A look at Illinois' Democratic race for secretary of state

Following a grueling campaign for U.S. Senate 12 years ago, a defeated Alexi Giannoulias walked down the steps of the subterranean Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago for a “beer summit” with the man who beat him, Republican Mark Kirk.

Looking uncomfortable and dressed casually in jeans and wearing a Blackhawks cap low on his forehead, Giannoulias shared a 20-minute conversation with Kirk in front of a throng of television cameras to try to strike a conciliatory note following an often negative campaign. He then quietly retreated into the background.

It could easily have been the last the public had seen of Giannoulias, but the onetime Barack Obama-backed political wunderkind who at age 30 was the nation’s youngest state treasurer before losing that 2010 Senate race is trying to relaunch his political career with a bid to become Illinois’ next secretary of state.

It is a statewide office that has been a launching pad for political careers, and Giannoulias is trying to use it to resurrect his, though this time without Obama’s overt assistance as he faces two other major Democrats — City Clerk Anna Valencia and Chicago Ald. David Moore — in the June 28 primary.

Valencia, long-viewed as an up-and-comer in Chicago political circles and a protege of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, is riding her five-plus years as clerk as she attempts to essentially follow in the footsteps of the woman she replaced, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, by making the move from clerk to statewide office.

While Giannoulias, 46, leads in fundraising and has been endorsed by Illinois’ most influential labor unions, Valencia, 37, who is originally from Granite City in the state’s Metro East region, has received backing from most of the state’s top elected Democrats. That includes U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the man who has been secretary of state since 1999, Jesse White, who decided not to run for a seventh term.

Moore, 56, the alderman of the 17th Ward since 2015, is running almost as an outsider. His fundraising is significantly dwarfed by Giannoulias and Valencia, but Moore is portraying his bid for the Democratic nomination as a grassroots campaign as he attempts to increase his profile statewide. Sidney Moore, 64, a Homewood resident who has done nonprofit work, is also on the ballot, but campaign records show he has no organization and hasn’t conducted any fundraising.

A member of the City Council’s progressive caucus, David Moore in his firm term fought some high-profile Emanuel initiatives. That included opposing funding the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park because the city wasn’t setting aside any money for neighborhood needs.

And even though he worked for the Chicago Department of Aviation, Moore also voted against a $4 billion bond issue to overhaul O’Hare International Airport, citing concerns bond underwriting firms were not hiring minority lawyers.

The candidates have different plans for how to lead the office and its approximately 4,000 employees, though all agree it needs to be modernized.

But running for a seat that has more direct interactions with the public than any other statewide office, generates approximately $2 billion a year, and has historically created its share of scandals has caused ethics to become a major issue in this race.

Giannoulias and Valencia have been the traffickers and targets in most of the ethics debate.

Valencia has repeatedly attacked Giannoulias for issues that played a major role in his Senate loss: the failure more than a decade ago of Broadway Bank, his family’s North Side financial institution, and the role he played as a senior loan officer in the 2000s when it issued questionable loans, including to some crime figures.

Giannoulias, meanwhile, has been on the offensive on Valencia, raising questions about whether her husband’s lobbying practice has interfered with her role as city clerk and whether she built a strong enough wall to separate the personal financial interests of her family and her public duties.

Indeed, even Valencia herself said she didn’t disclose on city ethics statements that her husband, Reyahd Kazmi, was a lobbyist for clout-heavy Monterrey Security and acknowledged “growing pains,” and that she “made an honest mistake.” Later, her campaign even put out a statement to say Valencia “shut (Kazmi) down any time he’s even come close to crossing a line.”

The issue has become a focus of the campaign due to emails Valencia wrote and received from her clerk’s account, as well as texts, that involved her husband’s businesses.

In a July 2019 text message obtained by the Tribune, Kazmi wrote to Valencia, “hey loves, if you’re legit going to do something with accelerator on the west side, you should have IGNITE help out—IGNITE is a partner of Accelerator’s and is (doing) everything for the IMD turning into a smart district….hahaha.”

