2022 Illinois primary: Pantagraph election guide

Editor's note: The following reflects candidates who had filed by the end of the day Monday, March 7. This list will be updated. 

 

STATEWIDE OFFICE

Governor and Lt. Governor

  • Darren Bailey, of Xenia, and Stephanie Trussell, of Lisle, Republicans
  • Richard C. Irvin, of Aurora, and Avery Bourne, of Morrisonville, Republicans
  • J.B. Pritzker, of Chicago, and Juliana Stratton, of Chicago, Democrats
  • Gary Rabine, of Bull Valley, and Aaron Del Mar, of Palatine, Republicans
  • Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, and Carolyn Schofield, of Crystal Lake, Republicans

Secretary of State

  • Dan Brady, Republican, of Bloomington
  • Alexi Giannoulias, Democrat, of Chicago 
  • John C. Milhiser, Republican, of Springfield 
  • David H. Moore, Democrat, of Chicago 
  • Anna M. Valencia, Democrat, of Chicago 

Attorney General 

  • Steve Kim, Republican, of Deerfield 
  • Kwame Raoul, Democrat, of Chicago
  • David Shestokas, Republican, of Orland Park 

Comptroller

  • Susana Mendoza, Democrat, of Chicago
  • Shannon L. Teresi, Republican, of Crystal Lake 

Treasurer

  • Tom Demmer, Republican, of Dixon 
  • Michael W. Frerichs, Democrat, of Champaign 

CONGRESSIONAL SEATS

13th Congressional District

  • Nikki Budzinski, Democrat, of Springfield 
  • Regan Deering, Republican, of Decatur
  • Matt Hausman, Republican, of Pesotum 
  • David Palmer, Democrat, of Champaign 
  • Jesse Reising, Republican, of Decatur 

15th Congressional District

  • Rodney Davis, Republican, of Taylorville
  • Mary Miller, Republican, of Oakland 

STATE LEGISATIVE OFFICES

Illinois House District 87

  • Joe Alexander, Republican, of Clinton
  • Mary J. Burress, Republican, of Pekin
  • William E. Hauter, Republican, of Morton

Illinois House District 88

  • Dan Caulkins, Republican, of Decatur

Illinois House District 91

  • Karla Bailey-Smith, Democrat, of Bloomington
  • Scott Preston, Republican, of Normal

Illinois House District 105

  • Dennis Tipsword, Jr., Republican, of Metamora
  • Donald Ray Rients, Republican, of Benson

State Senate District 44

  • Sally J. Turner, Republican of Beason

State Senate District 46

  • Dave Koehler, Democrat, of Peoria

State Senate District 47

  • Neil Anderson, Republican, of Andalusia 

State Senate District 53

  • Jason Barickman, Republican, of Bloomington

MCLEAN COUNTY OFFICES

County Clerk

  • Kathy Michael, Republican, incumbent.

County Treasurer

  • Charles Sila, Libertarian.

McLean County Board 

  • District 2: Bill Friedrich, Republican; and James Soeldner, Republican.
  • District 3: George Wendt, Republican, incumbent; Lyndsay Bloomfield, Republican; and Fay Freeman-Smith, Democrat.
  • District 4: Matt Coates, Democrat; and Jim Rogal, Democrat, incumbent.
  • District 5: Elizabeth Johnston, Democrat; and John D. McIntyre, Republican, incumbent.
  • District 6: Beverley Bell, Democrat, incumbent.
  • District 7: Geoff Tompkins, Republican.
  • District 8: Gary Stevens, Republican; and Vicki Schultz, Republican, incumbent; Jeanne Biles, Democrat; and Lea Cline, Democrat, incumbent.
  • District 9: Brandy Elmore, Democrat; Susan Schafer, Republican, incumbent; and Annette Fellows, Republican.
  • District 10: William Holditch, Republican; and Chuck Erickson, Republican.

DEWITT COUNTY OFFICES

Sheriff

  • Mike Walker, Republican 

Clerk and Recorder

  • Karrie (Allen) Harris, Republican

Treasurer

  • Sara Jade Russel, Republican
  • Codilee Snow, Republican 

County Board

  • District A:  Joe Witte, Republican
  • District B: Terry Ferguson, Republican
  • District C:  Kristina Deerwester, Republican; Tom Sarrif, Republican
  • District D:  Melonie Tilley, Republican
