5 observations from Gov. Pritzker's inaugural ball

SPRINGFIELD — To paraphrase Bruno Mars' lyrics, political Springfield "stopped and stared for awhile" when the curtain dropped, revealing the 37-year-old superstar as the surprise act of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's inaugural celebration.

Held in a dressed-up, almost unrecognizable Exposition Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, the event Monday night lived up to the sky-high expectations by most accounts.

The headline, of course, was Mars, who brought down the house with a one-hour setlist featuring the superstar crooner's best hits.

But no detail was overlooked at the elaborate inaugural bash.

Here are some observations from the evening:

Bruno Mars

Four years after Pritzker brought in Maroon 5 to mark his first inauguration, expectations were high for the sequel. Speculation on the night's entertainment included everyone from a Beatle to The Boss. But, in the end, it was Bruno.

The singer's setlist featured a sampling of his biggest hits, including "24K Magic," "Locked Out of Heaven," "Marry You," "Uptown Funk" and "When I Was Your Man."

But, at a billionaire governor's inaugural ball, there's one line to one song that stood out above the rest: “I wanna be a billionaire so f***ing bad.”

Perfect song for a billionaire governor’s inaugural… “I wanna be a billionaire so f***ing bad.”



(swear word is towards the end) pic.twitter.com/4NJS9NyXjw — Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) January 10, 2023

No word, at least yet, on how much the actual billionaire paid the wannabe billionaire to perform, but it appeared no expense was spared.

Food and drink

Open bars and food stations were throughout the large event space. The spread was impressive — and showcased Illinois.

One food station featured "state fair and street fest" themed foods, including mini-Italian beef sandwiches with giardiniera, mini corn dogs with chipotle aioli sauce and soft pretzels with cheese dipping sauce.

Another featured pulled pork and BBQ pulled chicken sliders, coleslaw, baked beans and macaroni and cheese from the famed Southern Illinois barbecue joint 17th Street BBQ.

Guests exiting the event were treated with cinnamon sugar donut holes and coffee.

Big guest list

It was the event of the season for political Springfield, and a who's who of lawmakers, staffers, lobbyists and others around Illinois government and politics were in attendance.

The high-profile attendees included Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, former Secretary of State Jesse White, House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon.

Many Republicans, including outgoing House Minority Leader Jim Durkin and incoming Senate Minority Leader John Curran, were also present.

Not to mention a bunch of happy Pritzker staffers enjoying themselves after a long campaign.

Illinois on display

Illinois was on full display throughout. Most notably, when guests arrived, they were greeted by models in dresses featuring the state flower (common blue violet), state butterfly (monarch) and state bird (cardinal)

First dance

Before Mars began his surprise set, the governor and first lady MK Pritzker shared their first dance to Shania Twain's "You're Still The One."

Close 1 of 30 Jesse White.JPG Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy. JB Piitzker 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9 JB Piitzker 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left. JB Piitzker 9 010923.JPG Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 7 010923.JPG Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 5 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 3 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois. Tiffany Mathis 1 011023.JPG Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 2 010923.JPG Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 1 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Juliana Stratton 1 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term. Stratton 2 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Alex Giannoulias 1 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Monday after he is sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run. Alex Giannoulias 2 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in. Michael Frerichs 010923.JPG Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. dance gov 7 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 9 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 8 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state's other constitutional officers were sworn in Monday. See photos from the event. 1 of 30 Jesse White.JPG Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy. JB Piitzker 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9 JB Piitzker 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left. JB Piitzker 9 010923.JPG Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 7 010923.JPG Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 5 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 3 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois. Tiffany Mathis 1 011023.JPG Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 2 010923.JPG Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 1 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Juliana Stratton 1 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term. Stratton 2 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Alex Giannoulias 1 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Monday after he is sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run. Alex Giannoulias 2 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in. Michael Frerichs 010923.JPG Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. dance gov 7 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 9 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 8 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.