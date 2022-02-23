A look at what legislation is advancing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Every year, the Illinois General Assembly meets on and off for about five months or so to do the people's business — everything from large tasks like crafting a state budget to smaller ones, such as designating the official state microbe.
Coverage is often tilted towards the end of session, when a flurry of large bills will often move in quick succession. And then there are some days earlier in session, such as the governor's budget address, that will attract attention.
What often gets missed is the day-to-day sausage-making that makes government run. In the House and Senate, much of this work happens in committee, where bills are fleshed out before advancing for a full floor vote.
The past couple weeks have been busy in Springfield — the deadline to get substantive bills out of Illinois Senate committees was Feb. 11. The deadline in the House was last Friday.
Of course, getting bills out of committee is just one step in the process. Many, once passing, will often be held on "second reading" while waiting for amendments, which can be considered in a later committee hearing or on the floor of the House or Senate.
Once it passes the chamber of origin, it heads to the opposite chamber, where it will be assigned a committee and will go through the same process there. But there's never a guarantee the bill will receive a vote in the opposite chamber.
The road from bill to law is often meticulous. Many bills will die along the way. Thousands are introduced every year while just hundreds will ultimately become law.
Still, a sampling of the various bills that have been proposed offer a flavor of what's happening under the Capitol dome, even if they may not eventually hit Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.
Here are just a few of the interesting proposals, some serious and some perhaps a bit silly, that have passed out of committee in recent weeks:
- A bipartisan group of Illinois senators have proposed the Knight-Silas Legacy Act, which would increase the penalty for committing aggravated battery against a DCFS worker without the discharge of a firearm to a Class 1 felony. The bill would place DCFS employees into the same category as other first responders like police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. It's named for Pam Knight and Deidre Silas, caseworkers who were killed on the job.
- Legislation from state Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, states that a judge can use his or her discretion to clear disinterested parties, except the media, from the courtroom when a victim of child sex crimes is testifying.
- State Rep. Rita Mayfield, D-Waukegan, has introduced the "Right to Read Act," which would require teacher candidates to show their knowledge of foundational reading skills by passing a new exam. The goal is to address data that found that just one-third of fourth graders are proficient readers.
- State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, has proposed designating April 18 of each year as "Republic of Ireland Day" in Illinois. The date is the anniversary the country declared itself independent from Great Britain in 1949.
- State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, has filed legislation that would require every public elementary and high school to include a unit of instruction on Italian American history. It comes after Pritzker signed legislation last year requiring Asian American history be taught in public schools.
- In a similar vein, state Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, has proposed requiring the Illinois State Board of Education develop a curriculum relating to the Native American experience for K-12 students.
- State Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, has proposed legislation that would call for the secretary of state's office to conduct a study on the feasibility of allowing the use of digital electronic license plates.
- Similarly, legislation proposed by Sens. John Connor, D-Lockport, and Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, would allow Illinois residents to utilize driver's licenses in digital form.
- Building off the landmark climate legislation signed into law last year, state Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, would require new and renovated residential and commercial buildings set aside parking spaces that are capable of accommodating electric vehicle charging stations.
- Legislation from Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, would require state public universities and community colleges to provide textbooks and course materials free for all Illinois students. Such a policy is already in place at Southern Illinois University.
- State Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, has proposed legislation that would prohibit a school district from withholding a student's grades, transcripts or diploma because of an unpaid balance on the student's account.
- Legislation from Loughran Cappel would require Illinois school districts grant full-time employees five mental health days each school year at full pay. A medical note would not be required.
- State Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake, has introduced the Illinois Support Through Loss Act, which would require an employer to grant employees 24 hours of paid leave each year to be used for an absence resulting from pregnancy loss and failed adoption, among other scenarios.
- House Bill 4821, introduced by state Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton, would designate the reptile Lampropeltis triangulum triangulum, commonly know as the Eastern Milksnake, as the official state snake of Illinois.
- House Bill 4261, introduced by state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, D-Naperville, would designate the Dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois.
- Several bills would address the state's teacher shortage. A pair of bills would allow retired teachers to work as substitutes more days in a school year without losing pension benefits. Another bill would waive the application fee for short-term substitute teaching licensing fees.
- State Rep. David Welter, R-Morris, has introduced legislation that would end daylight savings time in Illinois.
