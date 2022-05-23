As Illinois cannabis industry expands, social equity applicants left behind

When medical marijuana sales began in Illinois in 2014, cannabis firms typically chose unobtrusive buildings, sometimes hidden away in industrial parks, to sell the controversial product.
Almost 10 years later and with recreational weed now legal in the state, cannabis has become big business. Dispensaries are moving from the out-of-the-way buildings where they started into some of the hottest retail corners in both city and suburbs. National companies have swept in to buy local dispensaries, fueling further expansion and helping create multistate operators worth billions.
But amid all the moneymaking, one group is being shut out.
The state held lotteries last summer to award marijuana retail store licenses to “social equity applicants,” business owners from communities or families hurt by the war on drugs. But a judge froze the program after several losing applicants sued, leaving winning applicants in limbo as the rest of the marijuana industry took off. A judge recently authorized the state to hold a corrective lottery for the applicants that filed lawsuits.
“It’s just been disappointing to sit on the sidelines and watch the current operators make hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Ambrose Jackson, a former hospital administrator who won one of the social equity licenses before the program was frozen.
Social equity hopefuls keep pushing forward, sometimes leasing or purchasing properties and completing store designs, all without being able to operate and bring in revenue. But the expense of securing real estate for a cannabis-focused business, combined with the industry push toward fancier, pricier spaces, threatens to leave social equity applicants behind.
“All the social equity applicants are bleeding dollars, and every single month that goes by, people like me, those that the program is supposed to help, are getting hurt,” Jackson said.
Site selection
Securing a site for a cannabis store has never been easy. Many landlords are reluctant to host cannabis retailers, limiting available spaces. And with banks still leery of cannabis, traditional loans are not an option. It adds up to high costs for anyone jumping into cannabis, especially startups without financial connections.
But large, multistate dispensary operators like Cresco Labs are planting flags along top retail corridors like East Golf Road in Schaumburg, or at the intersection of Skokie Boulevard and Old Orchard Road in Skokie, where Curaleaf has a 15,000-square-foot flagship dispensary.
“If you go into a dark alley, you feel as if you’re doing something shady, so we want to be next to a Whole Foods,” said Cresco Labs Executive Vice President Chima Enyia.
Progressive Treatment Solutions, which operates 11 dispensaries nationwide, including several in Illinois, just became the latest cannabis bigwig to plan an expansion into a top retail corridor. The company started off in Chicago selling medical marijuana from 6428 N. Milwaukee Ave., a small building in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side, but now wants to sell its Consume brand recreational cannabis at the former Rainforest Cafe at Clark and Ohio streets in River North, across the street from McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Chicago.
“It’s a vibrant community, and I think everyone agrees if you want to have a thriving business, you need to be in a vibrant community,” PTS CEO Terry Peterson said at a contentious community meeting on May 10 in River North.
If regulators approve, the firm plans to spend between $7 million and $10 million upgrading the vacant building into an ultramodern retail space, according to Peterson, a former 17th Ward alderman and head of the Chicago Housing Authority.
Paying for the expansion likely won’t be a problem for PTS. Even though banks stay clear of it, cannabis is such a lucrative product that multistate operators can still raise funds from more adventurous lenders and investors, and PTS is no exception. County records show PTS was one of the borrowers on a $56 million mortgage loan, secured by the Norwood Park property, from a New York-based lender. The same loan was revised in March, growing to $106 million, an astonishing amount considering the one-story structure was bought for $750,000 in 2016.
A spokesperson for PTS said the company can’t divulge financial details about the firm or its properties.
Other cannabis titans are looking to upgrade their spaces. Chicago-based Verano Holdings, one of the nation’s largest cannabis providers, last year purchased GreenGate Chicago, an independent dispensary in Rogers Park. Verano officials told a North Side community meeting in March that they wanted to move GreenGate, now tucked away on a side street, to a former Leona’s restaurant on Sheridan Road, a top Rogers Park thoroughfare.
Jackson just wants to get started. In addition to the license his firm, 1937 Group, won to start a downstate dispensary, he was also awarded licenses to establish a craft growing operation, as well as the right to transport cannabis products. His team spent several years scouting locations, working on designs, floor plans and meeting government demands for airtight security.
Doing that without steady cash flow isn’t easy, Jackson said. Getting a full-scale operation up and running costs millions, so there are always bills to pay. The company pays rent on a 50,000-square-foot industrial property in suburban Broadview where Jackson plans to grow and package cannabis and process oil from the plants, among other activities.
“We’ve been paying $26,000 a month for a couple of years now in rent since we didn’t have enough money to buy the building outright,” said Jackson.
Industry assistance
Big cannabis providers are sensitive to the charge that legalization has mostly benefited large, white-owned firms, and in some cases they are lending a hand. Companies such as Cresco and Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries helped several social equity groups get through the initial qualifying process or extended zero-interest loans and other investments.
“This is about creating multigenerational wealth in Black and brown communities,” said Wendy Berger, a board member of GTI and head of investment and development firm WBS Equities. “When vetting the social equity applicants, we wanted to make sure they could run a successful business and that their values aligned with that goal.”
Cory Croft, a social equity applicant who completed GTI’s cannabis training program, said legalization can still prove beneficial to disadvantaged communities. His firm InLabs 1 won the right to open a dispensary in the Chicago metro area and Croft, also the general manager of Sonder, Inc., a hospitality design firm, wants to open shop on Chicago’s West Side in the Illinois Medical District.
“First and foremost, I believe in the medical benefits of cannabis, even though we have a recreational license, but second, the (Illinois Medical District) is close to North Lawndale and other neighborhoods on the West Side where investment is low, so we see this as a way to create jobs and give people a chance to work.”
