WAUKEGAN — A move to eliminate single-use plastics from Lake County government operations is expected to prevent about 1 million pieces of plastic from being wasted this year.

The reduction in plastic waste is the result of a resolution passed by the Lake County Board in late 2021, which took effect Jan. 1, that requires all county facilities to cease the purchasing, selling and distribution of single-use plastics when there are reasonably available alternative options.

As the world continues to reckon with the impacts of increased plastic pollution, including millions of pounds that enter Lake Michigan each year, leaders in Lake County government think the county can play an important role in finding policy solutions.

Lake County Board District 10 member Jessica Vealitzek, D-Hawthorn Woods, said cutting down on the county’s plastic waste and modeling sustainability in government is “very much” a priority. The policy had bipartisan backing when it easily passed the board in December.

Vealitzek, who chairs the board’s retooled Planning, Building, Zoning and Environment Committee, said that the board is, “set on not just attacking the low-hanging fruit, and doing the bare minimum of what you should to be environmentally responsible.”

“With every decision, we put an environmental lens on it,” she said.

The program won’t completely eliminate all single-use plastics from Lake County buildings and operations, and it doesn’t apply to what people can bring into county buildings, but the policy shift does have a significant internal reach.

In the months leading up to the policy’s implementation, Lake County sustainability manager Robin Grooms engaged vendors who stock snack and drink machines, sell coffee and provide other products in the county buildings, such as the courthouse and transportation department building, about whether and how they could provide nonplastic packaging for their products.

“It was a lot of back and forth conversations, thinking and trying to come up with these unique strategies to make things happen,” Grooms said. “When we were talking to (food vendor) Canteen about the vending machines, they said, ‘Yes, we can outfit our machines to fit cans, and update our prices to reflect the new sizes, and that will be no problem. We can make that happen.’”

Some items, such as bags of chips, candy and prepackaged lunch options available in some county buildings, did not have reasonably available alternatives, Grooms explained, and so the county had to decide whether it would decide to stop offering those products.

“When it came to things like the snack machines, that was a lot harder,” she said. “There are not a lot of nonplastic packaging for Snickers bars or for Cheetos. All of these other brands have not come out with compostable bagging or nonplastic options.”

As the market continues to evolve with further sustainable packaging options, Grooms said, there is a “hope that one day we will be able to switch these things out as, as the suppliers for these vending machines also hopefully catch up with the times and provide more nonplastic options.”

Grooms said that she researched how other communities and entities, such as universities and school districts, have worked to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics and crafted policies in response.

“A lot of what they had done was focused in on one thing,” Grooms explained. “They said, ‘OK, in our cafeteria, we’re going to switch everything over to like nonplastic cutlery or introduce a food scrap bin. Or in all of our vending machines, we’re going to swap out the plastic bottles for cans.’ Over at Loyola University in (Chicago), they stopped selling plastic water bottles on campus.”

As the policy makes its mark in the coming years, Grooms is hopeful that other governments and corporations can take notes from Lake County’s approach. She added that she has already seen a shift in school districts when it comes to cutting down on plastic and food waste created through their regular operations.

“One of the largest goals for the development of this policy was that it’d be replicated by others,” Grooms said. “We designed the language in a way that hopefully it could be adopted, that it could be exactly copied and pasted over to another county.”

Vealitzek said it is fitting that the Lake County Board, controlled by a Democrat supermajority, is venturing into new territory when it comes to setting sustainable environmental policies. She said it was, “far past time that some of these initiatives were undertaken,” and that local Democrats have been advocating for and educating Lake County communities about environmentally responsible policymaking for years.

“It’s no accident that we are Democrats (doing this) because I think Democrats have a tradition of being, not just environmentalists and conservationists,” Vealitzek said, “but being active where those principles lie.”

