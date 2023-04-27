Brenden Moore State Government Reporter Follow Brenden Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SPRINGFIELD — One of the most important tools I have at my disposal is my cell phone.

As a reporter, I use it to call and text sources, record interviews, check emails, take pictures and video and post to social media, among other functions. It is no exaggeration to say that — to the annoyance of some friends and family — not two minutes goes by without me checking it for one reason or another.

But for three hours each Thursday evening between late February and early April, my phone stayed in my car. Phones were not allowed inside my destination: the FBI’s Springfield field office.

I’m not an undercover agent or a confidential informant. And I’m not in trouble with the law — at least as far as I know. Rather, the reason I dropped off the grid every Thursday night for eight weeks was my selection as one of 30 people to participate in this year’s Springfield FBI Citizens Academy.

The annual program gives business, religious, civic and other community leaders an inside look at the FBI. Its goal is to foster a greater understanding of the FBI’s role in the community through a series of presentations and, at times, frank discussions.

The first Citizens Academy was held in the Phoenix field office in 1991 and has since expanded to FBI outposts across the country. Springfield’s program was established in 2004. Since then, 474 people from the field office’s area of responsibility, which includes 84 of the Illinois’ 102 counties, have graduated from the program.

“It's about enhancing that understanding, but also developing those relationships,” said David Nanz, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Springfield field office, in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “Because, as we always say, the FBI can't accomplish its mission without, one, help from our state, local and federal partners, but also members of the community. We need to have those relationships with the community.

“And so the Citizens Academy is one way to sort of meet the community leaders, have them meet us and kind of take a little bit of the mystique away from the FBI and kind of communicate, 'hey, we're, we're here to work with you to protect the community,’” he said.

I was nominated by my friend Lee Milner, a photographer for Springfield's alt-weekly paper Illinois Times who is omnipresent in the Illinois Capitol.

Milner always talked up the program and thought it would be good for a young reporter to get a previously unseen perspective of the FBI. He was right.

The experience, for me at least, was eye-opening.

Each week, thorough presentations were made by special agents and other bureau employees on the wide-ranging functions of the country’s top law enforcement agency.

One week we heard a presentation on domestic terrorism, including a case study on the FBI’s investigation into the White Rabbits militia, a group of four Central Illinoisans who were eventually arrested in connection to the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque.

Another week included an exhibition from the bureau’s bomb squad and active shooter response training. It’s terrifying how easy it is to make a bomb. And sad that active shooter scenarios are so common that the bureau now teaches people to “Run. Hide. Fight.” But the principles could save your life.

Then there was a class where we were able to tour the fenced-in fortress that is the bureau’s facility, including the gun vault and the space where the evidence response team works on materials collected from crime scenes.

We learned the correct way to collect fingerprints. And we learned why it’s a bad idea to charge your smartphone in a rental car (the car collects and stores information), among other useful tidbits that you don’t always think about.

Then we got to test the facility’s use of force training simulator, which agents use to play out different scenarios to prepare for real-life encounters that may turn dangerous.

Some of us made the correct judgment, using deadly force when necessary or showing restraint when the threat did not rise to that level. Others did not, either shooting an unarmed person or getting shot themselves if not reacting quick enough to someone with a gun.

It was a fun exercise for my classmates and I, but underscored the very serious split-second decisions that law enforcement officers have to make and the very real consequences if they’re wrong.

Perhaps the most fun exhibition was during our only Saturday session, which was held at the Illinois State Police’s range in Pawnee. We saw field demonstrations from the SWAT team on how they conduct raids depending on the situation.

And then, under SWAT team supervision, we got to shoot some guns, including a Tommy gun, a pistol, a handgun and an AK-47 in both its automatic and semi-automatic settings. I did not grow up in gun culture and had never held a gun, let alone shot one, before that session.

In a sense, that’s emblematic of my Citizens Academy experience. I did things I’ve never done. I learned things that I otherwise wouldn’t have. And I gained a new perspective.

As a reporter, my philosophy has always been to get as many perspectives on an issue as possible and to explore every angle I can.

By getting to look behind the curtain and see what the FBI actually does on a daily basis, I feel is if I've emerged with a more well-rounded perspective on law enforcement and their role in our communities.

And I gained a newfound respect for the special agents who do the work every day. Many of them were generous enough to, on their own time, tell us about what they do and to share their expertise on a range of topics.

Among them was Special Agent Bobby Bailey, the senior team lead for the Springfield office's SWAT team and the its firearms instructor. He's also a bomb technician with the bureau.

"It's not a job; it's a career that we enjoy," Bailey told me in an interview Wednesday morning. "So being able to share that information with other people, I mean, it's like talking about your kids or your loved ones or your dog or something like that. You love sharing that information.

"And when people are receptive to that and they're actually listening to the words you say, there's nothing better than that."

Bailey added that he liked to present to the class so he "can take away a lot of misconceptions of maybe what they see on TV" and share practical information, such as active shooter training, that members of the class can share with their friends, family and co-workers.

Brad Ware, the Springfield FBI's community outreach specialist, said that Citizens Academy is "an important program because there's really valuable information for everybody in there."

Ware, who has been in charge of the program since 2008, said it is crucially important in creating connections in the community, especially with groups that historically have not had great relationships with law enforcement.

Typically, Ware said, the Springfield bureau will reach out to groups like local NAACP chapters or the Islamic Society of Greater Springfield to ensure that they are represented in each class.

Same with media. This year's class included myself and FOX Illinois' Phoenix O'Connor. Angie Muhs, my former editor at The State Journal-Register, is also an alum of the program.

In an era of where trust in institutions has eroded — including, some would argue, at the FBI — programs like this are crucial in opening a line of communication.

"Part of our mission is to share information to protect the community," Nanz said. "So we are very proactive with sharing information with our state and local partners and we're proactive with sharing information with the community."

“As far as misconceptions, we're not this overly secretive organization,” he said. “Of course, there are certain things we can't talk about — pending investigations, classified information — but there's a lot we can talk about. And I think people who go through the Citizens Academy see that firsthand.”

No government agency is perfect. But the FBI is thorough, meticulous, methodical, deliberate and process-oriented in how it goes about its business.

It was cool to see up-close and firsthand. Simply put, I wish everyone could go through this course.

The next class will likely be this fall. Those interested in applying for a placement can contact Brad Ware at wbware@fbi.gov or 217-757-3542.

If you can do it, trust me: It's worth leaving your phone in the car.

Infrastructure sectors hit hardest by ransomware Infrastructure sectors hit hardest by ransomware #10. Communications #9. Energy #8. Transportation #7. Food and agriculture #6. Commercial facilities #5. Government facilities #4. Critical manufacturing #3. Information technology #2. Financial services #1. Health care and public health