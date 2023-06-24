DECATUR — A Denver-based company has sought approval from Illinois regulators to construct a 260-mile pipeline that would pump carbon from two Archer Daniels Midland Co. plants in Iowa to a sequestration site below ADM's Decatur facility.

Wolf Carbon Solutions filed its application with the Illinois Commerce Commission last week. It is the second company seeking approval to build a carbon pipeline across the state.

If approved, construction could begin as early as April 2025. The company estimates that once fully operational, the pipeline, dubbed the Mount Simon Hub, could transport as much as 12 million metric tons of carbon per year.

Carbon would be captured and transported from ADM ethanol facilities in Cedar Rapids and Clinton to the company's injection and storage site in Decatur. Wolf would build, own and operate the pipeline while ADM would be responsible for expanding its pore site in Decatur. Wolf would purchase sequestration space from ADM and maintain it for other customers using the pipeline.

"Over the last decade, we’ve demonstrated that CO2 can be injected safely and permanently into the Mount Simon sandstone more than a mile under the earth’s surface," said ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson. "We’re excited to advance this work, which will continue to lower the carbon footprint of our operations and create new value for ADM and stakeholders."

According to the United States Geological Survey, carbon sequestration is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide, thus reducing the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere by human activity.

Due to Illinois' unique geological formations, the state is considered among the world's best-suited areas for the technology.

ADM has been a pioneer in the field, having captured and stored carbon for 10 years mostly on sites owned by the company, which is operating the only Class VI injection well approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In that decade, the company has injected more than 3.5 million metric tons of carbon more than a mile underneath the surface. To put that in perspective, ADM's Decatur plant emitted nearly 4.2 million metric tons of of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in 2021 alone, according to data from the U.S. EPA.

ADM's Cedar Rapids and Clinton facilities emitted more than 2.7 million metric tons and nearly 2.1 million tons of carbon dioxide respectively in 2021, according to EPA data.

Wolf and ADM signed a letter of intent in early 2022 that outlined the scope of the proposed project. In their ICC filing, Wolf said they are "at an advanced stage of negotiating an agreement" with ADM to make the food processing giant "the foundational customer" for the pipeline.

The pipeline would be constructed with additional capacity to service other interested industrial customers, according to the filing.

"The Mount Simon Hub will bolster ethanol’s position as the premier alternative fuel in America — strengthening Illinois’ agriculture industry and supporting farmers, plant workers, truck drivers, and numerous other individuals who produce, market, and distribute ethanol," the company wrote in its filing.

While welcomed by some as a crucial piece of an all-of-the-above approach to reducing point source greenhouse gas emissions, carbon capture has generally been greeted with skepticism to downright opposition from environmental groups, who believe it is a costly, inefficient technology that gives polluters a license to keep burning fossil fuels instead of transitioning to clean energy.

There has also been opposition from landowners and elected officials who represent areas in the pathway of proposed pipelines amid environmental and safety concerns.

Wolf said they will contact all landowners within 200-feet of the centerline of the proposed pipeline. They said they will engage in "good-faith voluntary negotiations with all landowners" to seek easements and will not seek to use eminent domain until "necessary to avoid unreasonable delay or economic hardship."

Under the proposal, the Illinois portion of the pipeline would be 166 miles long and cross through parts of nine counties: Rock Island, Henry, Knox, Stark, Peoria, Tazewell, Logan, DeWitt, and Macon.

“It’s frighteningly clear that Wolf Carbon Solutions is hoping for swift approval of its pipeline project, despite the fact that most people are not even aware of it or how it might affect them," said Joyce Blumenshine, a member of the Peoria chapter of the Sierra Club. "The people, land, and water resources of Illinois should not be at the disposal of CO2 corporations for their own financial gain. Our state and federal regulations are woefully inadequate for what is being planned and the ICC must deny Wolf’s application until critical regulations are in place.”

Carbon pipelines are federally regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. However, companies must also obtain approval from the ICC under a state law passed in 2011.

In addition to the Wolf Carbon Solutions proposal, the commission is considering an application from Omaha-based Navigator CO2 Ventures would carry carbon dioxide from 21 ethanol and fertilizer facilities in five Midwestern states through a 1,200-mile pipeline to an underground sequestration site in Christian County.

Navigator submitted its initial application in July 2022 but withdrew and later field a revised application earlier this year. The ICC has until the end of February 2024 to issue a decision.

The commission's deadline to decide on the application filed by Wolf is May 24, 2024.

More could come soon given Illinois' favorable geology and federal incentives encouraging industry to invest in the still relatively new technology.

At the same time, state lawmakers have explored further regulations of carbon capture technology. But they've yet to move legislation on the subject.

During the spring session, competing legislation was introduced.

The first, sponsored by state Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Laura Fine, D-Glenview, and supported by environmental groups, would, among other things, prohibit the use of eminent domain for pipeline construction, place limitations on where pipelines can be routed and clarify that companies operating sequestration sites are solely liable for any releases of stored carbon.

The second, sponsored by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and state Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago, and supported by labor unions and companies like ADM, would clarify ownership of underground pore space.

The bill would also eventually turn over responsibility for stored carbon to the state. It does not address pipelines.

A compromise bill is melding the two proposals together did not pass before the legislature adjourned their spring session in May. But it could be revisited in the fall veto session or during the spring session next year.

READ THE APPLICATION:

The states producing the most carbon dioxide emissions States Producing the Most Carbon Dioxide Emissions Globally the US ranks 2nd in total and per capita carbon emissions US CO2 emissions continue to decrease despite population and GDP growth 15. New Mexico 14. Alabama 13. Arkansas 12. Texas 11. Oklahoma 10. Iowa 9. Kentucky 8. Nebraska 7. Indiana 6. Montana 5. Louisiana 4. Alaska 3. West Virginia 2. North Dakota 1. Wyoming