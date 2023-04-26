SPRINGFIELD — Every spring, people representing various interests from across the state flood to the state Capitol to lobby their elected officials.

In recent weeks, some of the groups that have visited Springfield include state gun owners, hundreds of FFA chapters, mayors, environmentalists and advocates for the state's LGBTQ community.

On Wednesday, members of the state's business community gathered in the capitol city for their annual lobby day.

The day-long event, organized by the Illinois Manufacturers Association and Illinois Retail Merchants Association, included a luncheon keynoted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and featuring a panel discussion with legislative leaders in addition to lobbying in the Capitol and, in the evening, a gala reception featuring a who's who of Illinois business and political leaders.

Here are some observations from business day at the Capitol:

Pritzker touts Illinois business

Speaking to a packed ballroom inside a downtown Springfield hotel, Pritzker was bullish on the state of the state's economy, passing credit on to the business community as well as the efforts of his own administration.

"Just a few months ago, Illinois’ economy surpassed $1 trillion in GDP — the fifth state in the nation to reach this milestone," Pritzker said. "We’re now second in the nation for new corporate investment per capita. That’s in no small part because of the investments made by companies in this room."

Pritzker specifically mentioned South Korea-based LG Chem, which is partnering with Archer Daniels Midland Co. to construct facilities in Decatur that will produce thousands of tons of environmentally friendly ingredients.

The project received tax incentives through the state's EDGE tax credit program.

Pritzker also mentioned investments made by electric vehicle companies like Rivian Automotive, which has manufacturing operations in Normal, and Decatur-based parts manufacturer T/CCI, as well as Caterpillar's investment in their first new Decatur facility in a quarter-century.

Though the state's 4.4% unemployment rate remains higher than the 3.5% national average, it remains at a level most would consider full employment.

Also mentioned were the impact of the state's relatively stable financial picture in recent years, which has led to eight credit rating upgrades.

The governor also credited the business community for working with state legislators and organized labor to find an agreement to finally eliminate the state's pandemic-induced unemployment insurance debt.

"We are a state on the rise, and everyone in this room has played a role in that," Pritzker said.

Pritzker skeptical of Bears tax help

Echoing comments made a few months ago, Pritzker poured cold water on legislative efforts to give state assistance to the Chicago Bears for their expected stadium project in Arlington Heights.

A new proposal, offered by state Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, emerged late last week that would charge a $3-per-ticket tax on events at the new stadium in order to help the city of Chicago pay down the debt incurred to renovate Soldier Field more than two decades ago.

The Bears have sought legislation that would allow for property tax assessments to be frozen for up to 40 years at the site.

Pritzker said he has not reviewed the latest proposal.

"My No. 1 consideration is keeping us on a firm fiscal footing. So that means that the state really shouldn’t be in the business of providing handouts to private industry and that’s what the Bears are in their endeavors," Pritzker said. "I’m rooting for the Bears. I’m also a Chicagoan and I would love it if they stayed in Chicago, but it is their choice as a private business about where they’re gonna go."

House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, in a panel discussion moderated by the Chicago Tribune's Rick Pearson later that afternoon, was noncommittal.

"I know there's a couple of different bills about it," Welch said. "There's a lot of opinions out there on this topic. We're gonna let the process play out. Will something get done this session? I don't know."

No graduated income tax question, but maybe abortion

Welch put to rest any speculation that legislative Democrats were seeking to places another graduated income tax amendment before voters in 2024.

"We got our butts kicked on the issue," Welch said bluntly, alluding to the rejection by voters in 2020.

Pritzker has also said he would not be pursuing a second to change the state's flat income tax rate to a progressive rate.

However, a question asking voters to enshrine abortion rights as fundamental in the state constitution is a possibility. Welch said that a reproductive health working group is still putting together legislative proposals for spring session, which concludes next month.

"Our group's not done yet," Welch said. "We're going to listen to whatever recommendations made going forward here in the next couple of weeks. I don't want to get ahead of them. But, they're doing the work."

Asked by reporters, Pritzker said "we’ll have to see what the legislature decides to do on it." The governor called for a constitutional amendment in his inaugural speech in January.

House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, asked about Republicans' struggles in the Chicago suburbs and whether she would support an pro-abortion rights Republican, indicated that she would.

Local governments won't get their full ask

Last week, local government leaders lobbied state legislators to gradually restore their share of the state's income tax receipts to 10%. It is currently a bit over 6%.

Welch indicated such a jump is not likely due to other budgetary pressures, such as the state's evidence-based funding formula for schools.

"Is there room to improve? I think so. Is it 10%? No," Welch said.

McCombie, a former mayor, said she would restore it to that number.

"If we want to help lower property taxes closer to home, we need to go back to that," she said.