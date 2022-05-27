Ameren rates are set to increase June 1. Here's why and how much.

Ahead of what’s expected to be a massive spike in electricity rates for some downstate Illinois residents starting June 1, a pair of Illinois House committees last week heard from a panel of experts on the topic.

After more than four hours of testimony, it became clear that cost and reliability of electricity in central and southern Illinois present both near-term and long-term challenges.

“There are no short-term fixes to the situation we find ourselves in downstate,” acknowledged James Blessing, an assistant vice president at Ameren Illinois.

Here are some answers to questions about the long-term challenges for the energy market in downstate Illinois, as well as the immediate pain posed by rate increases:

What is MISO?

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, better known as MISO, is the regional transmission organization for 15 Midwestern and Southern U.S. states as well as Manitoba, Canada. MISO covers Ameren Illinois’ service area.

MISO essentially manages the power grid for the region. It also administers the buying and selling of electricity and helps members plan for the future.

“The easiest way to think about MISO is like an air traffic controller of the power grid, managing the flow of power on the system to minimize congestion and maintain reliability,” said Melissa Seymour, MISO’s vice president of external affairs for the central region.

If one region of MISO — such as downstate Illinois — is not producing enough energy to meet demand, additional electricity can be transmitted from surrounding states such as Missouri or Iowa.

Why are energy prices increasing?

In the short term, prices are spiking because of inflationary pressures throughout the economy, supply chain challenges, warmer weather and the war in Ukraine, among other reasons.

These have fueled year-over-year price increases of 350% for coal, 188% for natural gas and 135% for uranium, according to Jim Zolnierkek of the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Ironically enough, such increases have helped some Illinois ratepayers. Those in the Commonwealth Edison service area in northern Illinois will be rebated $20 per month starting in June due to a “carbon mitigation credit,” which kicked in when higher energy prices made nuclear plants profitable once again.

Unfortunately for downstate ratepayers, such a dividend is not coming their way. In fact, this is an example of the long-term challenges facing the region.

Northern Illinois, the area serviced by ComEd, is within the PJM Interconnection regional transmission organization, while downstate Illinois is within MISO.

There is a vast divide between Illinois’ two regions, as five of Exelon’s six nuclear power plants are in PJM territory. That gives northern Illinois a vast source of carbon-free baseload power, a luxury that coal- and natural gas-heavy central and southern Illinois do not have.

As more coal-fired power plants come offline in downstate Illinois and across MISO territory and are replaced by less reliable, intermittent sources like wind and solar, it becomes more difficult for the region to meet its capacity requirements.

“MISO is currently seeing a lot of traditional resources retiring and being replaced with mostly renewable generation,” Seymour said. “Due to the impact variability this has on capacity credit, it takes a significantly greater volume of renewable resources to cover the requirement.”

This was best illustrated last month when capacity prices — essentially an insurance plan to make sure there is enough electricity at times of peak demand — in downstate Illinois increased from $5 per megawatt-day to $236.66 per megawatt-day, a 47-fold increase.

The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the landmark climate law aiming to put Illinois on the path to 100% clean energy production by 2050, calls for significant investment in building out renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. But a remaining challenge is maintaining reliability and affordability as that transition takes place.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, renewables made up 11% of Illinois' energy portfolio in 2020. By 2030, the aim is 40%. By 2040, it's 50% — ambitious goals that will require significant build-up of wind and solar infrastructure.

"This is just a byproduct of a national transition to clean energy that is going on today,” Blessing said. “I'm not taking an opinion on the merits of that policy direction, but I am saying that that is a significant driving force in what we're seeing in Illinois.”

What will be the hit to Ameren ratepayers?

Residential customers who consume an average of 10,000 kilowatt hours per year will see an annualized increase of about $626 on the supply side of their utility bill. This equals about $52 per month.

Of this, about $157 — about $13 per month — can be attributed to capacity charges, which are paid to electricity generators to ensure their generation capacity is available when needed.

Does this affect everyone in downstate Illinois?

Not necessarily. About 55% of residents in Ameren's service area are covered under municipal aggregation.

Under Illinois law, municipalities and counties are allowed to negotiate for the purchase of electric supply for their residents and small businesses from suppliers other than Ameren and ComEd. The aim is to save residents on their energy bills through the use of collective bargaining power.

So residents covered under a preexisting agreement may be temporarily shielded from the increased cost. A full list of communities participating in the municipal aggregation program, the length of the contract and negotiated rate can be found at pluginillinois.org/municipalaggregationlist.aspx.

Should I be concerned with brownouts?

They are not likely this year, but the possibility will increase as years go on.

According to Seymour, MISO has projected that its central region, including Illinois, would have “tight conditions this year” and that the entire region could “face potential capacity for shortfalls as early as 2023.”

Several regions of MISO, including Illinois, fell short of having capacity to meet customer demand plus the reserve margin baked in for unexpected events. Typically, this means any shortfall would be covered by imports from other MISO regions. But not enough capacity was available, thus the spike in prices and possibility of brownouts.

“MISO believes it's likely to get worse before it gets better,” Seymour said. “Unless more capacity is built, especially capacity able to reliably generate during tight system conditions, the shortfalls we experience this year will continue to get worse moving forward.”

Downstate Illinois, long a net-importer of energy, was about 23% short of meeting its required load as of the last planning resource auction, Seymour said.

How can residents save on their electricity bills?

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that all recipients of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program will receive an additional $200 this summer to deal with rising costs. The deadline to apply for assistance is Tuesday. Applications must be completed in person at local administering agencies, which can be located on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s community services website. Families can also contact 833-711-0374 for support.

Ameren is also finalizing a relief program for moderate-income ratepayers who may not qualify for traditional means of assistance. More information and resources can be found on Ameren’s website.

