gotten a head start on their trip home.

The issue came to a head when Rep. Nabeela Syed, D-Inverness, was presenting legislation that would address generic drug pricing.

Trying to get through as many bills as possible, the chamber had been operating on short debate, meaning one speaker in favor and one in opposition on each bill.

State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, rose to speak in opposition, meaning that Republicans could not speak on the issue. A request to move to standard debate was denied and a request for a verification was initially ignored and the vote was taken, with 63 in favor and 30 opposed.

DeLuca, despite rising in opposition, voted "yes," leading Republicans to charge that the rules had been violated. After a delay, the verification was granted and four Democrats not present in the chamber — including DeLuca, who had walked off the floor — were stricken from the roll.

Republicans, fed up, requested a caucus and walked off the floor. Democratic leadership, knowing they likely did not have 60 members present in Springfield and that more would likely drop off, called it quits and adjourned.

Small win for the Republicans. The initial roll was 63-30, but at least four Democrats listed as "yes" votes were not in the chamber during the verification that was eventually granted, bringing it below the 60 needed to pass. @rep_nabeelasyed places on postponed consideration. https://t.co/Nk1iB75WBK — Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) March 25, 2023

In some ways, it was a disaster waiting to happen.

Committee assignments were not made until weeks into the new session and members, many of them new, took their time to work their bills through that process.

Many committee chairs let flawed bills out with the promise that changes would be made before a full floor vote. This further slowed down the process as staff worked on amendments.

Not to mention the fact that the House did away with its agreed bill list on substantive bills this year, meaning they all need a roll call vote, which takes up even more floor time.

Though lawmakers and staff have expressed frustration at colleagues who left early Friday, this all could have been avoided.

Many session days in January and February came and went with little action to move the process forward, which inevitably led to a rush as deadline day crept closer.

As a creature of deadlines myself, I get it. Many often need the pressure to get stuff done. But knowing they had hundreds of bills to work through, some planning ahead probably could have saved the House some headaches and an embarrassing finish to their deadline week.

Senate deadlines

Speaking of deadlines, the Illinois Senate is working to meet its own to get bills out of the chamber. Don't expect the same chaotic scene experienced in the House last week.

For one, the upper chamber got a head start, passing 67 bills last week. And more than 60 bills are on an agreed bill list, which will save hours of floor time. Plus, there are simply fewer bills, since the chamber is half the size of the House.

They will work through Friday, but probably not as late is their House colleagues the week prior.

Once they skip town, lawmakers will be on a two-week spring break.

Coffee beans

Capitol critters no longer have to leave the building to get a good cup of joe.

A new coffee stand opened on the second floor of the building Wednesday afternoon, offering a much-needed service for the scores of legislators, lobbyists, journalists and visitors.

Coffee will be brewed by Elm City Roastery, which has a brick-and-mortar location in Jacksonville, with pastries provided by Springfield-based Three Twigs & Co.

The new coffee station is the result of a request for proposals issued by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office, which maintains the Capitol Complex. Elm City was the winning bidder, becoming the first locally-owned and operated coffee stand in the Capitol.

The line was already long on its opening day. Giannoulias peaked out to inspect the stand, which — like every DMV across the state — has his name adorned on front.

The secretary’s recommendation: the Tanzania single-origin coffee, which, according to Elm City's website, is "sweet and savory with tart acidity, herbal and dark chocolate flavors."

