Are Chicago’s gun laws the strictest in the United States? Not anymore.

Chicago’s gun violence and restrictive gun laws were thrust into the national conversation last week, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott referenced the city in arguing against stricter measures following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead.

“There are quote ‘real’ gun laws in Chicago ... I hate to say this, but there are more people who were shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” Abbott said Wednesday, also referencing Los Angeles and New York City. “And we need to realize that people who think that, well, maybe if we could just implement tougher gun laws, it’s going to solve it, Chicago and L.A. and New York disprove that thesis. And so, if you’re looking for a real solution, Chicago teaches that what you’re talking about is not a real solution.”

Chicago’s gun laws are among the most restrictive in the United States, although some have loosened as they’ve been overturned in the past decade. And while the city is frequently used as an example of why such regulations don’t work, the truth is far murkier.

What is the state of gun violence in Chicago and Illinois?

The Tribune’s Annie Sweeney reported on 2021 crime statistics, analyzing Chicago Police Department data, information from other law enforcement and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Sweeney found that Chicago endured one of its deadliest years in at least the last quarter-century in 2021. More than 1,000 homicides here were gun-related, the medical examiner’s office said. The overwhelming majority of slayings in the city — more than 90% — were a result of gun violence, statistics show. All told, there were at least 4,300 gunshot victims, including those who suffered both fatal and nonfatal injuries, according to CPD data. The number is a significant increase from 2018, when 2,800 people were shot.

In 2022, there have been 899 shooting incidents year to date compared with 1,061 in 2021 year to date, according to Chicago Police Department data.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Illinois in the middle of the pack when it comes to gun death rates in the U.S. The FBI has designated 40 shootings in 2020 as active shooter incidents. The FBI defines an active shooter as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. Of those 40 shootings in 2020, five incidents occurred in Illinois, two of which were in Chicago.

A Pew Research Center study of the data shows more Americans died of gun-related injuries in 2020 than in any other year on record, according to recently published statistics from the CDC.

“That included a record number of gun murders, as well as a near-record number of gun suicides,” Pew said. “Despite the increase in such fatalities, the rate of gun deaths — a statistic that accounts for the nation’s growing population — remains below the levels of earlier years.

”The gun death rate in the U.S. is much higher than in most other nations, particularly developed nations. But it is still far below the rates in several Latin American countries, according to a 2018 study of 195 countries and territories by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.”

How do Illinois gun laws compare to the rest of the country?

Eight years ago, Illinois became the last state to allow concealed carry, while other laws were loosened in years prior. In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 1982 ban on handguns in Illinois, and three years later, Chicago ended its gun registry. In 2014, a judge overturned Chicago’s ban on gun shops.

In its 2021 annual report on state gun laws, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gave Illinois an A-, making it eighth in the nation for the strength of its gun laws. California, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey were among states that ranked higher.

While the nonprofit applauded Illinois’ universal background checks, waiting periods and domestic violence gun laws, it calls for the state to ban the manufacture or sale of untraceable DIY ghost guns and impose restrictions on assault weapons, large-capacity magazines and bulk firearm purchases.

In August, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a measure requiring background checks for private gun sales or transfers beginning in 2024.

The state law, introduced in the wake of a February 2019 warehouse shooting in suburban Aurora that left five dead and six wounded, also charges an Illinois State Police task force with taking guns from people who’ve had their FOID cards revoked but haven’t turned over their weapons, and streamlines the process for renewing FOID cards and concealed carry licenses.

A 2019 Tribune investigation found that as many as 30,000 guns were potentially in the hands of people who’d had their FOID cards revoked in the previous four years. A follow-up review last year found improved compliance but also an increase in the number of firearms that were unaccounted for.

Where do gun laws fall short?

Indiana is frequently cited as the No. 1 source of out-of-state guns used in crimes in Cook County. In 2017, a report commissioned by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel analyzed four years of gun tracing data and found 60% of illegally used or possessed firearms recovered in Chicago come from out of state. Indiana was the primary source for approximately one in five such guns. In 95% of cases, the person with the gun was not the initial purchaser.

In 2021, Chicago filed a lawsuit against a northern Indiana gun store, claiming more than 850 illegal firearms recovered in Chicago could be traced back to a single gun shop in Gary, an establishment that the city alleged ignored the clear signs of so-called straw purchases.

In 2013, a federal indictment charged two men with illegally selling 43 firearms to a government informant in just under 26 hours, a volume made possible by gun shows and less restrictive state laws in Indiana. Private gun sales in Indiana don’t require background checks, a waiting period or even a record of the transaction.

Earlier this year, Indiana passed a law loosening Indiana’s requirements for carrying a handgun in public despite the opposition of several major law enforcement organizations.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the law repealing the state’s handgun permit requirement, allowing anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun except for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order from a court or having a dangerous mental illness.

What are straw purchases?

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives defines “straw purchases” as the illegal purchase of a firearm by one person for another.

In 2021, federal authorities joined a firearms trade association at a suburban Chicago gun store to call attention to a media campaign intended to head off straw purchases of firearms that wind up on the streets of Chicago and used in crimes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1