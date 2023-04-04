U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García announced Tuesday that his 28-year-old daughter had died Monday night.

No cause of death was disclosed.

“We are completely heartbroken,” the three-term Democratic congressman said in a statement. “Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving and welcoming home for her.”

García said his family was asking for “privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.”

No funeral arrangements were announced.

Rosa García was one of three adult children and the only daughter of the 66-year-old congressman and his wife, Evelyn.

García has twice run unsuccessfully for Chicago mayor. In his unsuccessful bid for mayor earlier this year, García spoke about the fears he felt over the involvement of his son Sam in street gangs.

“I nearly lost my son to the gangs,” García said in one ad. “We can’t afford to lose one more kid.”

García finished fourth with nearly 14% of the vote in the Feb. 28 mayoral contest, failing to make the runoff, which will be between former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. García also finished behind incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

García made the mayoral runoff in 2015 but lost to then-incumbent Mayor Rahm Emanuel, 56% to 44%.