Bailey makes pitch to Chicago TV viewers in ad focused on crime

SPRINGFIELD — With less than four weeks until Election Day, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, is airing broadcast television ads for the first time since securing the Republican gubernatorial nomination in late June.

The ad buy is for $534,000, Bailey campaign spokesman Joe DeBose confirmed to Lee Enterprises. It will air on broadcast television in the Chicago media market, where about two-thirds of the state's voters reside.

The 30-second hit begins with a warning that "some of the scenes you are about to see are graphic and not suitable for children" before flashing images of crimes being committed and a scroll below showing various crime numbers.

"Under J.B. Pritzker and Lori Lightfoot, crime is out of control," Bailey says in a voiceover. Next, now looking directly at the camera, Bailey promises to "end Pritzker's no cash bail policy that's putting violent criminals back on our streets" and to "increase police recruitment and retention to put more officers in our neighborhoods."

Republicans have sought to make crime, which spiked in several of the state's urban areas during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained above pre-pandemic levels in many areas, a significant campaign issue in 2022.

They have also zeroed in on the SAFE-T Act, the landmark criminal justice reform law signed by Pritzker in 2021 that, among other things, will eliminate the state's cash bail system starting in January.

To this point, much of this anti-crime messaging has come from outside groups, most notably the People Who Play By The Rules political action committee, which is run by conservative radio host Dan Proft and bankrolled by billionaire megadonor Dick Uihlein.

Since the end of June, Uihlein has poured nearly $34 million into the PAC's coffers, including a $13.9 million donation reported last week.

In contrast, Bailey has only raised about $2.7 million since winning the Republican primary in June, including $1 million from Uihlein and, just last week, $700,000 from his mother, Jean Bailey.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has poured more than $155 million into his campaign's coffers since March 2021, allowing him unfettered access to voters through television and digital advertisements among other mediums.

The anti-crime message has been before voters' eyes for months, but now it is also coming directly from Bailey.

But given that the message on crime is already being pushed by outside PACs and Bailey's limited resources — a half-million dollars is modest when talking political ad buys in Chicago television — it is fair to question whether that is the prudent strategy.

Late last month, a poll conducted by WGN-TV found that crime ranked fourth among the most important issues for voters. It fell behind the economy, threats to democracy and abortion. Only 10% ranked it as their top issue.

This matches the results of other polls, which have shown that crime as an issue but not the issue in this campaign.

“J.B. Pritzker has increased taxes on working families and crime is skyrocketing on his watch," DeBose said, responding to an inquiry from Lee Enterprises about the ad's focus on crime. "Darren Bailey is committed to making life safer and more affordable for everyone. This ad about Pritzker’s dangerous anti-police policies is just one of the many steps to get our message directly to voters.”

Though Republicans have claimed that the SAFE-T Act contains several unfunded mandates that will inevitably lead to tax increases or a reduction in services, Pritzker's fiscal year 2023 budget includes funds to hire new Illinois state troopers and grants set aside to help retain police officers. Bailey voted against those proposals.

“No amount of false advertising can paint a rosy picture of Darren Bailey’s disastrous voting record thwarting public safety,” said Pritzker spokeswoman Eliza Glezer. “Bailey had his chance to vote for police recruitment and retention efforts and, instead, voted no.”

But for all the attention on crime in this campaign, polling shows that "it's the economy, stupid," may still be the winning argument for candidates.

Not that those issues can't coexist. But, with scant resources, the lack of focus on the top issue on the minds of voters is a bit surprising.

But perhaps those pushing the messaging on crime know something we don't.

Kinzinger endorses Democrats

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of former President Donald Trump's fiercest Republican critics, announced this week that he is endorsing several Democrats for statewide office.

Through his Country First political action committee, Kinzinger released a listed of endorsed candidates, which included Democratic gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania) and Katie Hobbs (Arizona) and Democratic Secretary of State candidates Adrian Fontes (Arizona), Cisco Aguilar (Nevada), Steve Simon (Minnesota) and Jocelyn Benson (Michigan).

Kinzinger also endorsed some Republicans who have caught Trump's ire, such as Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Ak., and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"Now more than ever, it’s critical we elect leaders up and down the ballot who are loyal to the Constitution and willing to be a bulwark for democracy — regardless of their political party affiliation," Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger, a Bloomington native who is not seeking reelection, added that people must "set partisan politics and ideology aside in order to preserve our nation’s democracy and demand accountability in our leaders."

Each of the Democrats Kinzinger endorsed is running against a Republican who denies the results of the 2020 presidential election and has promulgated conspiracy theories.

The secretaries of state races are particularly important. Forty-seven of 50 states have a secretary of state and in 38 of those states, they serve as the chief elections officer.

Kinzinger did not make an endorsement in the Illinois secretary of state's race between Republican nominee Dan Brady and Democratic nominee Alexi Giannoulias.

This is not much of a surprise since the Illinois office, unlike many of its counterparts in other states, has little to do with running elections. That role instead is filled by the Illinois State Board of Elections.