“We can discuss later,” Valencia responded.

In an interview with the Tribune when asked about the exchange, Valencia said she spoke to her husband and made it clear to him that there can’t be an intersection of his work and hers.

“And he understood. He has a lot of respect for me to understand that and that was it. Nothing went further,” Valencia said, also saying that she has not been contacted by law enforcement or any inspector general investigators, even though one alderman, a backer of Giannoulias, has asked for Chicago’s IG to look into Valencia’s conduct.

A spokesman for the medical district said the IGNITE Cities project has since dissolved due to “logistical challenges.” The spokesman said that decision was made by medical district officials, and had nothing to do with any scrutiny related to Valencia and Kazmi.

Meanwhile, Valencia and Kazmi’s names have emerged in the city of New Orleans as part of an investigation into a city contract for a telecommunications project. The New Orleans City Council has subpoenaed records related to allegations that the city contract was unfairly awarded last year to a consortium of companies that have done work with IGNITE, which has also done pro bono consulting for the city of New Orleans.

Around the same time, according to emails obtained by the Tribune, IGNITE connected Valencia with New Orleans officials to talk about her Chicago-based CityKey program, which allows immigrants or undocumented citizens to use a single ID as library card or CTA Ventra card.

“Anna, as mentioned, the City of New Orleans has launched a city card solution that provides access to city services, relief funding and banking services,” an IGNITE official wrote in an email that included Valencia and New Orleans officials among the recipients. “This offering will also become a city ID, but the team would enjoy coordinating a call with you and your team to learn and better understand the best way to launch this program.”

Valencia downplayed her interaction with the New Orleans officials, insisting in an interview with the Tribune that it had nothing to do with her husband’s business.

“My policy team met with them to talk about CityKey, and that was it,” Valencia explained. “I don’t know anyone else down there. I’m not involved in my husband’s business. I’m only involved in ( Chicago) city clerk business.”

Amid the fallout and the questions about her husband, Valencia has vowed that Kazmi will not lobby state officials if she’s elected secretary of state. The secretary of state’s office oversees registrations for all state lobbyists.

As Valencia attempts to move up the political ladder, she is learning the value of endorsements from Pritzker, Duckworth and Durbin, whose 2014 reelection campaign she oversaw. But Giannoulias’ biggest-named political benefactor, Obama, has been largely unmentioned during his campaign for secretary of state.

Obama has only endorsed Giannoulias once — for state treasurer in 2005. When Giannoulias ran for Senate in 2010, Obama didn’t formally endorse him, though the then-president’s previous backing hovered over much of the campaign.

A dozen years later, Giannoulias uses TV ads to tout his connection to Obama by referring to him as his “basketball buddy,” a nod to their days of playing pickup basketball games together. But aside from that, Giannoulias has been forced to reinvigorate his political profile without the former president’s help.

Giannoulias was reluctant to discuss whether he’s spoken to Obama about his run for secretary of state. When asked if Obama offered to help, Giannoulias would only say, “I haven’t asked him.”

“I’m not trying to be evasive,” he said. “He is aware, but I keep my personal conversations with the president, out of respect for him, personal.”

While Giannoulias hasn’t really been fully in the public eye since his term as treasurer ended in 2011, that hasn’t stopped Valencia from attacking him for his past controversies. This includes the Broadway Bank failure, something Giannoulias blames on the bleak state of the nation’s economy at the time.

“I could not be more proud of the community bank that my father started in 1979,” Giannoulias told reporters last month at the Union League Club of Chicago. “And unfortunately, like a rapid number of banks in the Great Recession, it didn’t make it through, especially for real estate lenders. That was very difficult for me. It was a tough time for my family.”

