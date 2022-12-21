9 of the biggest stories from Illinois government in 2022

Brenden Moore State Government Reporter Follow Brenden Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SPRINGFIELD — It was a strange year in Illinois government and politics.

In some ways, the state's relatively new leaders continued to forge a path towards the future and turn the page on troubled times.

Yet remnants of the past remained, whether it was former House Speaker Michael Madigan being indicted on federal racketeering and bribery charges or a later-than-usual primary caused by pandemic-induced delays in redistricting.

And while politics took a front seat to policy with it being an election year, there were no shortage of legislative accomplishments for lawmakers to point to in their abbreviated spring legislative session.

Here are the top stories of 2022 in Illinois politics and government:

COVID-19 mandates lifted

The year began with the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading like wildfire and pandemic-era restrictions such as indoor masking still a fact of life.

But by the end of February, Gov. J.B. Pritzker had lifted the state's indoor mask mandate as infections dropped and vaccinations continued to rise.

Though Pritzker has renewed his COVID-19 emergency order every month and it remains in effect, most state residents have lived what's probably been the most normal year of their lives since 2019.

It was the light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

Madigan indicted

Just over one year after Madigan lost the speakership and subsequently resigned from the legislature, the longest-serving state House speaker in American history was brought up on federal corruption charges.

The indictment essentially accused Madigan of being at the top of a criminal enterprise in which he essentially used the powers of his office to financially benefit himself and his allies.

It finally put a name to "Public Official A," which is what Madigan was referred to in court documents up until then.

In 2020, federal prosecutors charged utility giant Commonwealth Edison with bribery, alleging that the utility awarded jobs and contracts to associates of a top state official — identified as Madigan — “with intent to influence and reward” the official. The utility agreed to pay $200 million to resolve the federal criminal investigation.

Despite repeated declarations from House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, that it was "a new day" in Springfield, Madigan's indictment as a stark reminder that the past, in which Madigan reigned over state government and politics with essentially unchecked power, is not that far removed.

The former speaker is set to stand trial in March 2023.

Irvin, GOP 'slate' collapse

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin was supposed to be the Republican nominee for governor. At least that was the plan.

Despite this plan and more than $50 million from billionaire Ken Griffin to back it up, Irvin cratered to a distant third place in the primary, which saw state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a downstate conservative, capture nearly 60% of the vote.

In doing that, Republican voters discarded a carefully-orchestrated plan by former top campaign operatives of former Gov. Bruce Rauner and former Sen. Mark Kirk to — with Griffin's financial backing — put up a slate of candidates for statewide office in November.

Along with Irvin, slate candidates for attorney general and secretary of state lost their primaries. Candidates for treasurer and comptroller were left to fend for themselves when Griffin dropped his support.

For many Republicans, the collapse of the slate represents a lost opportunity. Griffin had pledged between $200 million and $300 million to go up against Pritzker.

Though knocking off the incumbent would have been a tall order, those resources could have made the top-of-the-ticket race closer and helped Republicans down ballot. It could have saved some state legislative candidates and perhaps helped the party win two competitive state Supreme Court races.

But, GOP primary voters instead chose candidates that reflected the increasingly right-wing, downstate base of the party. It hurt them in November.

Election year tax relief

Given the significant windfall into state coffers due to federal COVID-19 relief funds and increased tax revenue, Illinois lawmakers had unprecedented flexibility in the budget process this year.

This used this, in part, to give out nearly $1.8 billion in election year tax relief to Illinois residents. This included a six-month freeze on the state's gas tax, a one-year freeze on the grocery tax, a property tax rebate of up to $300, direct checks of $50 to each taxpayer and $100 for each dependent up to three children and a permanent increase in in the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit.

The measures made a small dent in the inflationary pressures voters were feeling. It felt a bit gimmicky and many argued that the funds would be better directed elsewhere, such as towards further paying down the state's massive unfunded pension liability.

But it's lawmakers who have to face voters every few years, and they wanted to show they understood what people were feeling.

