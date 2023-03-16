AURORA — Aria Lamen was honored this week for saving her mom’s life after the 9-year-old called 911 after her mother passed out at their home in Aurora last month.
Aria Lamen, 9, center, was honored Tuesday by the Aurora City Council for calling 911 and remaining calm after her mom, Caron, behind to the left, collapsed in their Aurora home.
MEGAN JONES, THE BEACON-NEWS
The girl remained calm and gave crucial information, with dispatchers saying she handled herself better than most adults would have in the situation.
Lamen was honored for her quick thinking during Tuesday’s Aurora City Council meeting, where she received the Mayor’s Award of Excellence.
On Feb. 2, Aria and her mother Caron were home alone when Caron suddenly passed out as her daughter was working on homework. Aria quickly called her father and then called 911 for help as she kept a watchful eye on her mom, who was breathing but unable to communicate, Aurora officials said.
Aurora 911 Dispatcher Tracie Whalen said she has taken emergency calls for 30 years and never had a child handle a tough situation as well as Aria did.
“I don’t see most adults do as well as she did,” Whalen said. “It was one of the best calls in my career.”
After being rushed to Rush Copley Medical Center, Caron Lamen spent 16 days in the hospital and rehab before she recently returned home.
Aria was honored Tuesday and received several gifts from City Council members, including a “Superwoman cape” from Ald. Scheketa Hart-Burns, 7th Ward.
Aria on Tuesday night had an important message she wanted to share with her peers.
“I want kids to know things like their parent’s (cell phone) password, where they work, their address so that in case your parent or guardian is in trouble, you can help them,” she said.
Caron Lamen thanked Whalen for “being basically the mother that I couldn’t be because I was out (unconscious).”
Aria Lamen, 9, left, and her mom, Caron, embrace before the girl was honored by the Aurora City Council Tuesday night for her 911 call which helped save her mother's life.
MEGAN JONES, THE BEACON-NEWS
She thanked paramedics too, who she said went above and beyond to help, even making sure Aria was dressed properly to leave the house Feb. 2 on what was a bitterly cold winter day.
Her biggest thanks went to her daughter, adding she was so proud to see her retain the information she drilled into her in case of an emergency.
“Seeing me on the floor was not easy, I’m sure it wasn’t at all,” she told Aria during the Tuesday ceremony. “But you did such a great job and I’m super proud of you and I love you. You’re my little nurse. You’re my little angel.”
The family of a 12-year-old boy who collapsed and died after football practice says they are fighting for changes to be made regarding regulations for youth sports programs that are not affiliated with schools.
Photos: Chicago mayoral candidates in the 2023 election
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., talks to reporters after lunch at Punta Cana restaurant as owner Yonny Mora, left, make a photo of the group Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep., Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., bends over to smell the fresh bread dough during a campaign stop at the Morelia Supermarket bakery Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep., Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., and looks over some papers during lunch at Punta Cana restaurant Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., center, campaigns with Chicago Alderman Felix Cardona, right, at the La Costa restaurant Feb. 22 in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens to supporters after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago Saturday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters listen Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speeches during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, kisses her spouse Amy Eshleman during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Signs for Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot for re-elect are seen during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs a supporter after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter records of Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speech for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot leaves after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot waves hand to supporters as she walks in for Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot claps for supporters during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago on Feb. 25.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pins for Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot are seen on a table during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens a supporter for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago on Feb. 25.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks during a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign for Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is seen at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas opens his car after a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, left, puts his arm around the shoulder of Alderman Tom Tunney as they listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has a news conference in front of Ann Sather restaurant after his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is reflected in a mirror after a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas shakes hand with a voter during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas wears a pin during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks during a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas smiles as he listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago Saturday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, left, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, endorsed Wilson for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during a news conference in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, left, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, endorsed Wilson for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by incumbent Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during a news conference in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Businessman Willie Wilson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Businessman Willie Wilson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.