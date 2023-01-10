5 observations from Gov. Pritzker's inaugural ball

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — To paraphrase Bruno Mars' lyrics, political Springfield "stopped and stared for awhile" when the curtain dropped, revealing the 37-year-old superstar as the surprise act of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's inaugural celebration.

dance gov 8 010923.JPG

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Held in a dressed-up, almost unrecognizable Exposition Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, the event Monday night lived up to the sky-high expectations by most accounts.

The headline, of course, was Mars, who brought down the house with a one-hour setlist featuring the superstar crooner's best hits.

But no detail was overlooked at the elaborate inaugural bash.

Here are some observations from the evening:

Bruno

Bruno Mars performs at the Exposition Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Mars was the surprise entertainment brought in by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to celebrate his second inauguration. 

Bruno Mars

Four years after Pritzker brought in Maroon 5 to mark his first inauguration, expectations were high for the sequel. Speculation on the night's entertainment included everyone from a Beatle to The Boss. But, in the end, it was Bruno.

The singer's setlist featured a sampling of his biggest hits, including "24K Magic," "Locked Out of Heaven," "Marry You," "Uptown Funk" and "When I Was Your Man." 

But, at a billionaire governor's inaugural ball, there's one line to one song that stood out above the rest: “I wanna be a billionaire so f***ing bad.”

No word, at least yet, on how much the actual billionaire paid the wannabe billionaire to perform, but it appeared no expense was spared. 

Food and drink

Open bars and food stations were throughout the large event space. The spread was impressive — and showcased Illinois.

One food station featured "state fair and street fest" themed foods, including mini-Italian beef sandwiches with giardiniera, mini corn dogs with chipotle aioli sauce and soft pretzels with cheese dipping sauce. 

State fair food

A food station featuring "state fair and street fest" themed foods, including mini-Italian beef sandwiches with giardiniera, mini corn dogs with chipotle aioli sauce and soft pretzels with cheese dipping sauce. 

Another featured pulled pork and BBQ pulled chicken sliders, coleslaw, baked beans and macaroni and cheese from the famed Southern Illinois barbecue joint 17th Street BBQ.

17th Street BBQ

Food from 17th Street BBQ is shown. 

Guests exiting the event were treated with cinnamon sugar donut holes and coffee. 

Big guest list

It was the event of the season for political Springfield, and a who's who of lawmakers, staffers, lobbyists and others around Illinois government and politics were in attendance.

The high-profile attendees included Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, former Secretary of State Jesse White, House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon.

Mini beefs

Mini Italian beefs.

Many Republicans, including outgoing House Minority Leader Jim Durkin and incoming Senate Minority Leader John Curran, were also present. 

Not to mention a bunch of happy Pritzker staffers enjoying themselves after a long campaign. 

Illinois on display

Illinois was on full display throughout. Most notably, when guests arrived, they were greeted by models in dresses featuring the state flower (common blue violet), state butterfly (monarch) and state bird (cardinal)

corn dogs

A decorative Ferris wheel that holds mini corn dogs.

First dance

Before Mars began his surprise set, the governor and first lady MK Pritzker shared their first dance to Shania Twain's "You're Still The One."

dance gov 11 010923.JPG

Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Expo building

The interior of the Exposition Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

