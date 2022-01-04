6 questions with 14th Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden

If it’s been said once, it’s been said many times. There’s just something about Chicago — you just have to see the number of former/native members of our community making moves in other cities and venues, including those helming some of the country’s notable archives at institutions in Washington, D.C.

Native Chicagoan and former executive director of University of Chicago’s Black Metropolis Research Consortium Tamar Evangelestia-Dougherty was recently appointed director of the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives. Evangelestia-Dougherty joins Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian, who served as the president of the Chicago Historical Society in the early 2000s. And then there’s Carla Hayden, the 14th librarian of Congress, who, since September 2016, has been overseeing the Library of Congress, the largest library in the world. Hayden began her career at the Chicago Public Library.

“What is it about Chicago?” queries Hayden. “There’s “New York, New York,” if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. I think Chicago epitomizes that in so many ways — it gives you so many experiences and that being right down the middle, there’s a value to that. You can relate east/west, left/right. You have everything, people from different backgrounds, cultures and when it snows, we’re all together.”

We talked with Hayden, (a lover of 57th Street Books) — a South Shore High School, Roosevelt University and University of Chicago alumna — about her literary moves, aspirations and goals now that she’s reached the midway point of her 10-year term. The interview has been condensed and edited.

Q: There seems to be a pipeline to Washington D.C. from Chicago (and we haven’t even mentioned Obama). Is our city the last test before greatness?

Hayden: I think that through line is the experiences. For libraries, Chicago Public is one of the major library systems in the country with so many branches and so many neighborhoods, it prepares you. In Chicago, you have very strong ethnic communities. The second largest population of Polish people outside of Poland. My family is from Downstate, Springfield and Champaign. Growing up in the Land of Lincoln ... and then music, my dad was a studio musician and taught at Malcolm X College ...

They put me on the South Side in a storefront library in the ‘70s. Giving storytime to kids in the neighborhood with autism. That’s when I got a chance to see what those branch libraries meant in the communities. In Chicago, branch libraries are integral to the communities, they are opportunity centers. I got a chance to work at the Carter G. Woodson Regional Library when it opened, and I was the children’s librarian at the Whitney Young branch. I got to see firsthand what libraries could be in communities; Chicago Public shaped that for me and then I went on to be the young adult coordinator planning programs for teenagers throughout the city. Chicago Public is where I really understood more about what public libraries could and should be.

Q: Given your experience/background in Chicago, what’s the major difference working for the Library of Congress versus Chicago Public Library?

A: Scale, of course. It’s a national library and serves Congress. It also serves the people that Congress serves. That’s everyone in the United States. It’s got over 170 million items, the largest collection of human knowledge in the world, it includes not only books but original manuscripts like the papers of 23 presidents from Washington to Coolidge, history makers like Thurgood Marshall and Frederick Douglass, Clara Barton, millions of photographs, films, maps, audio recordings, music, comic books and hair. We have a lock of Beethoven’s hair, all of these things. It’s a reference library so we loan materials to other libraries; we supply unique materials all over.

Q: How do you decide what gets an LOC exhibit and what doesn’t speak to many populations or communities and gets put on the back burner?

A: One of the first things you do is see if there are any significant anniversaries like women’s suffrage. If there are any historic commemorations, you look to see what you have in your collections. We received the archives of the AIDS quilt. There’s a variety of ways of how and what you display. That’s why we have rotating exhibits because when you have a collection that covers just about everything, you can be relevant.

In terms of reaching out, we just got a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to connect with people in communities all over the country, to make sure that there are stories that might not have been covered or that are being worked on ... it’s called “Of the People: Widening the Path.” (The initiative will invest in community-based documentarians who will expand the library’s collections with new perspectives; fund paid internships and fellowships to engage the next generation of diverse librarians, archivists and knowledge workers; and create a range of digital engagements with library collections with underserved communities and institutions.) There are a lot of people doing a lot of good work in communities all over and that’s a major focus for us now.

Q: You’ve done so many firsts: The first woman and the first African American to lead the national library. What does that kind of responsibility feel and look like?

A: My colleagues in the library world have been so supportive. They’re the ones that supported my nomination and recommended it because we are a community that believes in empowering people with what we do in libraries. Being the first woman since 1802 was very significant for the profession because we’re one of the four feminized professions — where about 85% to 90% of the workforce is female — and quite a few times the top management of those institutions doesn’t reflect that. So professionally, that was significant and then personally, being the first person of color was especially significant for me because people like me were denied the right to learn to read. That meant quite a bit to me personally.

Q: Is there anything left to achieve, anything on your vision board that you still have to get to?

A: Halfway through, I really want to connect with as many people as possible, to expand the collections so they’re more relevant. That’s the whole part of working with communities of color in particular. Using technology to the fullest, that’s going to be where I’m really going to spend a lot of time. So people know more about the Library of Congress and that it’s something that is useful to them, making it more relevant. We’re very good with researchers and scholars and things and, of course, informing Congress, but we need to also serve as many people as possible.

Q: Is the Ark of the Covenant in the Library of Congress in any shape, form or fashion?

A: Well, see … we’re building, for the first time, a Treasures Gallery at the Jefferson Building so we can bring out some of these things so people could see and rotate. We’re going to have an orientation center and a welcome area to have fun with all things that have been in those movies like “National Treasure.”