Still, the delay means he’s spent about $200,000 on the effort, with no result. And he’s not sure the Illinois Medical District locations he’s scouted will still be available when the social equity program officially kicks off.
In addition to providing some equity and zero-interest loans to social equity applicants, Cresco, which runs 10 Illinois dispensaries, also began hosting training workshops at its former dispensary in the Lakeview neighborhood after it relocated to a new and larger store a few blocks away, according to spokesperson Jason Erkes.
“But this can’t go on forever, and we can only do so much,” Erkes said. “We can only hope the licenses are released soon.”
If the licenses are released, Josh Joseph said real estate investors could also lend a hand. He founded Chicago-based Grassroots Cannabis, which Curaleaf purchased in a 2020 deal for more than $800 million. He then cofounded Nashville-based cannabis company BPH Legacy Partners, along with former NFL players Jordan Reed and Dominique Easley, and plans to buy up properties in several states, lease them back to social equity operators, helping them avoid the expense of securing real estate. Joseph’s firm has about 12 such properties under contract across Illinois and is ready to pull the trigger once the court releases the licenses.
“We have five locations in Chicago that are locked and loaded at this point,” he said.
How Illinois politicians reacted to the potential fall of Roe v. Wade
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022
Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate
When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter. 🙏🏻🇺🇸— Jesse Sullivan (@JesseSullivanIL) May 3, 2022
State Sen. Darren Bailey, GOP governor candidate
1/3 Cindy and I continue to pray for life and our nation. I am proudly pro-life and endorsed by every major pro-life group in the state. I have stated from the beginning that I would help and promote policies and groups that help empower women with real options and save lives. pic.twitter.com/xMvilIQzqn— Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 3, 2022
Gary Rabine, GOP governor candidate
Although it is just a draft opinion, it appears that the— Gary Rabine (@GaryRabine) May 3, 2022
United States Supreme Court is about to reverse Roe V. Wade. which has allowed for the murder of thousands of unborn children.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 3, 2022
Anne Caprara, Pritzker's chief of staff
I never thought I’d actually live to see this awful f-ing day and I’m enraged - absolutely lividly enraged down to my tiniest blood cell - that I have. https://t.co/t0beu2Gh0E— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 3, 2022
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
"Women in America may soon live in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents."— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 4, 2022
WATCH Chair @SenatorDurbin speak on the Senate floor about what a post-Roe America could look like—and how the Republican party led us here. pic.twitter.com/66MkBn8QJZ
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Let’s be clear: this is not final and the far-right Supreme Court majority will not have the last word.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 3, 2022
The American people will. Tonight, it’s important we get loud, organize and demand action from the Senate.
Retweet if you agree it’s time to protect Roe v. Wade NOW. https://t.co/TweuJXrRhI
Stephen Stewart, downstate director, Illinois House Republican Majority
We are the pro-life generation. https://t.co/y9jTkOzwSn— Stephen Stewart (@stephenstewGOP) May 3, 2022
Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Secretary of State candidate
Justice Alito has declared war on reproductive rights.— Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) May 3, 2022
The draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade allows for the criminalization of abortion-even in the case of rape and incest. Massive setback for reproductive rights. Alito is “egregiously wrong” and Congress must act NOW. https://t.co/JDNEy0RrVK
Regan Deering, 13th Congressional District candidate
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”— Regan Deering (@Regan4Congress) May 3, 2022
Thrilled to read this preview of what’s to come from SCOTUS.
I will always stand up for life! #IL13 https://t.co/KKM59zEWxs
Nikki Budzinski, 13th Congressional District candidate
Read my statement on the likely SCOTUS decision here. We'll fight every day to win this seat and protect reproductive health.https://t.co/LLN0FuyiqZ— Nikki Budzinski (@Nikki4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
As a Pro-Life lawmaker, I’ve long advocated for an end to the Roe decision. It was wrong from the beginning, and I hope the Court’s pending decision empowers states to enact pro-Life laws and protect the unborn. https://t.co/eE13wUSkQb— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) May 3, 2022
The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!
Jerry Evans, 11th Congressional District candidate
This is a historic moment in our fight to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose abortion and will always fight to protect the lives of unborn children in Illinois and across the nation.#IL11 #twill— Jerry Evans (@JerryEvans2020) May 3, 2022
Christian Mitchell, Illinois deputy governor
Offensive and insane:— Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) May 3, 2022
“Some such supporters have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population,” Alito writes “It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black.” https://t.co/WHocDMO7vJ
Litesa Wallace, 17th Congressional District candidate
"It's a draft opinion, but the extremist majority on the Supreme Court appears to be engaging in an attack on American women that undermines Constitutional freedoms....#SCOTUS #RoeVWade #IL17— Litesa E. Wallace (@Litesa4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville
The Senate can make the reported SCOTUS decision moot by passing the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act immediately.— Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville
Gut wrenching and all too real. Women, girls, trans men, and non-binary people across our country will lose their lives as a consequence of this decision.— Rep Stava-Murray (@RepStava_Murray) May 3, 2022
Going to bed early so we can rise early and continue the work. https://t.co/QCkVAf4e4Y
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield
If the draft opinion is accurate and the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe—and with it, nearly 50 years of established precedent—millions of women across America will be denied their rights and America will be less free. We are staring down an emergency.🧵— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
Even when you know it’s coming, a punch in the gut still hurts. I’ll have more to say soon, but tonight I’m going to allow myself to feel that punch. https://t.co/Fh6wN1x7bn— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson
The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 3, 2022
We must codify the right to safe abortions.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
This is just wrong!!! But I’m glad we live in Illinois where we trust women! https://t.co/UkugB9nsjM— Emanuel "Chris" Welch (@ChrisWelch_JD) May 3, 2022