ANALYSIS: Poll shows ‘undecided’ leads Illinois GOP governor field

We’re about a month and a half from the June 28 primary, and “undecided” was the lead vote-getter last week in a poll of 1,000 likely GOP primary voters, with 36.9 percent of respondents falling into that camp.
For those polled who have picked a candidate, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin had the lead at 24.1 percent, followed by state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, at 19.8 percent, Gary Rabine at 7.8 percent, Jesse Sullivan at 7.3 percent, Max Solomon at 2.3 percent and Paul Schimpf at 1.9 percent.
The poll, by WGN-TV, The Hill and Emerson College, was conducted May 6-8, had a 3 percent margin of error, and methods included cellphone messaging, landline voice response and an online panel.
Bailey’s camp was quick to say it shows the primary “is a two-person race for the heart and soul of our Republican Party.”
Bailey, a former state representative and now state senator, gained notoriety by challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order authority in court throughout the pandemic alongside GOP attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore.
He has a staunch conservative voting record in the General Assembly and he’s also been jockeying for the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Per the poll, 57.4 percent of respondents said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by Trump, while 18.8 percent said less likely and the rest said it would make no difference.
The Irvin campaign, meanwhile, said it’s Democrats who are propagating Bailey’s campaign.
The Democratic Governors Association, to which Pritzker has donated millions from his personal fortune over the past five years, has paid for ads attacking Irvin’s record as a defense attorney.
The DGA also launched a new ad last week calling Bailey “too conservative for Illinois” while listing things that might play well in a GOP primary, such as his 100 percent anti-abortion voting record, his National Rifle Association membership and his support for the Trump agenda.
The Irvin campaign pegged the total combined spend of his opponents and outside groups in the GOP primary at $22 million, including $8 million directly attacking Irvin.
Irvin’s campaign has spent at least $12 million, backed by $45 million from GOP megadonor Ken Griffin, founder of the investment firm Citadel, who was a financial backer of Republican former Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Bailey’s biggest backer is another megadonor, Uline founder Richard Uihlein, who at one time backed Rauner but ended up funding his GOP primary challenger in 2018. He’s given Bailey $3.5 million.
Thus, the DGA ad buys greatly expand Bailey’s statewide exposure.
“J.B. Pritzker is in desperation mode, funding a massive increase in TV ad spending to ensure he gets Darren Bailey as his opponent this November, and Darren Bailey is happily accepting Pritzker’s assistance,” Irvin spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis said in a statement. “Darren Bailey’s candidacy is so weak he needs J.B. Pritzker to do his dirty work.”
That statement came in an announcement from the Irvin camp that it was launching a new attack ad against Bailey, pegging him as “Pritzker’s favorite tax-raising Republican.” The “tax-raising” attack is aimed at Bailey’s time on the board of the North Clay School District from 1996 to 2012, when he frequently voted to raise tax levies, resulting in an 81 percent property tax increase in the district during his time on the school board.
Bailey has said he appreciates the DGA ads because they show both sides of the political establishment are underestimating him. And he’s contended that Irvin is the Democratic plant.
“Democrats shouldn’t be involved and spending money in our primary,” his campaign said in a statement. “Richard Irvin is a career Democrat and puppet of the political elites, and he is meddling in our Republican primary, trying to fool voters with nothing but lies from his basement.
“Darren Bailey is the true conservative in this race who fought Pritzker over his lockdowns and mandates while Irvin was hugging and praising him.”
The poll was released two days after Irvin was in Aurora for his first news conference since March. While he called it to publicize a state audit that showed the Illinois Department of Public Health failed to respond quickly to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a state-run veterans home in the fall of 2020, reporters largely used the time to drill down on a number of issues Irvin has been avoiding.
He mostly dodged questions, telling reporters “let me finish” or “can I finish” more than 20 times as he restated campaign talking points and attacks rather than answering. A Chicago Tribune headline blared: “GOP candidate for governor Richard Irvin holds a news conference, but dances around questions on abortion, Trump.”
Among the questions he dodged were those that sought to clarify his votes in the 2016 and 2020 Democratic primaries and whether he would support Trump in a 2024 election.
“That's exactly what J.B. Pritzker wants to be talking about,” Irvin said.
Except Irvin’s camp has accused Bailey and Sullivan of being “never-Trumpers” and attacked Bailey for his own vote in a 2008 Democratic primary.
We’ll see if the Irvin camp views last week’s news conference as an indicator that more practice with the media is needed, or if he reverts further into a campaign insulated by the Griffin money.
Pritzker, meanwhile, was pressed on the DGA ads at a Friday news conference, stating he’s not afraid of any Republican candidates, and any attacks against them should be seen elevating “all of the good that Democrats have done in the state and that I as governor have done in the state.”
