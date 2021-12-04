 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Act would allow religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

  • 0

JACKSONVILLE — A Dieterich lawmaker has introduced legislation that would prohibit discrimination against those not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of religious beliefs.

Republican state Rep. Adam Niemerg filed HB 4239, which would make it unlawful for anyone, regardless of their profession, to discriminate because of a person's refusal to receive the vaccine because of religious reasons.

Chicago police unions' vaccine mandate complaint wins hearing

The Legislature this fall amended the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which some had argued allowed the refusal to take part in or accept medical treatment. Lawmakers clarified that the act did not allow challenges to coronavirus vaccines. Although challenges may be brought under the Illinois Human Rights Act or some federal laws, the burden of proof is considered much more difficult.

The race is on in the U.S. to chase down cases of omicron, a new variant of concern now showing up around the globe and popping up in more states across the country. 

No Republicans voted for the amendment.

Niemerg said the legislation was filed because the pandemic is being used "as an excuse to strip Americans of their rights"

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Find motivation in Peoria's 100 Mile Hike Club

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News