Bailey introduces running mate to Effingham

EFFINGHAM — State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, returned to his campaign headquarters in Effingham on Wednesday with a special guest: the woman who he hopes will be his lieutenant governor in a year's time.

Bailey's stop in Effingham was one of the last ones on a winter tour of the state that began with the announcement of Stephanie Trussell, a former radio talk-show host at WLS-AM in Chicago, as his running mate for the 2022 election. The two looped the state over three days as Bailey attempted to introduce his partner and tell her story.

He felt that Trussell would represent the values of the campaign well, in that she was a conservative willing to fight for Illinois families.

"Stephanie was one of the early ones on our radar," Bailey said. "She has the Chicago story; she's lived it. She was raised on the West Side of Chicago (and) worked her way up through the American success story. We conducted several interviews (and) had a lot of impressive resumes, but at the end of the day, we felt that Stephanie was the one that would represent our values and the desires of what we believe Illinois wants to become, (both) across the state and in Chicago."

Trussell told the crowd about her life as a fast-food worker at McDonald's and Mrs. Fields, working her way up to become a manager with enough money made to provide for a successful future for her family. She believes her story is the example of the American dream: someone who worked her way up to live the life that she wanted to live.

"Here I am — a woman that was born on the West Side of Chicago, spent my high school years working at a McDonald's in Maywood, Illinois — before you today as a candidate for lieutenant governor," Trussell said. "I love our country and I love Illinois. Illinois is the heartland of America."

She believes politicians in Illinois and beyond — in particular, the administration of Gov. J.B. Pritzker — has failed people in central and southern Illinois. With the election of Bailey as governor, she said, they could take steps to bring jobs back and keep people and businesses from leaving the state for better economic opportunity.

"People keep saying that Illinois can't be fixed," Trussell said. "I had a friend that coined a phrase, 'Land of Leavin' instead of 'Land of Lincoln'. We know better. We know they're wrong. With a Bailey-Trussell ticket, we will bring our state back."

The two were joined by Bailey's successor in the Illinois House, Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, who feels his predecessor will bring the kind of principled leadership others in his party, including the other three Republican candidates in the race, would not be able to bring.

"(He's) really set himself apart as being a proven conservative in southern Illinois," Niemerg said. "A lot of the Republicans in the state of Illinois will talk a big game, talk about being a conservative and talk about principles and integrity, but what Darren has shown is that he's willing to stand up against the special interests — those in Springfield that are looking for a compromise on integrity. He's willing to stand for the people of Illinois. He's proven himself as a conservative across this state."

While it wasn't a big crowd at his headquarters on Avenue of Mid-America, his supporters that made it out were committed to bring Bailey a big victory in both the primary and general elections.

Sandy Croft, the leader of Central Illinois Republican Warriors, believes the state needs a person with a religious background, like Bailey, to bring change to Illinois and support their values.

"We are a Christian foundation," Croft said. "We've known Darren, liked what he had to say, and knew he was a man of God."

While the tour was a way to bring Bailey's running mate to those who may not know her, the Effingham stop provided him with a chance to return to his home base. He doesn't represent the majority of Effingham at the moment in the Illinois Senate — that belongs to Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville — but he does represent a large chunk of southeast Effingham County, including Teutopolis, Dieterich and Watson.

"It's awesome," Bailey said. "It's always good to return home."

