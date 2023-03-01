SPRINGFIELD — Nearly $60 million in state grant funding is coming to 118 community parks throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.
Money comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program. The 36-year-old program, commonly called OSLAD, aims to support efforts to beautify communities and develop recreational opportunities. It is funded by a percentage of the state's Real Estate Transfer Tax.
“An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie, among the attendees at a news conference in Springfield's Gietl Park. “We know that 83% of Illinoisans consider access to outdoor recreational opportunities important for them and their families. We also know that getting outside leads to better overall health.”
OSLAD provides funding assistance to local government agencies for their park districts and other outdoor activities. Most recipient governments split the cost with the state, but for 22 communities identified as "economically distressed," 100% of the cost will be covered, officials said. The calculation factors in an area's poverty level and property values.
This year, the program has increased investments in distressed communities, awarding them 25.5% of the funding — up from 4.7% in the previous fiscal year, officials said.
Cook County received the most funding, exceeding $12 million, with one community — the Chicago Heights Park District — qualifying as distressed. In Central Illinois, awards included $300,000 for the Macon County Conservation District, $600,000 for the city of Eureka, $600,000 for the village of Montrose in Effingham County, $600,000 for the Springfield Park District, and several projects in Champaign and Peoria counties.
The OSLAD program has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois since it was established in 1986, officials said.
Undergrad and graduate students at Northern Illinois University Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy had the opportunity to help assist as grant reviewers for this year’s recipients.
FY2023 OSLAD grant awards
A full list of grant recipients appears below, with distressed communities noted by asterisks.
Alexander County
City of Cairo – $599,500*
Bond County
Kingsbury Park District – $600,000*
Bureau County
Village of Neponset – $596,821*
Village of Tiskilwa – $600,000*
Calhoun County
Village of Hardin – $600,000
Carroll County
City of Mount Carroll – $371,000
Champaign County
Champaign County Forest Preserve District – $400,000
Urbana Park District – $550,000
Clay County
Flora – $299,557
Louisville – $581,881
Cook County
Arlington Heights Park District – $600,000
Chicago Heights Park District – $600,000*
City of Calumet City – $600,000
City of Chicago – $407,269
Forest Preserve District of Cook County – $428,750
Mount Prospect Park District – $600,000
Norridge Park District – $600,000
Palatine Park District – $499,900
Park District of Forest Park – $424,200
Streamwood Park District – $467,081
Worth Park District – $325,000
Village of Brookfield – $600,000
Hickory Hills Park District – $241,700
Skokie Park District – $357,000
Northbrook Park District – $600,000
Westchester Park District – $600,000
Niles Park District – $600,000
City of Palos Heights – $600,000
Morton Grove Park District – $398,000
Oak Lawn Park District – $600,000
Rolling Meadows Park District – $600,000
Lemont Park District – $600,000
McCook Park District – $231,628
Park Ridge Park District – $600,000
Crawford County
Oblong – $598,480.90
DeKalb County
DeKalb Park District – $507,000
Genoa Park District – $102,800
DuPage County
Elmhurst Park District – $340,300
Woodridge Park District – $600,000
Wood Dale Park District – $600,000
Carol Stream Park District – $400,000
Bloomingdale Park District – $300,000
Addison Park District – $600,000
Lombard Park District – $600,000
Downers Grove Park District – $425,000
Itasca Park District – $600,000
Winfield Park District – $600,000
Hanover Park Park District – $600,000
Fox Valley Park District – $600,000
Darien Park District – $600,000
St. Charles Park District – $600,000
Effingham County
Village of Montrose – $600,000*
Greene County
City of White Hall – $242,500
Grundy County
City of Morris – $600,000
Hancock County
Village of Plymouth – $600,000*
Henry County
City of Kewanee – $600,000*
Jasper County
Willow Hill – $372,195.20
Jefferson County
City of Mount Vernon – $429,189*
Jersey County
City of Jerseyville – $600,000
Kane County
Batavia Park District – $600,000
Forest Preserve District of Kane County – $600,000
Hampshire Township Park District – $600,000
Village of South Elgin – $600,000
Geneva Park District – $600,000
Kankakee County
City of Kankakee – $600,000*
Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District – $207,750
Kendall County
Kendall County Forest Preserve District – $600
Knox County
City of Galesburg – $224,825
Lake County
Lake County Forest Preserve District – $600,000
Mundelein Park and Recreation District – $400,000
Park District of Highland Park – $600,000
Wauconda Park District – $473,500
Zion – $600,000
Township of Antioch – $599,822.50
Village of Libertyville – $469,000
Deerfield Park District – $600,000
Vernon Hills Park District – $566,465
Village of Round Lake Beach – $580,915
Buffalo Grove Park District – $600,000
Grant Township Highway – $600,000
LaSalle County
City of Marseilles – $600,000*
City of Ottawa – $506,000
Macon County
Macon County Conservation District – $300,000
Macoupin County
City of Benld – $600,000*
Village of Palmyra – $600,000
Madison County
Madison County Mass Transit District – $388,000
Mason County
Havana Park District – $544,121*
McDonough County
Village of Industry – $600,000*
McHenry County
McHenry County Conservation District – $200,000
City of Woodstock – $600,000
Crystal Lake Park District – $600,000
Village of Richmond – $137,390
Village of Algonquin – $600,000
Menard County
City of Petersburg – $173,355
Mercer County
City of Aledo – $600,000
Monroe County
City of Columbia – $600,000
Ogle County
Village of Davis Junction – $600,000
Peoria County
Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $255,000*
Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $600,000*
Chillicothe Park District – $600,000
Perry County
City of Pinckneyville – $222,600*
Pike County
Village of Milton – $599,000*
Pulaski County
Village of Olmsted – $600,000*
Rock Island County
City of Rock Island – $347,500*
Sangamon County
Springfield Park District – $600,000*
Scott County
Village of Bluffs – $600,000*
St. Clair County
City of O’Fallon – $600,000
Will County
Village of Monee – $600,000
Plainfield Township Park District – $377,500
Village of Plainfield – $284,500
Village of University Park – $200,000
New Lenox Community Park District – $600,000
Village of Shorewood – $600,000
Channahon Park District – $300,000
Oswegoland Park District – $600,000
Winnebago County
Village of New Milford – $600,000*
Village of Machesney Park – $506,150
Woodford County
City of Eureka – $600,000
