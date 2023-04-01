SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster declaration for five counties heavily affected by Friday night's severe weather, a move that opens state resources for storm recovery.
The proclamation applies to:
Boone County, where fierce winds caused the roof of a Belvidere theater to collapse, killing one person and injuring dozens; Crawford County, which reported three deaths and extensive property damage; DuPage County, where multiple structures were damaged in the village of Addison; Marion County, where roughly a dozen homes and businesses were damaged; Sangamon County, where power lines were downed and dozens of homes were damaged, particularly in the Sherman area.
Crew members work to clean up debris at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pritzker said he had also directed the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a "robust, statewide response and recovery effort" that will include multiple state agencies, public safety entities and non-governmental organizations.
Additional counties may be added to the proclamation as damage assessments continue, the governor's office said.
READ THE PROCLAMATION:
Photos: Tornado collapses northern Illinois theater roof
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rubble is seen near the Apollo Theatre, early Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle is crushed under the roof of the Apollo Theatre where it collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue. Responders also rescued someone from an elevator and had to deal with downed power lines outside the theater.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A house is damaged by fallen trees on West Hurlbut Avenue near where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle, center, surveys damage in the area of the Apollo Theatre where the roof of the theatre collapsed during a tornado Friday evening, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Chief Schadle said 260 people were in the venue for a concert.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The marquee of the Apollo Theatre is down at the scene where the roof of the theatre collapsed during a tornado Friday evening, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Crew members work to clean up debris at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
