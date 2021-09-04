 Skip to main content
Attorneys general from Illinois, 16 other states supporting federal firearm age restrictions

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is supporting federal regulations against the commercial sale of firearms for those under age of 21.

Raoul, along with 17 other attorneys general, filed a brief supporting prohibitions that are being contested in the lawsuit Hirschfeld v. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives. The lawsuit challenges a federal statute that prevents those from 18 to 20 years old from buying handguns from federally licensed dealers.

A three-judge appeals court panel ruled the law unconstitutional. The federal government is asking the full court to reconsider the case.

The attorneys general contend that common sense, age-based restrictions are not unconstitutional and help decrease gun-related related violence.