Giannoulias’ tenure as state treasurer has also come under question. During his four-year stint as treasurer, the state’s Bright Start college savings program lost about $150 million after the fund manager Giannoulias used for it invested in volatile securities tied to the unstable housing market. Giannoulias managed to recover about $77 million from the fund manager, OppenheimerFunds Inc., for more than 65,000 Bright Start investors and he noted that financial analysts gave his administration generally high marks for how it ran Bright Start.

“Before I became treasurer, Bright Start was ranked one of the worst in the country, 47th out of 48 states, and we completely revamped the program,” he said. “We were able to get significant money back for families because we were aggressive and went after them.”

Since leaving the treasurer’s office, Giannoulias has held positions on boards of various nonprofits and public agencies. From 2018 until last year, he served on the board of the Chicago Public Library with some of the city’s civic elite, including Barbara Bowman, the mother of Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett and a pioneer in the childhood development field.

From 2011 to 2015, Giannoulias was chair of the Illinois Community College Board, overseeing policies of the state’s two-year colleges. Former U.S. Rep. Terry Bruce, who has served on the board since the late 2000s, recalled Giannoulias being hands-on, personally interviewing candidates when the board had to choose someone to run its day-to-day operations and pushing then-Gov. Pat Quinn for more community college funding at a time when Illinois was recovering from the recession.

“He used his political connections to work very hard to get ‘fair,’ in quotes, amounts of money to the community colleges versus the senior institutions versus the private colleges and universities,” said Bruce, a Democrat from Olney who served in Congress from 1985 to 1993.

Giannoulias also taught a political science course at Northwestern University, began investing in a handful of restaurants and took a job as wealth director in the Chicago office of Bank of New York Mellon, helping introduce new clients to the bank.

Unlike his time as treasurer when the state’s business under his leadership was public domain, his time at BNY, which lasted from 2011 to 2018, is mostly private. Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for the bank, declined to provide any information about Giannoulias’ tenure or make available for interviews any employees who worked with him.

Giannoulias also told the Tribune he wouldn’t disclose the identities of his BNY Mellon clients, citing legally bound privacy provisions. He would only say that his clients were “individuals and families” but that “none of my clients were elected officials.” In an emailed statement, his campaign also said Giannoulias never had any interaction “with any government entities or public pension funds at any time during his tenure at BNY.”

As he aspires to take another crack at being a politician, Giannoulias’ approach to modernizing the secretary of state’s office includes the creation of a phone app for driver’s license, vehicle title and registration services. Valencia has said she wants to improve the online functions of the office by creating a “one-stop shop” to register a business and renew a driver’s license, as well as establish a similar program in the office to her current CityKey initiative.

Moore, meanwhile, has said his experience as an alderman on Chicago’s South Side would be a natural transition to secretary of state because they are both customer service-based positions.

“People do not run to their state legislator when something is wrong. People do not run to their congressman when something’s wrong,” Moore said. “When the post office was having issues, guess who they came to. The alderman. When the secretary of state lines were long who did they come to? The alderman.”

If elected to the higher office, Moore said he would push for digital license plates, which he said could allow law enforcement to more quickly learn that a car is stolen.

While he’s remained largely above the fray as Valencia and Giannoulias have traded barbs in questioning each other’s ethics, Moore hasn’t been immune to such scrutiny. He was admonished last year by the Chicago Board of Ethics on allegations that he used a Facebook page purported to represent his ward to campaign for secretary of state. Facing a fine, Moore said at the time he took corrective action.

He told the Tribune last month he was only using his personal Facebook page, which included a visible city of Chicago emblem, and that he doesn’t have “an official page that’s government-related that the government paid for with any taxpayer money.”

Either way, in early May, Moore told reporters at a downtown Chicago news conference that “voters should be concerned any time there’s any element of impropriety.”

“We don’t need to go down that path so that somewhere down the road we’ve … got an indicted secretary of state and then all of a sudden we start the process over again,” he said.

Tribune reporter Ray Long contributed.

