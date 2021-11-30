GOP Rep. Rodney Davis, who had flirted with a run for governor, intends to seek a sixth term in Congress

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville has taken himself out of the running for the Republican nomination for governor next year and on Tuesday will announce his intention to seek a sixth term in Congress, a campaign aide said.

Davis, first elected in 2012, had said Democrats in the state legislature who controlled the once-a-decade redrawing of the state’s congressional districts would decide his political fate. The new map proved favorable to Davis’ reelection chances, putting him in a new and strongly Republican central Illinois district that is not home to any other incumbent.

At his reelection announcement, Davis is expected to unveil endorsements from most of the new district’s Republican county chairmen, as well as backing from several state and congressional Republicans.

As he deliberated a potential challenge to first-term Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Davis turned his attention from Washington to cast a critical eye on state issues and the actions of Illinois’ ruling Democrats.

But the new, favorable district and the prospect of Republicans regaining control of the U.S. House in next year’s midterm elections proved to be a powerful call for Davis, who has remained close to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and the chamber’s GOP leadership team.

As a result of seniority, Davis would be in line if he wins another term to chair the House Committee on Administration, and lead the highway and transit subcommittee on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

It’s still possible Davis could face a challenge from another Republican incumbent. Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, an Oakland Republican, lives on the outskirts of Davis’ new district and was drawn into a district with fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro.

Miller, who has adopted the more extreme far-right ideology of the GOP, has not formally announced her intensions. Bost, a member of the House since 2015, has indicated he will seek reelection.

Pritzker signed the new congressional map into law last week. It reflects a reduction of the state’s House delegation from 18 to 17 members as a result of Illinois’ population loss seen in the 2020 federal census.

Democrats drew the new boundaries hoping to extend their dominance in the delegation from the current 13-5 majority over Republicans to 14-3 after next year’s election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0