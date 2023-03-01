SPRINGFIELD — Nearly $60 million in state grant funding is coming to 118 community parks throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

Money comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program. The 36-year-old program, commonly called OSLAD, aims to support efforts to beautify communities and develop recreational opportunities. It is funded by a percentage of the state's Real Estate Transfer Tax.

“An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie, among the attendees at a news conference in Springfield's Gietl Park. “We know that 83% of Illinoisans consider access to outdoor recreational opportunities important for them and their families. We also know that getting outside leads to better overall health.”

OSLAD provides funding assistance to local government agencies for their park districts and other outdoor activities. Most recipient governments split the cost with the state, but for 22 communities identified as "economically distressed," 100% of the cost will be covered, officials said. The calculation factors in an area's poverty level and property values.

This year, the program has increased investments in distressed communities, awarding them 25.5% of the funding — up from 4.7% in the previous fiscal year, officials said.

Cook County received the most funding, exceeding $12 million, with one community — the Chicago Heights Park District — qualifying as distressed. In Central Illinois, awards included $300,000 for the Macon County Conservation District, $600,000 for the city of Eureka, $600,000 for the village of Montrose in Effingham County, $600,000 for the Springfield Park District, and several projects in Champaign and Peoria counties.

The OSLAD program has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois since it was established in 1986, officials said.

Undergrad and graduate students at Northern Illinois University Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy had the opportunity to help assist as grant reviewers for this year’s recipients.

FY2023 OSLAD grant awards

A full list of grant recipients appears below, with distressed communities noted by asterisks.

Alexander County

City of Cairo – $599,500*

Bond County

Kingsbury Park District – $600,000*

Bureau County

Village of Neponset – $596,821*

Village of Tiskilwa – $600,000*

Calhoun County

Village of Hardin – $600,000

Carroll County

City of Mount Carroll – $371,000

Champaign County

Champaign County Forest Preserve District – $400,000

Urbana Park District – $550,000

Clay County

Flora – $299,557

Louisville – $581,881

Cook County

Arlington Heights Park District – $600,000

Chicago Heights Park District – $600,000*

City of Calumet City – $600,000

City of Chicago – $407,269

Forest Preserve District of Cook County – $428,750

Mount Prospect Park District – $600,000

Norridge Park District – $600,000

Palatine Park District – $499,900

Park District of Forest Park – $424,200

Streamwood Park District – $467,081

Worth Park District – $325,000

Village of Brookfield – $600,000

Hickory Hills Park District – $241,700

Skokie Park District – $357,000

Northbrook Park District – $600,000

Westchester Park District – $600,000

Niles Park District – $600,000

City of Palos Heights – $600,000

Morton Grove Park District – $398,000

Oak Lawn Park District – $600,000

Rolling Meadows Park District – $600,000

Lemont Park District – $600,000

McCook Park District – $231,628

Park Ridge Park District – $600,000

Crawford County

Oblong – $598,480.90

DeKalb County

DeKalb Park District – $507,000

Genoa Park District – $102,800

DuPage County

Elmhurst Park District – $340,300

Woodridge Park District – $600,000

Wood Dale Park District – $600,000

Carol Stream Park District – $400,000

Bloomingdale Park District – $300,000

Addison Park District – $600,000

Lombard Park District – $600,000

Downers Grove Park District – $425,000

Itasca Park District – $600,000

Winfield Park District – $600,000

Hanover Park Park District – $600,000

Fox Valley Park District – $600,000

Darien Park District – $600,000

St. Charles Park District – $600,000

Effingham County

Village of Montrose – $600,000*

Greene County

City of White Hall – $242,500

Grundy County

City of Morris – $600,000

Hancock County

Village of Plymouth – $600,000*

Henry County

City of Kewanee – $600,000*

Jasper County

Willow Hill – $372,195.20

Jefferson County

City of Mount Vernon – $429,189*

Jersey County

City of Jerseyville – $600,000

Kane County

Batavia Park District – $600,000

Forest Preserve District of Kane County – $600,000

Hampshire Township Park District – $600,000

Village of South Elgin – $600,000

Geneva Park District – $600,000

Kankakee County

City of Kankakee – $600,000*

Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District – $207,750

Kendall County

Kendall County Forest Preserve District – $600

Knox County

City of Galesburg – $224,825

Lake County

Lake County Forest Preserve District – $600,000

Mundelein Park and Recreation District – $400,000

Park District of Highland Park – $600,000

Wauconda Park District – $473,500

Zion – $600,000

Township of Antioch – $599,822.50

Village of Libertyville – $469,000

Deerfield Park District – $600,000

Vernon Hills Park District – $566,465

Village of Round Lake Beach – $580,915

Buffalo Grove Park District – $600,000

Grant Township Highway – $600,000

LaSalle County

City of Marseilles – $600,000*

City of Ottawa – $506,000

Macon County

Macon County Conservation District – $300,000

Macoupin County

City of Benld – $600,000*

Village of Palmyra – $600,000

Madison County

Madison County Mass Transit District – $388,000

Mason County

Havana Park District – $544,121*

McDonough County

Village of Industry – $600,000*

McHenry County

McHenry County Conservation District – $200,000

City of Woodstock – $600,000

Crystal Lake Park District – $600,000

Village of Richmond – $137,390

Village of Algonquin – $600,000

Menard County

City of Petersburg – $173,355

Mercer County

City of Aledo – $600,000

Monroe County

City of Columbia – $600,000

Ogle County

Village of Davis Junction – $600,000

Peoria County

Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $255,000*

Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $600,000*

Chillicothe Park District – $600,000

Perry County

City of Pinckneyville – $222,600*

Pike County

Village of Milton – $599,000*

Pulaski County

Village of Olmsted – $600,000*

Rock Island County

City of Rock Island – $347,500*

Sangamon County

Springfield Park District – $600,000*

Scott County

Village of Bluffs – $600,000*

St. Clair County

City of O’Fallon – $600,000

Will County

Village of Monee – $600,000

Plainfield Township Park District – $377,500

Village of Plainfield – $284,500

Village of University Park – $200,000

New Lenox Community Park District – $600,000

Village of Shorewood – $600,000

Channahon Park District – $300,000

Oswegoland Park District – $600,000

Winnebago County

Village of New Milford – $600,000*

Village of Machesney Park – $506,150

Woodford County

City of Eureka – $600,000

