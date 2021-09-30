Abortion rights rallies planned in Chicago, cities nationwide on Saturday

Reproductive rights activists are hosting marches and rallies across Illinois on Saturday to support abortion access nationwide and protest recent restrictions in Texas, which have all but banned the procedure there.

The two largest “Defend Abortion Access” events in Illinois will be in Chicago at Daley Plaza and in Springfield at Old State Capitol Plaza. Both are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with speakers starting at noon. Roughly two dozen smaller marches and rallies are also planned this weekend in the Chicago suburbs and other cities across the state, such as Carbondale and Rockford.

These events will be held in concert with hundreds of similar reproductive rights marches and rallies planned in other cities around the country this weekend, including Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C., March for Reproductive Rights in Los Angeles and the Boston Rally to Defend Abortion.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois — along with about 19 other local activist and health care groups — is organizing the events in Chicago and Springfield.

“Everyone deserves the freedom to make their own medical decisions in consultation with their families and their doctors, and free from political interference,” said Planned Parenthood of Illinois in a news release. “Access to essential health care should never depend on where you live or how much money you make, and we will never stop fighting to help all people access the health care they need and deserve.”

The U.S. Supreme Court recently refused to block a controversial Texas law that bans most abortions as early as six weeks gestation, before most women know they’re pregnant.

The measure is one of many so-called “heartbeat laws” passed in various states, which try to ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Other similar statutes, though, have been blocked by the courts, citing Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that established the right to terminate a pregnancy.

The Texas Heartbeat Act is unusual in its approach because it permits any private citizen to sue abortion providers or others helping in the process of terminating a pregnancy — including a driver offering a ride to a clinic or anyone funding the procedure.

Many abortion rights activists fear other states might follow suit and attempt to pass more restrictive laws.

Illinois has firmly protected abortion rights, passing the Reproductive Health Act in 2019, which established the “fundamental right” to terminate a pregnancy here.

But many neighboring states in the Midwest, as well as others in the southern United States, have passed more barriers to the procedure in recent years, including tighter gestational limits, restrictions on abortion providers, mandatory waiting periods and other legal hurdles.

Reproductive rights activists and groups that oppose abortions have predicted tighter restrictions in other states will spur more women to travel to Illinois for the procedure.

“I think we’re definitely going to be seeing higher abortion rates in Illinois,” Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Chicago-based Pro-Life Action League, told the Tribune in early September. “That trend will continue as other states enact other pro-life measures, whether we’re talking about measures that have already been upheld by the Supreme Court or measures that are completely new, like this Texas law.”

Thousands of women already cross state lines to terminate a pregnancy in Illinois each year. In 2019, about 7,500 out-of-state women came to Illinois to have an abortion, roughly 16% of all terminated pregnancies statewide that year. The number of women coming from other states for abortions access has increased every year since 2014, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

The slew of reproductive rights marches and rallies this weekend come just before the U.S. Supreme Court reconvenes for its new term in October. On Dec. 1, the court is expected to hear a major reproductive rights case from Mississippi that could challenge Roe v. Wade.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will test the legality of a Mississippi law that bans most abortions before 15 weeks — and could determine whether any state law that bans terminating a pregnancy before viability is legal.

“Protecting the legal right to abortion in the courts is essential, but it’s not enough,” said the Chicago Abortion Fund, a nonprofit that provides financial and logistical support for those seeking an abortion, in a news release. “We must work together to build a future where everyone has full reproductive freedom and is met with compassion and respect as they exercise their right to decide what is best for themselves and their families.”

For more information: facebook.com/PPIAction/

