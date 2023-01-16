'Gigantar' makes its way through Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — A giant guitar made its way through Central Illinois on Monday, stopping in a number of communities on its journey to the under-construction Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66.

The aptly named “Gigantar,” created by artist Shannon MacDonald, stretches 24 feet high and weighs about 1,600 pounds, according to Ron Romero, founder and executive director of the Joliet museum, which is slated to open later this year.

The gargantuan instrument traveled there from its origin in New Jersey. Along the way, it made stops at various Route 66 communities, including Lincoln, Atlanta, Bloomington, Normal, Lexington and Pontiac.

“We want people to know that it exists, our museum exists, and we want to be inclusive of all of Route 66 that we can,” Romero said. “... There’s a lot of great music history here in Illinois, throughout the whole state, and nobody has really recognized that yet, so we just got lucky. We came around at the right time.”

Romero described the museum as a grassroots, volunteer-driven effort. Its leaders formed a nonprofit in 2017, purchased a three-story building in downtown Joliet in 2019 and have been remodeling since then. They hope to open the first floor this spring.

Where does one get the money for such an undertaking? “Anywhere we can get it, really,” Romero said, including grants, private donations and over 700 charter members from 33 states and three countries.

And there is some hope that the massive guitar, fashioned after the museum’s logo, might help attract even more support.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work on the inside, and we get thousands of cars that go by every day, but nobody knows what’s happening inside,” Romero said. “Putting something like this in the front of the building will get people’s attention to stop by, look in, and hopefully donate and get involved.”

A celebratory “Gigantar” lighting ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the museum, 9 W. Cass St., Joliet. Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is among the musicians expected to attend.

For more information about the museum, visit roadtorock.org.

