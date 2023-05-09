SPRINGFIELD — The state is making $50 million in grant funds available for artists and creators who experienced economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is distributing the grant funds to assist nonprofits, businesses, sole proprietors, independent contractors and freelancers in the arts community.

“When the pandemic hit, it just devastated a lot of these organizations,” said Doug Johnson, executive director of the McLean County Arts Center in Bloomington. “These organizations are still trying to make up a lot of lost ground. This is the point where we’re going to lose a lot of these organizations and these artists that have helped define what our communities are and what our culture is.”

Johnson said this grant program will help local artists have enough resources to continue providing the creative outlets that communities rely on for quality of life.

"The arts and culture sector was one of the hardest-hit industries during COVID, and that pain is still being felt," said Kacie Smith, director of programs for the advocacy group Art Alliance Illinois. "But having a strong and vibrant arts and culture sector is so important for our quality of life and our economic stability."

During the worst of the pandemic, McLean County Arts Center had to cancel classes for almost a year, causing a significant drop in revenue, Johnson said. Even after classes were able to resume, the center had to operate at reduced capacity and a reduced class schedule.

The grant program, known as Back to Business Arts, is similar to the B2B grants that were distributed earlier in the pandemic. B2B Arts are specifically for the creative community, making more in the sector eligible to apply. Applications are due May 10.

“This $50 million in relief for the creative sector couldn't come at a more critical time,” said Claire Rice, executive director of Arts Alliance Illinois. “We’ve always said that the arts were the first to close and the last to reopen.

“The creative community in Illinois has never had this much funding available, and with applications closing May 10, the window for people to access it is tight. That’s why we’re here: to make sure the arts and culture community not only knows that these funds are available, but also has all the help they need to successfully apply.”

Eligible categories include those in dance, film, literary arts, media arts, music, theater, or visual arts, arts education organizations, cultural heritage organizations, and museums.

Eligible entities must have:

Experienced a loss in earned and/or contributed revenue of at least $5,000 due to economic disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Been in operation in Illinois since prior to March 12, 2020, and remain in operation at time of application.

"The grant application is really really simple, which I feel like isn't something we get to say too often with grants from the government," said Smith.

Arts Alliance Illinois is offering applicants assistance with the process including 1-on-1 assistance and webinars. More information can be found at www.artsalliance.org/creativerecovery.