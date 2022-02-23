A look at what legislation is advancing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Every year, the Illinois General Assembly meets on and off for about five months or so to do the people's business — everything from large tasks like crafting a state budget to smaller ones, such as designating the official state microbe.

Coverage is often tilted towards the end of session, when a flurry of large bills will often move in quick succession. And then there are some days earlier in session, such as the governor's budget address, that will attract attention.

What often gets missed is the day-to-day sausage-making that makes government run. In the House and Senate, much of this work happens in committee, where bills are fleshed out before advancing for a full floor vote.

The past couple weeks have been busy in Springfield — the deadline to get substantive bills out of Illinois Senate committees was Feb. 11. The deadline in the House was last Friday.

Of course, getting bills out of committee is just one step in the process. Many, once passing, will often be held on "second reading" while waiting for amendments, which can be considered in a later committee hearing or on the floor of the House or Senate.

Once it passes the chamber of origin, it heads to the opposite chamber, where it will be assigned a committee and will go through the same process there. But there's never a guarantee the bill will receive a vote in the opposite chamber.

The road from bill to law is often meticulous. Many bills will die along the way. Thousands are introduced every year while just hundreds will ultimately become law.

Still, a sampling of the various bills that have been proposed offer a flavor of what's happening under the Capitol dome, even if they may not eventually hit Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.

Here are just a few of the interesting proposals, some serious and some perhaps a bit silly, that have passed out of committee in recent weeks:

Reporter Taylor Vidmar contributed to this report.