Roe decision brings abortion to forefront

The Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had established a constitutional right to an abortion, brought the issue of woman's reproductive health to the forefront in Illinois.

Pritzker and Democrats made the issue central to their campaign messaging, pointing out that Illinois was an island for abortion access in the Midwest but that it could all go away if enough anti-choice lawmakers were elected.

It appeared to work as Democrats increased their majorities in the legislature and on the state Supreme Court while Pritzker easily dispatched Bailey, an anti-abortion conservative.

Though a number of factors led to this result, the messaging around abortion was a common theme. It appeared to be effective, particularly with women in the Chicago suburbs, a swing group that often holds the key to electoral outcomes in this state.

Where much of the country has zigged to the right on abortion rights, Illinois has zagged to the left in recent years, enacting some of the most liberal reproductive health laws of any state.

In 2017, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 40, which permitted state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions and removed "trigger law" language that could have made the procedure illegal in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned.

This was followed up by Pritzker’s signing of the Reproductive Health Act in 2019. The law enshrined reproductive health care — including abortion access — as a “fundamental right” in Illinois.

And late last year, Pritzker signed legislation repealing a 1995 law that required an abortion provider give an adult family member at least 48 hours notice before the procedure is performed on a girl under the age of 18.

Though Democrats thus far have not followed through on their promise to enact even further protections for abortion access, more is likely coming in 2023.

Highland Park shooting sparks pleas for gun control

A Fourth of July parade in suburban Highland Park became the most recent site of American carnage when a 22-year-old gunman opened fire, killing seven and injuring four-dozen.

It was the 309th mass shooting of 2022 in the United States. It also served as a focal point both in Illinois and nationally in the debate for greater gun control.

President Joe Biden signed in June the most expansive gun safety legislation since the assault weapons ban of 1994, which expired in 2004.

But Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering testified before Congress calling for another federal ban.

Though that appears unlikely, Illinois lawmakers have now rolled out legislation that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. It is expected to be considered early next year.

Pritzker wrests control of state party

After previous unsuccessful efforts, Pritzker finally seized control of the state Democratic Party in July, pushing out party chair Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, and installing state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero.

The governor wrested control away from Kelly, an ally of Sen. Dick Durbin, who won a hotly-contested race for party chair in 2021 following longtime chair Michael Madigan's resignation.

Pritzker and his allies had long had concerns about Kelly's ability to serve as chair due to the fundraising limitations placed on her as a federal officeholder.

However, this was ultimately about control. Pritzker, a possible future candidate for president, finally had full control of the state party apparatus, a strategic advantage when it comes to moving money around and sending mailers to voters — the state party has a large postage discount.

Pritzker, Democrats win big

Pritzker and all statewide Democratic candidates easily won reelection.

House Democrats will have their largest majority in at least 50 years. Senate Democrats maintained their supermajority. The party secured a 5-2 majority on the state Supreme Court.

And the party's gerrymandered congressional map produced its intended effect: a 14-3 Democratic majority in the state's congressional delegation.

It couldn't have gone any better for Democrats in Illinois this November, who turned away concerns about high inflation and elevated levels of crime to win big in a midterm year they were supposed to struggle in.

The U.S. Supreme Court's Roe decision certainly helped, though Pritzker's massive campaign war chest and an increasingly conservative Republican Party also helped drive the party's success.

SAFE-T Act amended, again

State lawmakers once again amended the criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act when they returned for their fall veto session earlier this month.

The changes were necessary due to the impending abolition of the cash bail system on Jan. 1.

The amendment, passed by lawmakers and signed by Pritzker, clarifies that those presently jailed under the old cash bail system can either remain under that system or petition to have their case moved to the new system. Prosecutors will also have the option to seek a shift to the new system.

The amendment also expands the so-called "detention net," making clear that people accused of any forcible felony — even probation-eligible charges like second degree murder and arson — can be detained if they are deemed a danger to the community or an individual.

It allows for the state to move forward as the first in the nation to completely do away with cash bail in just under two weeks.

