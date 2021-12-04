Act would allow religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE — A Dieterich lawmaker has introduced legislation that would prohibit discrimination against those not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of religious beliefs.

Republican state Rep. Adam Niemerg filed HB 4239, which would make it unlawful for anyone, regardless of their profession, to discriminate because of a person's refusal to receive the vaccine because of religious reasons.

The Legislature this fall amended the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which some had argued allowed the refusal to take part in or accept medical treatment. Lawmakers clarified that the act did not allow challenges to coronavirus vaccines. Although challenges may be brought under the Illinois Human Rights Act or some federal laws, the burden of proof is considered much more difficult.

No Republicans voted for the amendment.

Niemerg said the legislation was filed because the pandemic is being used "as an excuse to strip Americans of their rights"

