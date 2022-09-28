As Pritzker proclaims 'Illinois EV Week,' feds approve plan to develop state's charging infrastructure

SPRINGFIELD — This past Sunday was National Daughters Day. Wednesday was National Sons Day.

These popular but not official holidays were met with a flurry of parents gushing about their daughters and sons on social media.

In a way, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was doing the same about one of the state's burgeoning industries when he proclaimed the period between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2 as "Illinois Electric Vehicle Week."

"From providing rebates to residents who buy EVs to incentivizing EV manufacturers like Lion Electric and Rivian to put down roots in our state, there is no doubt that Illinois is at the very forefront of the EV revolution," Pritzker said in a release, which included news of the launch of a state website billed as a one-stop shop for information on Illinois' EV industry.

Pritzker rarely misses a chance to tout the state's existing EV industry and the incentives offered to producers, manufacturers and consumers through a series of laws he's signed in the past year. It's an ecosystem he hopes will eventually turn Illinois into the "Silicon Valley" for EVs.

But as it turns out, the governor's timing was perfect as the week aligned with the federal government's approval of the Illinois Department of Transportation's plan to build out EV infrastructure along the state's interstate highways.

According to the IDOT report, submitted with the U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 1, the state "envisions this plan as a critical first step in implementation" of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure formula (NEVI) program and "will give the backbone for the work to come."

The $5 billion NEVI program was established and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

The program's goal is to “provide funding to states to strategically deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure and to establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability."

The ultimate aim is to build out a nationwide network of more than a half-million EV chargers by 2030, the same year Biden has targeted having EVs make up 50% of all new cars sold. Pritzker hopes to have 1 million EVs on the road in Illinois by that time.

The feds' approval of IDOT's plan releases $53.7 million of the nearly $149 million tranche set aside for Illinois over the next five years to build out that charging infrastructure.

How and where the state will deploy these resources is still largely up in the air. IDOT, in it's report, acknowledges other state agencies, the state's major utilities and other industry stakeholders will play a role in planning and implementation of EV infrastructure build out.

And IDOT initiated a study last year with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign that will, among other things, provide recommendations on where to locate EV charging stations in the state. That work is still underway.

However, there are some hints on where some of this investment may go.

Among the national program requirements is adequate EV charging infrastructure that is less than 50 miles apart, at most, and just a few miles off of interstate highways.

The current range for the average EV is about 250 miles, enough to travel from Chicago to Springfield in one charge but not quite enough to reach St. Louis.

Illinois has about 558 miles that meet this standard. Most of the "EV corridor-ready" miles are in the Chicago metropolitan region, though part of Interstate 74 in Central Illinois also qualifies.

The state has another 1,019 EV corridor-pending miles, which include downstate portions of Interstates 39, 55, 57, 64, 70 and 80.

The IDOT report identifies potential EV charging locations that would allow the state to meet minimum federal requirements.

Along Interstate 55, for instance, new charging stations could be located in Dwight, Lincoln and Litchfield — helping to fill gaps between existing federally compliant stations in Bloomington, Springfield and near St. Louis.

Kankakee, Onarga, Champaign and Mattoon would be candidates for stations along Interstate 57 along with existing stations in Effingham and Mount Vernon.

However, such decisions have not been finalized.

And IDOT acknowledges the state is still very early in its EV adoption timeline. As of June, just 44,658 EVs were registered in the state out of more than seven million vehicles — far from Pritzker's 1 million goal.

Challenges and risks remain, including about two dozen specific issues identified by IDOT in the report. Perhaps one of the most daunting is ensuring sufficient grid capacity to support this new network of chargers, especially in downstate Illinois.

But, at least for now, Illinois has a roadmap towards electrifying its major interstate highway corridors. Now comes the hard part of filling in that framework with specific details.