“Darren Bailey has been attacking my policies since day one,” Pritzker said. “Certainly if he becomes the Republican nominee, he's gonna be a tough competitor. I'm simply trying to tell everybody who Darren Bailey really is.”
How Illinois politicians reacted to the potential fall of Roe v. Wade
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022
Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate
When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter. 🙏🏻🇺🇸— Jesse Sullivan (@JesseSullivanIL) May 3, 2022
State Sen. Darren Bailey, GOP governor candidate
1/3 Cindy and I continue to pray for life and our nation. I am proudly pro-life and endorsed by every major pro-life group in the state. I have stated from the beginning that I would help and promote policies and groups that help empower women with real options and save lives. pic.twitter.com/xMvilIQzqn— Darren Bailey for Governor (@DarrenBaileyIL) May 3, 2022
Gary Rabine, GOP governor candidate
Although it is just a draft opinion, it appears that the— Gary Rabine (@GaryRabine) May 3, 2022
United States Supreme Court is about to reverse Roe V. Wade. which has allowed for the murder of thousands of unborn children.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 3, 2022
Anne Caprara, Pritzker's chief of staff
I never thought I’d actually live to see this awful f-ing day and I’m enraged - absolutely lividly enraged down to my tiniest blood cell - that I have. https://t.co/t0beu2Gh0E— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 3, 2022
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
"Women in America may soon live in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents."— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 4, 2022
WATCH Chair @SenatorDurbin speak on the Senate floor about what a post-Roe America could look like—and how the Republican party led us here. pic.twitter.com/66MkBn8QJZ
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Let’s be clear: this is not final and the far-right Supreme Court majority will not have the last word.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 3, 2022
The American people will. Tonight, it’s important we get loud, organize and demand action from the Senate.
Retweet if you agree it’s time to protect Roe v. Wade NOW. https://t.co/TweuJXrRhI
Stephen Stewart, downstate director, Illinois House Republican Majority
We are the pro-life generation. https://t.co/y9jTkOzwSn— Stephen Stewart (@stephenstewGOP) May 3, 2022
Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Secretary of State candidate
Justice Alito has declared war on reproductive rights.— Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) May 3, 2022
The draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade allows for the criminalization of abortion-even in the case of rape and incest. Massive setback for reproductive rights. Alito is “egregiously wrong” and Congress must act NOW. https://t.co/JDNEy0RrVK
Regan Deering, 13th Congressional District candidate
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”— Regan Deering (@Regan4Congress) May 3, 2022
Thrilled to read this preview of what’s to come from SCOTUS.
I will always stand up for life! #IL13 https://t.co/KKM59zEWxs
Nikki Budzinski, 13th Congressional District candidate
Read my statement on the likely SCOTUS decision here. We'll fight every day to win this seat and protect reproductive health.https://t.co/LLN0FuyiqZ— Nikki Budzinski (@Nikki4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
As a Pro-Life lawmaker, I’ve long advocated for an end to the Roe decision. It was wrong from the beginning, and I hope the Court’s pending decision empowers states to enact pro-Life laws and protect the unborn. https://t.co/eE13wUSkQb— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) May 3, 2022
The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!
Jerry Evans, 11th Congressional District candidate
This is a historic moment in our fight to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose abortion and will always fight to protect the lives of unborn children in Illinois and across the nation.#IL11 #twill— Jerry Evans (@JerryEvans2020) May 3, 2022
Christian Mitchell, Illinois deputy governor
Offensive and insane:— Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) May 3, 2022
“Some such supporters have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population,” Alito writes “It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black.” https://t.co/WHocDMO7vJ
Litesa Wallace, 17th Congressional District candidate
"It's a draft opinion, but the extremist majority on the Supreme Court appears to be engaging in an attack on American women that undermines Constitutional freedoms....#SCOTUS #RoeVWade #IL17— Litesa E. Wallace (@Litesa4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville
The Senate can make the reported SCOTUS decision moot by passing the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act immediately.— Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville
Gut wrenching and all too real. Women, girls, trans men, and non-binary people across our country will lose their lives as a consequence of this decision.— Rep Stava-Murray (@RepStava_Murray) May 3, 2022
Going to bed early so we can rise early and continue the work. https://t.co/QCkVAf4e4Y
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield
If the draft opinion is accurate and the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe—and with it, nearly 50 years of established precedent—millions of women across America will be denied their rights and America will be less free. We are staring down an emergency.🧵— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
Even when you know it’s coming, a punch in the gut still hurts. I’ll have more to say soon, but tonight I’m going to allow myself to feel that punch. https://t.co/Fh6wN1x7bn— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson
The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 3, 2022
We must codify the right to safe abortions.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
This is just wrong!!! But I’m glad we live in Illinois where we trust women! https://t.co/UkugB9nsjM— Emanuel "Chris" Welch (@ChrisWelch_JD) May 3, 2022